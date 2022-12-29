PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs were off and running early Tuesday and they never looked back, as after opening up a, 19-0, lead in the first half they would cruise to a double-digit victory over the Knights in the opening round of the Cougar Holiday Classic, at Clinton County Community College.
After opening up their 19-point advantage halfway through the second quarter, the Chiefs would be outscored down the stretch of the opening half, 11-6. However, in the second half they’d get back in rhythm, to claim a 53-19 victory over the Knights.
Saranac was able to produce points up-and-down their lineup, as nine different players recorded at least one point in the contest. Leading the group was Caswell McCoy, who scored 18 points off the bench. Following was Sebastian Dandrow Pellerin and Carson Duffield, who each chipped in seven points apiece.
For Seton Catholic, Aiden Pearl would score 21 of his team’s 39 points, while J.P. Gao tallied six points. However, it wouldn’t be enough for Seton Catholic, as they would take the opening round loss.
—
Saranac 53, Seton Catholic 39
Seton Catholic (39)
Shalton 1-0-2, DeJordy 0-0-0, Gao 4-2-6, Pearl 7-7-21, Hughes 0-4-4, Waldrow 1-0-2, Battige 1-2-4. TOTALS: 14-15-39.
Saranac (53)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 8-2-18, Pecor 1-0-3, Cayea 2-0-4, Cranford 0-0-0, DeAngelo 2-0-4, Dandrow-Pellerin 3-0-7, Bova 3-0-6, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 1-0-2, Pierce 0-2-2, Clark 0-0-0, Kiroy 0-0-0, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 2-3-7. TOTALS: 22-3-53.
Halftime- SCS, 25-11.
3-point field goals- Saranac (2) Dandrow-Pellerin, Pecor.
CROWN POINT 53
BOQUET VALLEY 42
PLATTSBURGH — Two of the better teams in the Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference went at it in the opening round of the Cougar Holiday Classic and the Panthers emerged with the win.
Trevor Harris paced Crown Point with 21 points and Reese Pertak added 20. The two combined to hit on seven three-pointers.
Maddox Rice netted a trio of three-pointers and was the Griffins' leading scorer with a game-high 24 points. Jackson Hooper also finished in double figures with 11.
“We emphasize the importance for the first three to four minutes of the third quarter being the most important of the game,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said. “My guys really responded to a halftime speech and met the challenge.
“It seemed like we made nothing in the first half and they made everything. But we got it going in the third quarter, scoring 22 points, making six three-pointers, and creating some breathing room. This was a great team win for us.”
Hughes said Harris and Matt Beeman were standouts on the defensive end.
—
Crown Point 53, Boquet Valley 42
Boquet Valley (42)
Rice 9-3-24, Hooper 3-5-11, Leibeck 2-0-5, Egglefield 1-0-2, Wekin 0-0-0, Gay 0-0-0, Furman 0-0-0. Totals: 15-8-42.
Crown Point (53)
Harris 9-0-21, Pertak 8-0-20, Beeman 3-0-6, Potter 1-0-3, Stone 1-0-3, J. Russell 0-0-0. Totals: 22-0-53.
Halftime- Tied at 22.
3-point goals- BVCS (4) Rice 3, Leibeck. CPCS (9) Pertak 4, Harris 3, Stone, Potter.
GIRLS
Saranac 75
Boquet Valley 30
PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac girls put together an all-round team effort Tuesday in their opening round matchup of the Cougar Holiday classic and it led to a dominant, 75-30, victory of Boquet Valley.
“It was a very good team win as all of the girls got into the scoring column. We moved the ball very effectively in both transition, as well as in the half court,” said Saranac coach Tim Newell. “Boquet played with great effort throughout the game.”
While everyone was able to record at least one point in the win, the Chiefs were all-around led by Brenna Ducatte, who had herself another strong game scoring 23 points, as well as steals. Sydney Myers also impressed with a near double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine boards; she would also tally four assists. Mchenna Brown also provided a spark off the bench for the Chiefs, with 13 points.
The Griffins were led by their usual top-scorers of Abbey Schwoebel, nine points, and Ella Lobdell, eight points.
—
Saranac 75, Boquet Valley 30
Boquet Valley (30)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 3-0-6, Schwoebel 3-1-9, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Lodell 4-0-8, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 1-0-2, Caputo 0-0-0, Denton 2-1-5. TOTALS: 14-1-30.
Saranac (75)
Denis 2-0-4, Brown 6-1-13, Parker 1-0-2, Lay. Pellerin 1-0-3, Myers 9-0-20, Lau. Pellerin 1-0-2, Mulverhill 1-0-3, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 11-0-23, Fay 1-0-3. TOTALS: 34-1-75.
Halftime- SCS, 38-12.
3-point field goals- Boquet Valley (1) Schwoebel. Saranac (6) Myers 2, Lay. Pellerin, Mulverhill, Ducatte, Fay.
PERU 42
SETON CATHOLIC 36, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Eighth-grader Reese Duprey poured in 23 points, including two clutch free throws with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and power the Nighthawks past the Knights in the Cougar Holiday Classic.
Zoey Snider added nine points for Peru, which rallied from a 17-9 halftime deficit by outscoring Seton Catholic, 33-19, in the second half and overtime. Destiny Snider contributed six steals and Bella Berry five assists.
Madyson Whalen led the Knights with 13 points and was followed by Gabriella Conti with 10 and Charlotte Hughes nine.
“Seton came out very strong against us, outworking us in the first half and forcing several turnovers,” Peru coach Brittany Marshall said. “We struggled breaking down their 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone defenses and were unable to get many good looks.
“We came out with a much higher energy level and different mindset in the second half which allowed us to sneak back into the game. The girls really stuck together, never gave up, and executed some key plays in the final seconds.”
—
Peru 42, Seton Catholic 36, OT
Seton Catholic (36)
Hughes 4-0-9, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 4-4-13, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 1-2-4, Conti 5-0-10, Lawless 0-0-0, Pearl 0-0-0. Totals: 14-6-36.
Peru (42)
D. Snider 0-0-0, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 4-0-9, Berry 0-0-0, Duprey 9-7-23, Lawyer 2-0-4, Gushlaw-Mirville 1-0-2, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 2-0-4. Totals: 17-7-42.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 17-9.
3-point goals- SC (2) Hughes, Whalen. PCS (1) Z. Snider.
MORIAH TOURNAMENT
BOYS
MORIAH 78
PERU 31
PORT HENRY — The host Vikings used a balanced scoring attack in recording a victory in the opening round of the Judy's Alzheimer's Tournament on Tuesday.
Rowan Swan led the way with 11 points and Logan Gilbo added 10. Chase McGuiness followed with nine points, while Brady Olcott, Wyatt Whitman and Riley Demarais all chipped in with eight.
“Everyone contributed on the Moriah team today whether that be scoring or other stats,” Vikings' coach Brian Cross said.
Morgan McCormick and Hunter Eagle paced the Nighthawks with six points each.
“Peru played hard the entire game,” Cross said.
—
Moriah 78, Peru 31
Peru (31)
McCormick 3-0-6, Eagle 2-0-6, Petro 2-0-5, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Breen 0-0-0, Falvo 2-1-5, Osborne 2-0-4, Parent 1-0-2, Engstrom 2-0-4, Garvey 0-0-0. Totals- 14-1-31.
Moriah (78)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 4-0-8, Swan 5-0-11, Whitman 4-0-8, Pelkey 1-2-4, McGuiness 3-2-9, Allen 1-0-2, Gilbo 5-0-10, Demarais 4-0-8, Sherman 2-0-4, Valentine 1-0-2, D. Olcott 3-0-6, Scoresome 3-0-6. Totals- 36-4-78.
Halftime- Moriah, 35-18.
3-point goals- Peru (2) Eagle 2. MCS (2) Swan, McGinness.
PLATTSBURGH 56
TICONDEROGA 32
PORT HENRY — Max Filosca tossed in 17 points, including a trio of three-pointers, to help power the Hornets to their win in the opening round of the Judy's Alzheimer's Tournament.
Cayden Williams chipped in with nine points for PHS, which jumped out to a 26-16 halftime lead.
Kam Vigliotti was the lone Sentinel in double figures with 13 points.
—
Plattsburgh 56, Ticonderoga 32
Plattsburgh (56)
Phillips 1-4-7, Filosca 6-2-17, Baker 0-1-1, Hartmann 1-0-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, O'Neil 1-2-4, Ferris 0-1-1, Williams 4-0-9, Abbot 0-2-2, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 2-1-5, Rodriquez 3-2-8. Totals- 18-15-56.
Ticonderoga (32)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 1-0-2, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 3-1-7, Vigliotti 5-3-13, Belden 1-0-2, Drinkwine 2-0-5, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 1-1-3. Totals- 13-5-32.
Halftime- PHS, 26-16.
3-point goals- PHS (5) Filosca 3, Phillips, Williams. TCS (1) Drinkwine.
THURSDAY
RICE MEMORIAL 46
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 32
CHAMPLAIN — Vermont's Rice Memorial connected on 10 three-pointers on the way to a non-league win over the Cougars.
Rice held a 20-16 advantage after two quarters before outscoring NCCS by a 26-16 margin in the second half to pull away.
Desiree Dubois tossed in a game-high 19 points for the Cougars, including six from the foul line. Bailee LaFountain also hit six free throws and finished with eight points.
