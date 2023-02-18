SARANAC — Thursday saw the CVAC cheerleading squads descend on Saranac for the final meet of the season.
The outcome would send winners of each division to Binghamton on March 4, to represent Section VII at the NYSPHSAA State Cheerleading Championships.
In the Co-Ed division, the Chiefs topped NCCS to win the crown.
For the Division II Large Team, the Cougars scored higher than Plattsburgh, securing the victory.
Moriah held off runs by NAC and Peru to win the Division II Small Team title.
The CVAC championship, awarded to the highest scoring CVAC team in any division, was awarded to Moriah.
While the team events were the main attraction, the event also held individual contests.
For the Section VII jump off, Saranac’s Shawna Manor won. Moriah’s Amelia Kazlo and Addy Nephew rounded out the top three. Chiefs Emma Shelters and Emma Pellerin came in fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the longest held extension contest, Moriah (Addy Nephew, Reagan Baker, Ashlyn Mandy, Lauren Bigalow) placed first. They were followed by NAC (Majesta Nephew, Jillian Guerin, Kylie Spoor, Ashlyn Seguin) and Plattsburgh (Ninah Keliihananui, Lanie Coolidge, Madelyn Maggy, Chloe Kemp).
The CVAC All Star team was announced at the end of the event. Team members were nominated for the position they excelled on their respective team. “All Around” nominees demonstrate strength at all positions (stunting, tumbling, jumping).
Photos of each athlete will be presented at a later date.
All Around: Lauren Bigalow (Moriah), Jourdeyn Bourgeios (NCCS), Keelyn Hornby (Peru), Amelia Kazlo (Moriah), Ashlyn Mandy (Moriah), Carlie McCoy (Saranac), Addy Nephew (Moriah)
Base: Tayler Bezio (Saranac), Makayla Brown-Hemingway (Beekmantown), Grace Cook (NAC), Jennifer Davis (Peru), Rachael Finley (Beekmantown), Jillian Guerin (NAC), Jenny Jock (NAC), Quinn Jolicoeur (NCCS), Kenna Magoon (NAC), Sarena Young (PHS)
Back Spot: Madison Burns (Saranac), Melina Mitchell (Peru), Marah Ryan (NCCS), Talajiah Young (PHS)
Flyer: Andrea Dapo (NCCS), Marissa Guerard (PHS), Kaitlynn Laporte (Beekmantown)
Tumbling: Kaylee Blake (Peru), Ninah Keliihananui (PHS)
Jumps: Emma Pelerin (Saranac), Jania Young (PHS)
