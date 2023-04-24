SCHENECTADY — The Saranac boys and girls track teams attended the Warrior Classic at Mohonasen High School in Schenectady on Saturday and saw several great performances on both sides.
The girls' team had a huge day overall, as they won the small school division as a team and placed third overall out of 35 teams. The girls were led by a pair of victories from Desiree Jean-Pierre in the shot put and discus throw. Jean-Pierre's throw of 36'4'' is currently the third best in New York State for Division-II schools and was almost four feet ahead of her nearest competitor, out of the 73 girls in the event. In the discus throw, her throw of 104'''4 was the winner and the fifth farthest throw for NYS Division-II on the season.
The girls 4x100 relay team of Maddy Wynnik, Paige Ubl, Zoe Rainville and Sarah Lavigne had a great season debut as well. Their time of 50.88 was good for fourth place and is the fourth fastest time in NYS Divison-II this season and broke the current Saranac school record by almost a full second. Brenna Ducatte also had a strong showing in the discus throw with a second-place finish and in her second time ever triple jumping, eclipsed over 34 feet and placed eighth which is currently No.6 for NYS Divison-II on the season.
Maddy Wynnik was fourth in long jump, Grace Damaini was fourth in high jump, Sarah Lavigne was fifth in the 200, the girls 4x400 was fourth place, 4x800 was fifth place, Kaitlyn Rabideau was seventh in the 400-meter and Laura Denial was seventh in the 3000-meter to warp-up the rest of the results from the girls meet.
On the boy's side Andrew Denial was the big place finisher on the day with a big win in the boys 3000-meter steeplechase event where he ran 10:31.50. He would also place seventh in the 1500-meter run in 4:14.46. Nate Webber was eighth in the discus throw and Ryan Pflanz was seventh in the 400-meter.
Saranac will be back in action today in what is a jam-packed day for Section-VII outdoor track and field, as they travel for a matchup with Peru.
