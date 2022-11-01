BEEKMANTOWN — Lily Pratt is a force of nature.
“She’s just a little bulldog,” Chazy head coach John Tregan said. “As I said we have some players with great skills and flashy long shots. Then we have Lily where she’s just relentless, she’ll pester or strip the ball from you. She took the ball 100 yards, the length of the field, and she went and put us in a great spot. All credit to her.”
Midway through the second half, Pratt took the ball from near her team’s goal, and raced down the sideline. She took the ball all the way to the opposing corner before setting up teammate Ava McAuliffe for what turned out to be the winning goal.
Taking a 2-0 lead, top-seeded Chazy would hold on to claim the Section VII Girls Class D championship, defeating second-seeded Boquet Valley. 2-1.
“We knew coming in that it’d be a tough game to play a team four times in the season,” Tregan said. “You know what to expect seeing them so many times. Defending is one thing we spent a lot of time in the series defending and we defend well. We’ve talked about even in games where you probably don’t play well or you don’t finish well, you can defend with it and win big games. I was really proud of the girls.”
Before Saturday’s contest the Eagles had won the season series against the Griffins, with a 2-0-1 record. The last regular season contest saw the game end in a tie.
Being familiar with the opponent led Chazy to start off sluggish and nervous, McAuliffe said.
“We were still confident coming into the game when you had to play fast, compact and just make sure we got the job done,” she said. “And thankfully, we did. Just grateful to be here. My team is grateful to be here, and we’re excited for what’s to come”
Both teams spent the opening minutes of the contest finding their footing and working out any nerves that arose due to the nature of the game. Chazy and Boquet Valley would both have opportunities to open scoring but the ball would be sent over the net multiple times as teams settled in the first half.
In the 25th minute, Pratt found McAuliffe on the left side of the penalty box, breaking the scoreless tie, causing supporters to erupt in cheer.
Scoring would stay the same through the break, as the ball tended to stay near midfield for much of the remainder of the first half.
The second half started the same way as the first ended, in a defensive stalemate. Chazy began putting on more pressure — as they outshot the Griffins 11-4 in the second period — and it felt as if the second goal would come.
Just few had to expect Pratt’s heroics to lead to the second goal, midway through the half.
As she raced down the left sideline, McAuliffe pursued running down the middle of the field. The pair connected for a second time as the ball moved in front of Griffin Ella Lobdell and rocketed past her.
Celebrations may have started too early as less than 30 seconds later, Claire Reynolds took a solid pass from Emma Conley to bring the score back to within one.
The next 19 minutes went by excruciatingly long for the Eagles as they shifted more towards playing defensively, sending the ball down the field to cause Boquet Valley to regroup and start again.
When the final whistle blew, a wave of relief came over Chazy as they were crowned champions.
“I’m just so grateful,” McAuliffe said. “Like my team has worked so hard for this. My coaches work so hard for this. I think one of my main goals coming into today was to win for my coach. I love my team, but my coach has been here so much for the girls and myself throughout the season. It’s just changed my thoughts on this sport.”
Those thoughts now must turn to the regionals set to be hosted at Beekmantown on Saturday. Time and opponent will be determined after Section X crowns a Class D winner today.
Before the season began, Tregan told his players the goal was to be in Beekmantown playing for a section championship.Now he hopes to build on consistency.
“It’s been years since the Section VII class the team has beaten Section X, probably seven or eight years,” he said. “Chazy hasn’t been [that far] in almost 10 years. We want to get back to Courtland this year. Let’s put ourselves back in the state championship conversation every year.”
—
Chazy 2, Boquet Valley 1
CCS 1 1 - 2
BV 0 1 - 1
First Half- 1, CCS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 25:55.
Second Half- 2, CCS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 19.42. 3, BV, Reynolds (Conley), 19:05.
Shots- CCS 16-9
Saves- Blair, CCS, 4. Lobdell, BV, 7
