SARANAC — While the Red Storm and Chiefs may have split Tuesday’s outdoor track and field meet there was still cause to celebrate. After beating the Red Storm the Chief girls clinched the CVAC championship for the 2023 outdoor season.
“The Saranac girls team completed an undefeated regular season tonight clinching the CVAC championship. The girls won every event on the track and in the field on senior night to cap the regular season in a rainy and windy last meet,” Saranac coach Chris Verkey said. “We had some great performances from our girls tonight in less than ideal conditions.”
Sarah Lavigne and Brenna Ducatte were three individual event winners on the day, as was Sienna Boulds. Other multiple event winners included Grace Damaini, Zoe Rainville, Gillan Miner, Kali Norcross, and Laura Denial.
The Saranac Lake boys, who came away victorious in their matchup, saw strong performances from Soren Wolford, Sam Ash, Mitchell Ellsworth and Liam Nobles who were all multiple event winners on the day.
—
BOYS
Saranac Lake 72, Saranac 60
4x800- 1. SLCS (Bickford, Ash, Madden, Kolmer), 8:52.5
110 hurdles- 1. Hewitt (SLCS), 15.6
100 dash- 1. Wolford (SLCS), 11.3
1,600- 1. Ash (SLCS), 4:35.5
4x100- 1. SLCS (Nobles, Wolford, Bartholomew, Kite-Whidden).
400- 1. Morris (SCS), 54.6
400 hurdles- 1. Pfanz (SCS), 64.9
800- 1. Ash (SLCS), 2:12.8
200- 1. Wolford (SLCS), 22.9
3,200- 1. Denial (SCS), 10:14.5
4x400- 1. SCS (Rugar, Gaboriault, Cayea, Morris), 3:50.0
High jump- 1. McCoy, 5’4”
Long jump- 1. Nobles (SLCS), 20-1
Triple jump- 1. Nobles (SLCS), 40-3.75
Shot put- 1. Ellsworth (SLCS), 48-3.25
Discuss- 1. Ellsworth (SLCS), 134
GIRLS
Saranac 124, Saranac Lake 8
4x800- 1. SCS (Miner, Denial, Norcross, Thayer), 11:07.2
100 hurdles- 1. Hamel (SCS), 19.3
100 dash- 1. Lavigne (SCS), 13.1
1,500- 1. Boulds (SCS), 5:17.5
4x100- 1. SCS (Fay, Sanger, Rainville, O. Davis), 56.3
400- 1. Lavigne (SCS), 61.8
400 hurdles- 1. Ducatte (SCS) 1:13.3
800- 1. Boulds (SCS), 2:34.7
200- 1. Lavigne (SCS), 27.3
3,000- 1. Denial (SCS), 12:40.9
4x400- 1. SCS (Boulds, Rainville, Miner, Norcross), 4:43.8
High jump- Damaini (SCS), 5-0
Long jump- Damaini (SCS), 15’1.5
Triple jump- Ducatte (SCS), 33’1.25
Shot put- Heuer (SCS), 26’5
Discus- Ducatte (SCS), 110’6
BOYS
Plattsburgh 78
Northeastern Clinton 36
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 83
Plattsburgh 37
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets and Cougars would also draw a split in their meet Tuesday at Plattsburgh High School, as the Hornet boys and Cougar girls would each come away victorious.
The Plattsburgh boys were led by Jonathan Frakes and his first career varsity win, as he claimed the top spot in the 3200-meter run. Sebastien Eban and Kobe Harris would also put together some strong showings, as Eban would sweep the throwing events while Harris would take the jumping events. Owen Mulligan would round out the Plattsburgh victory with wins in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
On the girls side of things, Northeastern Clinton was led by Ava McCauliffe and Lexi Clark, as Clark would sweep the jumping events while McCauliffe would take the 400-dash while also running for the victorious 1600-meter relay team.
The Plattsburgh girls would still see impressive efforts from Winisha Steele-Michael who took first in both the 100 and 200-meter dash.
—
BOYS
Plattsburgh 78, Northeastern Clinton 36
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Frenyea, Biliter, Coffman, Kapp), 10:52.8.
110 hurdles- 1, Baker (PHS), 18.3.
100 dash- 1, Mulligan (PHS), 11.7.
1600 run- 1, Barney (PHS), 6:01.
400 relay- 1, Plattsburgh (Baker, Lambert, Abbott, Mulligan), 48.9.
400 dash- 1, Wells (PHS), 56.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Bourgeois (NCCS), 1:16.5.
800 run- 1, Biliter (NCCS), 2:25.5.
200 dash- 1, Mulligan (PHS), 25.5.
3200 run- 1, Frakes (PHS), 12:29.6.
1600 relay- 1, Plattsburgh (Lambert, Mulligan, Duttine, Wells), 4:04.3.
Long jump- 1, Harris (PHS), 18’2.5’’.
Triple jump- 1, Harris (PHS), 36’7.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Eban (PHS), 33’7’’.
Discus- 1, Eban (PHS), 109’7’’.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 83, Plattsburgh 37
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Plattsburgh (Neale, Chase, Tuller, Andrews), 12:45.1.
100 hurdles- 1, Long (PHS), 19.2.
100 dash- 1, Steele-Michael (PHS), 12.6.
1500 run- 1, Cone (NCCS), 6:06.9.
400 relay- 1, NCCS, 59.4.
400 dash- 1, McCauliffe (NCCS), 1:04.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Carroll (NCCS), 1:31.9.
800 run- 1, Chase (PHS), 2:37.5.
200 dash- 1, Steele-Michael (PHS), 26.9.
3000 run- 1, Williams (NCCS), 13:25.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Cone, McCauliffe, Racine, Carroll), 4:45.6.
Long jump- 1, Clark (NCCS), 13’6.5’’.
Triple jump- 1, Clark (NCCS), 31’9’’.
Shot put- 1, Trudo (NCCS), 23’10’’.
Discus- 1, Gooley (NCCS), 68’3’’.
MONDAY
BOYS
AuSable Valley 69
Ticonderoga 54
GIRLS
Ticonderoga 69
AuSable Valley 32
TICONDEROGA — It was a split to start the week as the Patriots hit the road to pay a visit to the Sentinels.
On the boys side, AVCS would come out on top, in a close contest, 69-54.
“The boys had a good competition on the track while the Ti boys dominated in the distance events and the Ausable boys took the sprint and field events in the meet,” Ti coach Nancy Rich said.
Ti’s Garrett Beebe is the best example for distance dominance for being a part of all wins in distance events.
Beebe was a part of both the 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams as well as winning the 800 and 1,600. Christopher Facteau would complete the distance sweep for Ti, winning the 3,200.
AuSable didn’t walk away empty handed either. Avonte Yeates and Celton Dupuis claimed multiple victories for the Patriots. Yeates took hold of the sprints, winning the 100 and 200. Dupuis claimed first in the 110 hurdles and 400. He was also a part of the winning 4x100 relay team.
On the girls side, Ti would come out on top defeating the Patriots, 69-32.
“The Sentinel girls led the night against the Ausable girls,” Rich said. “Madeline Lender dominated the hurdle events while AuSable’s Emma Pelky walked away with three wins.”
Pelkey’s three wins came across the meet. She won the 800, the long jump and the shot put to highlight the meet.
Lender’s two wins came in the 100 and 400 hurdles.
With the season complete for both teams, they will now prepare for sectionals. Those will be May 24, in Peru. Field events begin at 2 p.m. with track events starting at 3 p.m.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 69, Ti 54
4x800- 1. Ti (Beebe, Porter, Moore, Factea), 10:05
110 hurdles- 1. DuPuis (AVCS), 16.97
100 dash- 1. Yeates (AVCS), 12.06
1,600- 1. Beebe (Ti), 5:17
4x100- 1. AVCS (Yeztel, DuPuis, Brandt, Rabideau)
400- 1. DuPuis (AVCS), 57.5
400 hurdles- 1. LaPier (AVCS), 1:13.4
800- Beebe (Ti), 2:48.6
200- Yeates (AVCS), 26.1
3,200- Facteau (Ti), 11:46.4
4x400- 1. Ti (Moore, Beebe, Leerkes, Porter), 4:13
High jump- N/A
Long jump- 1. DuPuis (AVCS), 18’5.5”
Triple jump- 1. Brandt (AVCS), 35’11.25”
Shot put-1. LeFavre (AVCS), 39’4”
Discuss-1. Benware (AVCS), 122’6”
GIRLS
Ti 69, AuSable Valley 32
4x800- N/A
100 hurdles- 1. Lender (Ti), 18.09
100- 1. Soukey (Ti), 15.03
1,500- 1. Blanchard (Ti), 5:45
4x100- 1. Ti (Cossey, Soukey, Cook, I. Porter), 62.3
400- 1. H. Porter (Ti), 71.7
400 hurdles- 1. Lender (Ti), 1:31.06
800- 1. Pelkey (AVCS), 2:52.6
200- 1. I. Porter (Ti), 32.3
3,000- N/A
4x400- 1. Ti (H. Porter, Lender, I. Porter, Parent), 5:28
High jump- 1. Pelkey (AVCS), 4’6”
Long jump- 1. Cossey (Ti), 13’6.25”
Triple jump- N/A
Shot put- 1. Pelkey (AVCS), 28’9”
Discus- 1. Perry (AVCS), 60’11”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.