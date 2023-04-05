CHAZY — Reagan Dudyak accounted for three hits, including two doubles and four RBI, to lead the way offensively in the Eagles’ non-league win, Tuesday.
Parker Pratt added a single and a sacrifice fly for Chazy (1-0-1) while driving in two runs.
Chazy hit the ball well in the first inning to grab an 8-1 lead only to have the Bulldogs, taking advantage of walks, errors and some timely hits, eventually come back to take a 10-9 advantage.
“We had a four-run sixth inning to re-take the lead after falling behind,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Reagan Dudyak’s RBI double, a fielder’s choice and ensuing error that allowed two runs to score on the play and Parker Pratt’s sacrifice fly accounted for the four runs.
“Owen Poirier came on in relief and picked up his first varsity win. Dudyak came up with some timely hits for us and was a tough out all game.”
Johnston led Chateaugay with three hits, while Kaska, who pitched well in relief, and Xavier Lamica added two apiece.
—
Chazy 13, Chateaugay 10
CCS 111 412 0 - 10 9 3
CCRS 800 104 x - 13 8 5
Lamica, Kaska (1), Reynolds (6) and Rockhill, Alden (4). Demers, Columbus (4), Poirier (6) and Columbus, Hernandez (4), Columbus (6). WP- Poirier. LP- Reynolds. 2B- Kaska (Chat), Dudyak (Chazy) 2.
Peru 25
Tupper Lake 2
Peru — The Nighthawks entered the bottom of the 1st inning down by two runs.
They would proceed to score 25 runs over six innings to defeat Tupper Lake, 25-2.
“Today’s game was a combined team effort offensively,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “Zack Engstrom had a big day going 4-5 with a double and three RBI.”
Engstrom continued his hot start, as the day before he helped pitch a two hit shutout.
While scoring 16 runs over the final three innings, Peru had one for the highlight reel. In the bottom of the 6th, Zach O’Connell had his 100th career run scored. This would be part of the nine run 6th that put the exclamation mark on a dominant win.
Even with the offense stealing the show, Jake Frechette will remember this day as he had a quality start earning his first varsity win.
Frechette and Deacon Whitmarsh combined for nine strikeouts.
—
Peru 25, Tupper Lake 2
TL 200 000 0 - 2 1 4
PCS 630 529 x - 25 14 2
Bencez. Frechette, Whitmarsh. WP- Frechette. LP- Bencze. 2B- Engstrom (PCS).
