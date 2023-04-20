ChiefsLogo

BOYS

OVERALL RESULTS

Saranac 108, Plattsburgh 24

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

3200 relay- 1, Saranac (Denial, Morris, Thayer, Kelley), 9:30.9

110 hurdles- 1, PHS, Baker, 17.80.

100 dash- 1, SCS, Norcross, 12.22.

1600 run- 1, SCS, Denial, 4:43.3.

400 relay- 1, Saranac (Wells, Daniels, Homburger, Norcross), 45.8.

400 dash- 1, SCS, Gaboriault, 57.2.

400 hurdles- 1, SCS, R. Pflanz, 1:04.6.

800 run- 1, SCS, Dormann, 2:27.5.

200 dash- 1, PHS, Baker, 25.10.

3200 run- 1, SCS, Cayea, 11:48.0.

1600 relay- 1, Saranac (R. Pflanz, Morris, Norcross, Gaboriault), 3:57.9.

High jump- 1, SCS, McCoy, 5'6''.

Long jump- 1, SCS, Daniels, 18'1''.

Triple jump- 1, SCS, Daniels, 38'6''.

Shot put- 1, SCS, Lopez-Gonyea, 38'10''.

Discus- 1, SCS, Webber, 127'8''.

Multiple event winners- Daniels (SCS), Gaboriault (SCS), Denial (SCS), Morris (SCS), R. Pflanz (SCS), Norcross (SCS), Baker (PHS).

GIRLS

OVERALL RESULTS

Saranac 115, Plattsburgh 17

INDIVIUDAL RESULTS

3200 relay- 1, Saranac (Miner, Fay, Hamel, Thayer), 11:40.4.

100 hurdles- 1, PHS, Long, 20.15.

100 dash- 1, SCS, Lavigne, 13.44.

1500 run- 1, SCS, Denial, 5:29.5.

400 relay- 1, Saranac (Pecore, Ubl, Wynnik, Davis), 54.2.

400 dash- 1, SCS, Lavigne, 1:03.1.

400 hurdles- 1, SCS, Hanson, 1:21.6.

800 run- 1, SCS, Denial, 2:44.9.

200 dash- 1, PHS, Steele-Michael, 27.47.

3000 run- 1, SCS, Boulds, 12:43.4.

1600 relay- 1, Saranac (Miner, Thayer, Norcross, Hamel), 6:15.6.

High jump- 1, SCS, Damiani, 5'0''.

Long jump- 1, SCS, Wynnik, 15'2.50''.

Triple jump- 1, SCS, Ducatte, 31'3''.

Shot put- 1, SCS, Jean-Pierre, 33'6''.

Discus- 1, SCS, Ducatte, 105'7''.

Multiple event winners- Denial (SCS), Miner (SCS), Hamel (SCS), Thayer (SCS), Lavigne (SCS), Wynnik (SCS), Ducatte (SCS). 

