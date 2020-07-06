Cheers and Jeers: Stick tap to Paul Smith's women's hockey

Cheers to the Paul Smith's women's ice hockey team.
It could have been very easy for the program to go with the typical trend of late and hold virtual signing days for all its new recruits, but Paul Smith's made the extra effort to create a special moment for its newcomers.
Outside the Olympic Center Thursday, Paul Smith's held a signing day ceremony for new recruits set to join the Bobcats.
Due to travel complications caused by COVID-19, just five of the 11 members of the 2020 recruiting class were able to attend the event, but for the ones who did, this will be a moment they will not forget.
With spaced out chairs to promote social distancing facing toward a Paul Smith's College backdrop, various recruits, one by one at a table, signed their letters of intent with loved ones by their sides to play for the Bobcats.
All guests and honorees wore masks during the event and did what was necessary to keep health and safety at the forefront.
Given the pandemic, it's become a trend of late to see in-person events like this canceled, but seeing Paul Smith's put something together like this was refreshing.
For anyone wondering if going above and beyond like Paul Smith's did to hold this signing day was worth it, just ask the mother of one of the players who was brought to tears as she watched her daughter take photos with some of her new teammates after each player signed their letters of intent.
The day meant so much to each of the new players as well as their family members.
There were plenty of cool moments throughout that were certainly unique.
How many times during a traditional signing day would you see athletes committing to a women's hockey team posing for a group photo exhibiting their sweaters, holding their hockey sticks and wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Everyone who was there will be able to say one day, "Hey, remember when we held a signing day during that pandemic?"
An event like this proves that with the proper precautions, we can enjoy moments that bring a sense of normalcy in these unusual and unsettling times.
The Bobcats will be entering just their second season in program history this fall, and there's already a great sense of family from the team.
For example, Paul Smith's had one of their first-year players, Anna Thrasher, attend the event just so she could have a chance to be a part of a signing day she never had the chance to enjoy last season.
That certainly did not have to be done, but the gesture from the program shows how much Paul Smith's truly cares about their players.
The Bobcats went 9-4 during their 2019-20 campaign.
Who knows what they will accomplish this upcoming season, but one thing is certain.
The Paul Smith's women's ice hockey team certainly seems to be on a path for future success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.