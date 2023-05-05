CHAZY — Three pitchers combined for a one-hitter and 14 strikeouts on Thursday to lead Chazy to an 8-2 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Elijah Valentin tossed two shutout innings and fanned three before winning pitcher Landon Duprey went the next three and struck out eight.
Caden Columbus finished up and the Orange’s lone hit in the game was a one-out double by Austin Bruso in the top of the seventh.
The Eagles, leading by a 1-0 score after one, broke the game open with six runs in the second for a 7-0 advantage.
Kobe Hernandez swung the big bat for Chazy, going three-for-three with a double. Valentin added a triple and Parker Pratt a double as seven Eagles had at least a hit in the contest.
—
Chazy 8, Indian Lake/Long Lake 2
Indian Lake/Long Lake 000 000 2 — 2 1 4
Chazy 160 001 x — 8 9 0
Mack, Strader (4), Clark (6) and Clark, Strader (6). Valentin, Duprey (3), Columbus (6) and Columbus, Hernandez (6). WP- Duprey. LP- Mack. 2B- Bruso (IL-/LL), Pratt (CCRS), Hernandez (CCRS). 3B- Valentin (CCRS).
MORIAH 16
AUSABLE VALLEY 15
AUSABLE FORKS — The Vikings, who were leading by a 16-6 score after five innings, held on for the win.
Sam Langey paced Moriah offensively with four hits and three RBI, while Owen Nephew added three hits and three RBI.
Chase McGinness chipped in a double and two singles, and Jake Mascarenas, Joe Pelkey and Boden Valentine each had two hits.
Scott LaMountain once again led the Patriots with two doubles and a triple.
Zach Mclean contributed a double and two singles, while Rylee Turnbull and Konnor Facteau each had two hits.
Moriah finished with 19 hits in the game and AuSable Valley countered with 16.
It was Moriah’s home game, but played in AuSable Forks.
—
Moriah 16, AuSable Valley 15
AuSable Valley 060 005 4 — 15 16 3
Moriah 641 410 x — 16 19 3
Turnbull, Burns (6) and Garcia. Pelkey, Sargent (2) and Nephew. WP- Sargent. LP- Turnbull. 2B- Mclean (AVCS), LaMountain 2 (AVCS), Pelkey (MCS), Valentine (MCS). McGinness (MCS). 3B- LaMountain (AVCS).
PERU 6
TICONDEROGA 3
PERU — Zach O’Connell went the distance for the pitching win with 10 strikeouts and helped himself offensively with two doubles in the Nighthawks’ CVAC win.
“This was a big game and a big win for us against a quality team,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “Pitchers for both teams pitched well, working around a few scattered hits.”
The Sentinels took the lead with two runs in the first inning, only to have Peru come back with six in the bottom of the second. Zack Engstrom’s three-run homer was the big blow in the inning.
“The Zack Engstrom home run was obviously huge for us,” Marino said. “Not only did it give us a 4-2 lead, it also injected some life and energy into our team.”
Engstrom finished with a home run and single.
Nathan LeCourse rapped a double and single for the Sentinels, while Garrett Drinkwine and Collin Lauzon added two singles each. LaCourse and Drinkwine drove in first-inning runs.
—
Peru 6, Ticonderoga 3
Ticonderoga 201 000 0 — 3 7 2
Peru 060 000 x — 6 5 0
Montalbano, Lauzon (5) and Crossman, Dorsett (5). O’Connell and Moore. WP- O’Connell. LP- Montalbano. 2B- Montalbano (TCS), LaCourse (TCS). O’Connell 2 (PCS), Graves (PCS), HR- Engstrom (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH 12
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
PLATTSBURGH — Braeden Calkins accounted for two triples, two singles and six RBI to power the Hornets. In CVAC play.
Marcus Griffiths added two hits and winning pitcher Trenton Griffiths struck out eight and walked just one in going the first five innings.
“Trenton continues to throw well,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “He battles and puts us in a position to win when he steps on the mound.
“Braeden was great at the plate today and the top of our line-up continues to get on and set the table for the middle of our order. Warren Miller, Jace Lacey and Jack Sorrell all had great at-bats with runners in scoring position. We have been doing a much better job in those certain situations.”
Lucas Hemingway’s double was one of the three hits for the Cougars. The losing pitcher was Robert McIntyre.
—
Plattsburgh 12, NCCS 1
NCCS 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Plattsburgh 211 530 x — 12 8 0
McIntyre, Abad (4) and Ebersol. T. Griffiths, Ferris (6), Baker (7) and Lacey, J. Calkins (5). WP- T. Griffiths. LP- McIntyre. 2B- Hemingway (NCCS). 3B- B. Calkins 2 (PHS).
LAKE PLACID 13
BOQUET VALLEY 6
WESTPORT —Jon Caito finished with three singles and a double as the Blue Bombers banged out 14 more hits in yet another MVAC win.
Max Hyman, P.J. Colby, Jarrett Mihill, winning pitcher Vann Morrelli and William Landriault all chipped in with two hits apiece.
Lake Placid, leading by an 8-6 score after five innings, broke it open with five runs in the sixth.
Landon Egglefield paced the Griffins offensively with two double, while losing pitcher Maddox Rice added a double and single.
Boquet Valley countered Lake Placid’s four runs in the top of the first inning with three of its own in the bottom of the inning, with Nate Pettit getting a two-run single to bring the deficit to one.
“The game was close for five innings until Lake Placid broke through with five runs in the sixth,” Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. “We were unable to counter the Lake Placid scoring as Caito was able to strike out five hitters in the last two innings.
“Lake Placid plays solid defense and hits the ball very well up and down their line-up. This was an exciting game as we responded to each Lake Placid run until the fifth inning when our bats went silent.
“I thought Teddy (Gay) threw very well in relief, giving us an opportunity to stay in the game.”
—
Lake Placid 13, Boquet Valley 6
Lake Placid 421 015 0 — 13 14 1
Boquet Valley 302 010 0 — 6 7 5
Morrelli, Caito (4) and Thomsen. Rice, Gay (2) and Burdo. WP- Morrelli. LP- Rice. 2B- Hyman (LPCS), Caito (LPCS), Colby (LPCS), Mihill (LPCS), Landriault (LPCS), Egglefield 2 (BVCS), Rice (BVCS).
