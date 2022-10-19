SARANAC — The #4-seeded Chiefs put home field advantage to good use Tuesday, edging out the #5-seeded Patriots, 2-0, in the opening round of sectionals.
We executed our game plan in the first half and controlled play,” said Saranac coach Calvin Hamel. “Mason Brown stood out for us tonight controlling play and creating great opportunities for his teammates.”
The Chiefs certainly did create some opportunities in the first half, as they would score both their goals in that opening period. Theran Ducatte would open the scoring, off an assist from Korbin Cranford, followed by a Xander Buckley goal, off an assist from Gabe Cayea.
The Chiefs would hold that two-goal lead for the remainder of the match, largely in part to a defensive effort that held the visiting Patriots to just three shots.
With the win, Saranac secures their spot in the semifinals and will face top-seeded Plattsburgh on the road, Friday at 6:30 p.m.
—
Saranac 2, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 0 0 — 0
SCS 2 0 — 2
First Half- 1, SCS, Ducatte (Cranford), 9:01. 2, SCS, Buckley (Cayea), 37:08.
Shots- SCS, 13-3.
Saves- Klotzko, AVCS, 10. Hebert, SCS, 1.
Peru 7
Saranac Lake 1
PERU — In the other Class B quarterfinals game, the Nighthawks scored a whopping seven goals, on an even more astounding 26 shots, to beat the Red Storm, 7-1.
Dominic Falvo was pivotal in the victory, scoring a hat trick, while also chipping in two assists as well. Max Jess, Thomas Hagar, Seanen Edwards and Evan Patrie all scored goals as well in the lopsided victory.
“This was a great team win. Our guys played with energy throughout the game and controlled the flow of play,” said Peru coach Matt Armstrong. “Now it’s time to prepare for Beekmantown.”
As Armstrong mentioned, Peru will now face off with Beekmantown in the semifinal round, Friday at 6:30 p.m.
—
Peru 7, Saranac Lake 1
SLCS 0 1 — 1
PCS 3 4 — 7
First Half- 1, PCS, Falvo (McCormick), 8:08. 2, PCS, Jess, 27:13. 3, PCS, Falvo (Robinson), 37:44.
Second Half- 4, PCS, Hagar, 18:35. 5, PCS, Edwards (Falvo), 22:26. 6, SLCS, Dawson, 27:18. 7, PCS, Falvo (Davies), 28:21. 8, Patrie (Falvo), 30:38.
Shots- PCS, 26-1.
Saves- Carliston, SLCS, 19. Perrotte, PCS, 0.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 3
Northeastern Clinton 2
CHAMPLAIN — The Eagles snuck past the Cougars Tuesday, 3-2, in what was both team’s final games of the regular season.
“This was a great tune up game for both teams as we head into sectionals. Both teams played well and were able to work on certain situations that will help them later this week,” said Cougars coach Tim Surprenant.
The contest had the feeling of a sectional matchup, as the game would be decided by just one goal. The teams would even be tied at the half, after Grace McCasland scored for the Eagles and Lexi Roberts scored for the Cougars, to close out a 1-1 first period.
In the second half however, Beekmantown would start to pull away when McCasland would score two more times, to complete the hat trick. NCCS’ Bailee Lafountain would score with just under 15-minutes to play, but they would fail to get another, dropping the contest.
“I am very pleased with how we played tonight and am looking forward to our game on Friday,” said Surprenant.
—
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton
BCS 1 2 — 3
NCCS 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 20:14. 2, NCCS, Roberts (Turner), 35:59.
Second Half- 3, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 12:46. 4, BCS, McCasland, 24:54. 5, NCCS, LaFountain (Surprenant), 26:50.
Shots- TIE, 11-11.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 9. DuBois, NCCS, 8.
Monday
Whitehall 1
Willsboro 0
POTTERSVILLE — The Railroaders took down the Warriors Monday, 1-0, in a matchup at the Word of Life Institute. Madison Gould would score inside the first three minutes and the team would hold onto that lead for the remainder of the match to secure the win.
“This was an amazing experience for both teams to play at such an amazing facility like Word of Life,” said Willsboro coach Juntin Drinkwine. “This game was back and forth all game long, they just found the back of the net early and that proved to be the difference maker.”
After allowing the early score Abby Bruno stepped up in goal, saving 11 shots. However the offense wasn’t able to get anything going, recording just seven shots in the shutout.
“This was a good game for us to prepare for Friday’s sectional game,” Drinkwine added.
—
Whitehall 1, Willsboro 0
WHL 1 0 — 1
WCS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, WHL, Gould, 2:54.
Shots- WHL, 11-7.
Saves- Paddock, WHL, 7. Bruno, WCS, 11.
