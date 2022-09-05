CHAZY — If the Chazy boys’ soccer team is expected to be rebuilding a little this season, it sure didn’t look it Saturday night.
Isaac Merrill scored both goals as the Eagles rallied for a 2-1 overtime victory over Plattsburgh High in the championship game of the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament.
“I’m very proud of the effort my team gave tonight,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “PHS is a talented and well-coached team. For us to come away with a win tonight is a great way to start the season.
“With two amazing goals from Isaac Merrill and solid efforts from Luke Moser, Dylan McAfee and Reagan Dudyak in the midfield, we were able to come away with an exciting tournament championship.”
The game was scoreless until 4:56 into the second half when Jack Sorrell tallied on a rebound to give the Hornets the lead.
But with 7:45 left in regulation, Merrill turned and drilled a lot shot into the corner from long range to tie it and force overtime.
It was a repeat performance 8:37 into the first overtime when Merrill blasted another long-range, low shot into the net to give the Eagles their margin of victory.
Both Chazy’s Zamir Foster and Plattsburgh’s Nick Clookey made key saves during the contest.
Chazy 2, Plattsburgh 1, OT
PHS 0 1 0 — 1
CCS 0 1 1 — 2
Second half- 1, PHS, Sorrell (VanArman), 4:56. 2, CCRS, Merrill, 32:15.
First overtime- 3, CCRS, Merrill, 8:37.
Shots- Chazy, 13-11.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 9. Clookey, PHS, 11.
BEEKMANTOWN 2
CANTON 1
CHAZY — The Eagles bounced back from an opening-round loss to Plattsburgh High by defeating the Golden Bears.
Canton got on the board first when Jonney Mclear scored on a penalty kick midway through the first half.
But maybe that was the best thing to happen to Beekmantown. Matt Macner tied it just a minute later and then Brady Mannix tallied the game-winning goal eight minutes later.
The second half was scoreless.
“Our overall team effort was much better tonight,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. “That extra effort allowed us to possess the ball better and create more scoring opportunities.
“Canton played equally hard and applied of lot of pressure towards the end of the game.”
Beekmantown 2, Canton 1
CCS 1 0 - 1
BCS 2 0 - 2
First half- 1, Can, Mclear pk, 20:06. 2, BCS, Macner (Mosley), 21:06. 3, BCS, Mannix (Danville), 29:17.
Shots- Beekmantown, 14-5.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 5. Ames, Can, 12.
SETON CATHOLIC 4
CROWN POINT 0
PLATTSBURGH — Ashton Guay scored two first-half goals and the Knights went on to record a shutout.
Aiden Pearl and Liam Battige added second-half markers and Cooper Metcalf was in net for the shutout.
“Overall, I was incredibly pleased with the kickoff to our season,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “We had a lot of players log their first varsity minutes.
“After not having a varsity program the previous year, it was a great way to start the program back up.”
Seton Catholic 4, Crown Point 0
CP 0 0 - 0
SC 2 2 - 4
First half- 1, SC, Guay, 9:18. 2, SC, Guay, 33:23.
Second half- 3, SC, Pearl (Waldron), 1:00. 4, SC, Battige, 39:48.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 14-5.
Goalies- Metcalf, SC. Tompkins, CP.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 5
Franklin Academy 0
CHAMPLAIN — Tournament Most Valuable Player Bailee Lafountain pumped in four goals at Northeastern Clinton blanked the Huskies.
Maddie Arno and Lafountain tallied goals in the opening half and then Lafountain added three more in the second stanza.
“We played really well, resulting in some very nice goals,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “The girls have been working hard and it showed tonight. It’s an excellent start to the season, but we need to keep improving to get where we want to be.”
NCCS and Northern Adirondack were declared co-champions in the event.
“Both NAC and NCCS had 2-0 records in the Section 7-10 challenge and were named as co-champions,” Surprenant said. “All the tie-breakers were the same. Least goals allowed and least goals allowed in the first half.”
NCCS 5, Franklin Academy 0
FA 0 0 - 0
NCCS 2 3 - 5
First half- 1, NCCS, Arno (Bechard), 7:23. 2, NCCS, Lafountain, 26:04.
Second half- 3, NCCS, Lafountain (Surprenant), 9:18. 4, NCCS, Lafountain (Bechard), 13:10. 5, NCCS, Lafountain).
Shots- NCCS, 13-2.
Goalies- DuBois, NCCS. Barkman, FA.
Northern Adirondack 10
Brushton-Moria 0
CHAMPLAIN — Ashlyn Seguin scored the first goal of the game and the Bobcats never looked back in rolling to a victory.
NAC jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead at the half, with Kenna Labarge scoring two of her three goals in the contest. Seguin, Mckenna Bushey, Alexis McDonald and Abby Peryea each added a goal in the stanza.
Labarge completed her hat trick to open the second-half scoring and Jo Mead, Samantha Gilmore and Peryea each followed with a goal to complete the Bobcats’ scoring.
“We worked well as a team tonight,” NAC coach Jason Seguin said. “We were able to move the ball well with consistent passing. We hustled and were able to get to the ball first. It was a great team effort.”
Northern Adirondack 10, Brushton-Moria 0
BM 0 0 - 0
NAC 6 4 - 10
First half- 1, NAC, Seguin. 2, NAC, Bushey (McDonald). 3, NAC, McDonald (Labarge). 4, NAC, Labarge (Lapoint). 5, NAC, Labarge (McDonald). 6, NAC, Peryea.
Second half- 7, NAC, Labarge (Bushey). 8, NAC, Mead (Seguin). 9, NAC, S. Gilmore (Mead). 10, NAC, Peryea (Spoor).
Shots- NAC 21-2.
Goalies- H. Gilmore, NAC. Taylor, B-M.
SETON CATHOLIC 6
CROWN POINT 0
PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen tallied the first four goals of the game to power the Knights.
Grace Trombley added a goal and two assists, while Abby Pearl chipped in with a goal and assist for Seton Catholic.
The Knights broke the game open with four tallies after intermission.
“We showed up to play today and were able to possess the ball well,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “We strung a lot of passes together and were able to capitalize.
“Grace Trombley scored her first varsity goal. It was a great way to start the season and we look forward to building on today. The game was a benefit in memory of Thomas J. McFadden and we would like to thank everyone who came out and supported this cause.”
Seton Catholic 6, Crown Point 0
CP 0 0 - 0
SC 2 4 - 6
First half- 1, SC, Whalen (Trombley), 15:44. 2, SC, Whalen (Trombley), 23:36.
Second half- 3, SC, Whalen (Allen), :12. 4, SC, Whalen (Mast), 3:41. 5, SC, Pearl (Von Bargen), 18:33. 6, SC, Trombley (Pearl), 29:03.
Shots-Seton Catholic, 21-1.
BEEKMANTOWN 8
CANTON 0
CANTON — The Eagles poured in seven goals in the first half on the way to an easy win in the Canton Bears Labor Day Tournament.
Payton Parliament, who scored two goals and assisted on two others, who chosen to the all-tournament team.
In the win over Canton on Day 2 of the event, Grace McCasland accounted for four goals and an assist, while Elizabeth Chapman added two goals as Parliament, McCasland and Chapman combined for 11 points.
Beekmantown 8, Canton 0
BCS 7 1 - 8
CCS 0 0 - 0
First half- 1, BCS, Parliament, :07. 2, BCS, Chapman, 2:20. 3, BCS, Parliament (McCasland), 11:28. 4, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 12:18. 5, BCS, McCasland (Brown), 18:57. 6, BCS, Chapman (Brown), 31:52. 7, BCS, McCasland, 34:59.
Second half- 8, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 28:41.
Shots- Beekmantown, 28-5.
Goalies- Burdo, BCS. Woodruff, Canton.
