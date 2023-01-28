PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac hockey team’s top guns were too much for Plattsburgh High on Thursday night.
Landen Duprey, Zach O’Connell and Nolan Miner combined for 13 points as the Chiefs skated to a 7-0 win over the Hornets in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
Duprey finished with three goals and three assists, O’Connell two goals and three assists, and Miner two goals.
Saranac (10-2-2, 4-1) held a 3-0 lead after one period and then broke the game open with four goals in the third.
“It was a successful Senior Night for the eight seniors in our program,” Saranac head coach Robby Knowles said. “This group of players has made a huge impact in turning around the Saranac hockey program and creating the culture we have today.
“The line of O’Connell, Duprey and Adrian Barnes was extremely effective for us tonight. Barnes does a good job on the forecheck to create turnovers.”
Duprey tallied twice and Miner once in the opening stanza to give the Chiefs a 3-0 advantage.
And, despite Saranac holding a 38-11 advantage in shots on goal over the first two periods, it remained 3-0 after two.
“A tip of the hat for the Hornets’ goaltender, Owen Chapple,” Knowles said. “He had a perfect second period, stopping all 19 shots thrown in his direction.”
But the Chiefs erupted for four goals in the third, two by O’Connell and one each by Duprey and Miner.
Joey Mitchell recorded the shutout in the Saranac nets with 15 saves. Ashtyn Catlin picked up three assists for the Chiefs and Adrian Barnes chipped in with a couple.
Chapple was busy in the PHS (2-8-1, 0-3) nets with 55 saves as the Chiefs ended up with a 62-15 advantage in shots on goal.
“I like the discipline style we continue to play with,” Knowles said. “Some might view it as a soft style, but it has been a big key to the success we’ve had thus far.”
—
Saranac 7, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
SCS 3 0 4 — 7
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (Catlin, A. Barnes), :52. 2, SCS, Miner ppg (Duprey, O’Connell), 5:40. 3, SCS, Duprey (A. Barnes, O’Connell), 10:44.
Third period- 4, SCS, O’Connell (Duprey, Graves), 4:07. 5, SCS, Duprey (O’Connell, Catlin), 10:05. 6, SCS, Miner (L. Giroux), 10:46. 7, SCS, O’Connell ppg (Duprey, Catlin), 14:05.
Shots- Saranac, 62-15.
Saves- Chapple, PHS, 55. Mitchell, SCS, 15.
