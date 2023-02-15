CHAZY — The Eagles wanted to make sure they sent their seniors out on a high note and did just that, winning 53-44 over the Beavers, in MVAC action, Monday.
“It was a great win for us as a team and a bonus to get a win for our seniors on our senior night,” Chazy head coach Austin Tetreault said. “From quarter one to quarter four we played great overall basketball on both ends. Our hard work defensively fueled our offense and I am extremely pleased with how composed we were with the ball on the offensive end.”
Zamir Foster led the way with a double-double of 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Tetreault said Dylan McAfee, who was second on the team in scoring with 12, made key steals to set the offense up well. Evan Dwyer added 12, including two shots from deep.
Vann Morrelli led Keene with 17 points to keep them in the contest.
With the win, Chazy climbs to .500 in conference play, while Keene falls to 9-6 in the MVAC.
Chazy 53, Keene 44
Keene (44)
Caito 3-0-9, Harmer 0-0-0, Morrelli 6-5-17, Sprague 2-2-8, Robjent 1-0-3, Lopez 1-1-3, Jacobson 2-0-4. TOTALS: 15-8-44
Chazy (53)
LaBarge 3-0-6, McAfee 5-1-14, Salimando 2-0-4, Foster 7-3-17, Pratt 0-0-0, Dwyer 5-0-12 Cross 0-0-0. TOTALS: 23-4-53
Halftime- Chazy, 26-22
3 point goals- Keene (6) Caito 3, Sprague 2, Robjent 1. Chazy (3) Dwyer 2, McAfee 1
Boquet Valley 70
Lake Placid 44
ELIZABETHTOWN — After not playing for 10 days, the Griffins showed rust early on. After shaking it off, they pulled away from the Blue Bombers, winning 70-44.
“It took us a while to shake off the rust after not playing for 10 days,” Boquet Valley Colby Pulsifer said. “Once we started playing better defense, our offense started to flow.”
Griffin Jackson Hooper led all scorers with 17 points. He was close to a double-double with seven rebounds and five assists. Maddox Rice was second on the team with 15, including 6 rebounds.
Seb Cecunjanin led Lake Placid with 12 points.
Boquet Valley improves to 8-3 in conference play while the Blue Bombers drop to 4-10 in the MVAC.
Boquet Valley 70, Lake Placid 44
LP (44)
Colby 4-0-9, Cecunjanin 6-0-12, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 3-0-6, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0,
Byrne 0-0-0, Wright 0-0-0, Jordan 4-0-8, Wood 3-0-6. TOTALS: 20-0-44
BV (70)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 5-5-17, Burdo 9-0-20, Buehler 0-0-0, Gay 1-3-5, Leibeck 4-0-10,
Rice 5-5-15, Egglefield 1-0-2, Phinney 1-0-2. TOTALS: 26-13-70
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 33-14
3 point goals- Boquet Valley 5 Lake Placid 1
Crown Point 75
Willsboro 29
WILLSBORO — After a close first quarter, it was all Panthers as they erupted for a 75-29 victory over the Warriors.
Crown Point has a hold on second place in the MVAC with a 14-5 overall record and 11-4 in conference play.
It began in the second quarter with a 28 point outburst by the Pantherst with five shots from deep. All total Crown Point hit 14 shots from behind the arc.
Trevor Harris led all scorers with a team high 27 points, including five threes. Fellow Panthers Cole Potter (16), Jarrett Russel (12) and Reese Pertak (11) also reached double digit scoring.
Harvey Merrill led Willsboro with 16 points.
“Crown Point placed 4 men in double figures and proved to be too much for the undermanned Warriors on Senior Night,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said.
Crown Point 75, Willsboro 29
CP (75)
J. Russell 5-0-12, Potter 6-1-16, Pertak 4-0-11, Beeman 2-0-4, Harris 11-0-27, R. Russell 1-0-2,
Stone 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-3, Evens 0-0-0. TOTALS: 30-1-75
WCS (29)
Merrill 7-0-16, Lee 3-0-7, Jaquish 2-0-4, Crowningshield 0-2-2, Hathaway 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0,
Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-2-29
3 point goals- CP (14) J Russell 2, Potter 3, Pertak 3, Harris 5, Taylor 1, Willsboro (3) Merrill 2, Lee 1
Newcomb 77
Wells 36
WELLS — Logan Bush put the Huskies on his back and carried them to victory with 43 points, in the team's 77-36 victory.
It would be a rough game for the Indians as they struggled to find rhythm offensively. Newcomb was clicking on all cylinders as they held a 44-22 halftime lead.
Along with Bush’s 43, Marcus Armstong added 17 points with Eric Bush chipping in 12.
Chase Brooks led Wells with 21 points.
With the win, Newcomb improves to 6-2 in the MVAC positioning them near the top of the conference in the final week.
Newcomb 77, Wells 36
Newcomb (77)
L. Bush 18-3-43, Lamphear 1-0-3, E. Bush 5-0-12, Alvarez 1-0-2, Armstrong 5-7-17, Richards 0-0-0. TOTALS: 30-10-77
Wells (36)
Passmore 2-0-5, Brooks 8-3-21, Humphrey 0-0-0, Winteringham 0-0-0, Allen 2-0-5, Smith 0-0-0, Wilt 0-0-0, Stuart 0-1-1, Simmons 2-0-4, Trumbull 0-0-0, Purchase 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-4-36
Halftime- Newcomb, 44-22
3 point goals- Newcomb: (7) L. Bush 4, E. Bush 2, Lamphear 1. Wells (4): Passmore 1, Brooks 2, Allen 1.
BOLTON 36
SETON CATHOLIC 32
PLATTSBURGH — Jaxon Egloff poured in 20 points and hit four triples to pace the Eagles.
Jace Hubert added 12 points to the Bolton win.
Seton Catholic closed its deficit to 30-27 midway through the fourth, but the Knights couldn’t get any closer.
“We had a nice comeback in the second half, but we had trouble scoring all night,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
“We have to just worry about making our shots and playing the best defense we can.”
Aiden Pearl led the Knights with 15 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double, and Ashton Guay added 11 more points on the scoreboard.
Bolton 36, Seton Catholic 32
Bolton (36)
Egloff 7-2-20, Hubert 6-0-12, Eager 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Hens 1-0-2, Becker 0-0-0, Foy 1-0-2. Totals: 15-2-36.
Seton Catholic (32)
Guay 4-1-11, DeJordy 2-0-4, Gao 0-0-0, Pearl 7-1-15, Grafstein 0-0-0, Hughes 0-0-0, Trzaskos 1-0-2. Totals: 14-2-32.
Halftime- Bolton, 22-14.
3 point goals- Bolton (4) Egloff 4. Seton Catholic (2) Guay 2.
Ticonderoga 38
AuSable Valley 30
CLINTONVILLE — The Sentinels got their second CVAC victory, Monday, as they topped the Patriots, 38-30.
With the loss AuSable Valley falls one game under .500 at 8-9 overall.
Ti was led by Kam Viglotti who had a team high 12 points. Thomas Montalbano made one three and was second on the team with 11.
Korvin Dixon had a game high 13 points as he led the Patriots.
Ticonderoga 38, AuSable Valley 30
TCS (38)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 1-2-5, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 4-2-11, Viglotti 5-2-12, Belden 1-0-2, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 0-0-0, Perrow 1-0-2, Swagger 3-0-6. TOTALS: 15-6-38
AVCS (30)
Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 1-0-2, Kor. Dixon 5-2-13, Laundree 2-0-4, Garcia 3-0-7, Rock 0-0-0, Dupuis 1-0-2, H. Bombard 1-0-2, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Macdougal 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-2-30
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 19-15
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (2) Kor. Dixon, Garcia. TCS (2) A. Smith, Montalbano.
NCCS 63
NAC 60
ELLENBURG — They would need extra time to declare a winner between the Bobcats and Cougars. NCCS hit key shots down the stretch to win, 63-60.
In the first six minutes of the game, NAC limited the Cougars to one point as they held a 10-1 advantage. From that point to the end of the third quarter, NCCS would score 48 points to hold a 49-44 point lead going into the final stanza.
The Bobcats would tie in early in the fourth and it would leave NAC with a bunch of “what ifs” as the game ended.
"We shot 1-11 from the field in overtime. We went 0-4 from the FT line and missed three or four uncontested layups in the 4Q,” NAC coach Nate Bilow said “We turned the ball over at inopportune times down the stretch. Stinks to know that and come up on the losing end of things.”
NCCS had four players reach double digits. The usual pair of Jordan Brown and Evan Manor scored 15 and 14 points, respectively. But, it was Steven Garrow who had a game high 17 points, while Colton Castine added 13.
The Boulrice pair and Calvin Magoon led NAC in points as all three entered double digits. Matt Boulrice had a game high 23 points and Brady Boulrice added 12, including three shots from behind the arc. Calvin Magoon chipped in 10.
Northeastern Clinton 63, Northern Adirondack 60
NCCS (63)
Brown 7-0-15, Prairie 0-2-2, Sisco 0-0-0, Billiter 0-0-0, Magoon 1-0-2, Castine 6-1-13, Manor 4-4-14, Garrow 6-1-17. TOTALS: 24-8-63
NAC (60)
Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 2-0-5, B.Boulrice 4-1-12, Lambert 1-0-2, Damour 4-0-8, M.Boulrice 9-3-23, Magoon 4-2-10, Carter 0-0-0, Benware 0-0-0. TOTALS: 24-6-60
Halftime- NCCS, 29-28
3 point goals- NCCS (7) Garrow 4, Manor 2, Brown - NAC (6) B.Boulrice 3, M.Boulrice 2, Lagree
Beekmantown 59
Ogdensburg 42
BEEKMANTOWN — After 12 days away, the Eagles returned home and won in convincing fashion against a shorthanded Blue Devils squad, 59-42.
It ended up being the rubber match between the two schools.
"We beat them in a Christmas Tourney, then lost by 3 on their home court exactly two weeks ago,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said. “It's always nice to come away with a victory.”
OFA was without two of their top scorers due to injury. Castine wished they were at their full strength to give his team a true test, but took the victory saying, “all's right with the universe.”
All quarters were filled with runs, as the Eagles ran out to an early lead with Nathan Parliament scoring eight. The Blue Devils countered and closed out the first down four. The second was more of the same but saw Beekmantown taking an 11 point lead at halftime.
"We were able to stretch the lead out in the fourth quarter before settling for the final 17-point win,” Castine said. “Our defense was much better tonight. We still need to be more efficient on the offensive end."
The Eagles had three players reach double digits with Josh Burgin leading all scorers with 16. Josh Sand added 15 while Parliament chipped in 12.
Shea Polniak led OFA with 11.
Beekmantown 59, Ogdensburg 42
Ogdensburg (42)
Polniak 5-0-11, W. Graveline 1-1-3, Worden 3-0-6, C. Graveline 2-0-4, R. Mitchell 2-0-6, LaBella 0-1-1, A. Mitchell 1-0-2, Bullock 1-4-7, West 1-0-2, Farley 0-0-0.TOTALS: 16-6-42
Beekmantown (59)
Mosley 1-1-3, Viau 0-0-0, Sorrell 1-0-2, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 1-2-4, LaBorde 0-0-0, J. Sand 5-4-15, Mannix 2-0-5, Dixon 0-0-0, Parliament 5-0-12, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 7-2-16, N. Sand 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-9-59
Halftime- BCS, 30-19
3 point goals- OFA (4) Polniak, R. Mitchell-2, Bullock. BCS (4) J. Sand, Mannix, Parliament-2.
SATURDAY
PERU 54
SETON CATHOLIC 41
PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Osborne led the way for the Nighthawks with a game-high 20 points.
Aiden Pearl (15), Sam DeJordy (13) and JP Gao (11) all finished in double figures for the Knights.
“Peru shot the ball well from three all game,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said. “They are a very physical team, and we committed too many turnovers.”
Peru 54, Seton Catholic 41
Peru (54)
McCormick 1-0-3, Eagle 1-0-3, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 2-0-4, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 3-0-6, Osborne 8-0-20, Parent 2-1-7, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 2-2-6, Allen 2-0-5. Totals: 21-4-54
Seton Catholic (41)
Guay 1-0-2, DeJordy 6-1-13, Gao 5-0-11, Pearl 7-0-15, Hughes 0-0-0, Trazaakos 0-0-0. Totals: 19-2-41.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 27-26.
3 point goals- Peru (8) McCormick, Osborne 4, Parent 2, Allen. Seton Catholic (1) Gao.
GIRLS
Bolton 57
Lake Placid 51
BOLTON — The Eagles came from behind to overtake a strong start from the Blue Bombers, winning 57-51, Wednesday.
Bolton improves to 11-6 overall and 8-6 in the MVAC. Lake Placid remains one game over .500 at 8-7 overall.
“Lake Placid Started the game on a 17-3 run,” Eagles head coach Luke Schweickert said. “We were able to cut it to 6 at the half with an incredible defensive effort from Jadynn Egloff and Ila Hubert. “
Egloff and Hubert were forces on both ends of the court. Not only were they strong defensively, but Egloff led Bolton with 20 points. Hubert added nine.
The size of the Blue Bombers presented a challenge for Bolton from the start. Schweickert called Julia Crawford a force underneath, and she was with a game high 21 points. Katie Coursen added 15, including three threes.
—
Bolton 57, Lake Placid 51
LP (51)
Smith 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 2-0-5, Ahmemulic 1-0-2, Marvin 1-2-4, Crawford 8-5-21, Jordan 1-0-2, Coursen 6-0-15. TOTALS: 20-7-51
Bolton (57)
Egloff 7-5-20, Hubert 4-0-9, Pfau 1-2-5, Huck 1-0-3, Kelley 6-4-16, Moskov 2-0-4, Figueroa 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-11-57
Halftime- Lake Placid, 30-24
3 point goals- Bolton (4) Egloff, Hubert, Pfau, Huck; Lake Placid (4) Coursen 3, Cecunjanin 1
NAC 59
Beekmantown 39
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats used a strong second half to pull away from the visiting Eagles, 59-39.
With the win, NAC improves to 13-2 overall and 9-2 in the CVAC, a clear stranglehold on second place. Beekmantown falls to 3-15 on the season.
It was a tight battle in the first half that saw NAC only have a nine point lead at the break. But, the Bobcats came out firing in the second as they outscored Beekmantown, 33-22.
Abby Peryea and Mackenna LaBarge led NAC with a combined 35 points. Peryea had a game high 20 points, while LaBarge made two shots from deep.
Payton Parliament spearheaded the Eagle attack with a team high 13 points. Grace McCasland added eight with two shots from behind the arc.
