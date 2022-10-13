Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Becoming windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.