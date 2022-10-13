SARANAC — The Chiefs and Patriots battled it out Wednesday night, in what turned out to be a five set thriller. Thanks to some impressive performances from Hailey Schiraldi and Margie Raftree, the Chiefs won, 3-2.
“Both teams played well tonight,” said Saranac coach Mary LaDuke. “Our serving was consistent, Margie played outstanding defense and Hailey did a great job moving the ball to our hitters.”
Schiraldi finished with 15 points, 17 assists, nine digs and six aces, while Raftree racked up 33 digs. For the Patriots, Raven Sessoms tallied 27 digs, 19 points, eight aces and seven kills.
Things were back and forth for much of the match. After Saranac took each of the first two sets, AuSable Valley battled back to win the next two. In the fifth, Saranac would be the first to fifteen, and take the match.
Both teams are tasked with a quick turnaround after last night’s thriller, as Saranac travels to Peru and AuSable Valley heads to Saranac Lake for games tonight.
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 2
25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 18-25, 15-9
AVCS- Lawrence, 7 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 19 assists, 4 digs. Lafountain, 9 points, 2 aces, 2 kills. Durgan, 1 point, 1 block. Depo, 6 kills, 1 assist. Dubuque, 4 kills, 1 dig. Lincoln, 10 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 5 digs, 1 block. Sessoms, 19 points, 8 aces, 7 kills, 27 digs. Butler, 1 kill. Wood, 12 points, 4 aces, 4 digs. Vilegi, 1 dig. Douglass, 1 kill. Young, 6 points, 4 aces, 1 dig.
SCS- Bassett, Converse, 1 kill. Schiraldi, 15 points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 17 assists, 9 digs. Liberty, 13 points, 11 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs. Raftree, 15 points, 8 aces, 2 kills, 33 digs. Breyette, 5 points, 1 ace, 3 assists, 9 digs. Baughn, 11 points, 4 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs. Blair, 2 kills, 2 digs.
Lake Placid 3
Northern Adirondack 1
ELLENBURG — The Blue Bombers bested the Bobcats Wednesday on the road, 3-1, in what could very well be a sectionals preview.
“After tonight, both teams proved that sectionals will be a hard fought match this year,” said NACS coach Elizabeth Brown.
For Lake Placid, Norah Galvin tallied an impressive, 30 assists. Sydney Lawrence led the team in points, with 23 while teammate Julia Crawford was living above the net, with 24 kills.
“Lake Placid came out strong from the first serve and found our holes on the court. They fought for every point and kept us on our toes,” said Brown. “Unfortunately, we started the game flat and couldn’t pick it up to where we needed to for the win.”
Even in the loss, Kate LaPoint and Emily Griffin did have strong performances, with LaPoint posting 14 digs, 10 points, five aces and six kills and Griffin having 13 digs of her own.
Lake Placid 3, Northern Adirondack 1
25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23
LP- Smith, 5 kills, 1 dig. Philip, 9 points, 6 aces, 7 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks. Galvin, 9 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs, 30 assists. Lawrence, 23 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 digs. LaMare, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block. Gavin, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 dig. Crawford, 11 points, 24 kills, 6 digs. Garrison, 2 points, 1 kill, 4 digs.
NACS- Borrette, 1 point, 3 kills, 7 assists, 10 digs. Griffin, 13 points, 8 aces, 5 assists, 13 digs. LaPoint, 10 points, 5 aces, 6 kills, 3 assists, 14 digs. Lawrence, 9 points, 6 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 23 digs. Dobson, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs. Brunell, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig. Trombley, 1 dig. Bosley, 1 dig.
