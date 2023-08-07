PLATTSBURGH — The play was intense, the crowd was energized and chants were being sung. Under the lights at the Plattsburgh Field House, the setting was perfect for a championship game.
The product on the field did not disappoint.
Friday, in the championship of the North Country Soccer League, the Chazy Orchards rallied to beat Brennan Buick GMC, 3-2.
“It’s so funny because the season has been like that,” Craig Botten said. “We have good talent and it’s almost sometimes we need to get scored on for us to kick it in to be able to start putting in gear.
“When we did get scored on from the [penalty kick] I said to myself ‘Okay, I know we’ll respond.’ I’m glad we did. The goal by Reid [LaValley] was one heck of a play.”
What looked destined for extra time, was changed by the foot of LaValley. After the ball was sent into the box, LaValley remained focused and sent a rocket past Brennan’s Gabe Huchro, sending the ball into the back right corner of the net.
“Honestly, I was a little bit scared when we were down,” But this had been a team effort of working the ball, keeping the ball and we got it done right in the final seconds. So it’s pretty good. It’s a great feeling.”
LaValley’s goal culminated a comeback that has been a season-long thing for the Orchards. Botten said the team routinely found itself down and used the motivation to turn it around.
Being one of the oldest teams in the league, with an average age being in their late 20’s, the team understood that life can cause delays.
“We have players that are often missing games, coming late from work or things like that,” Botten said. “And so we showed it to games with 10 players and played down and it’s just we’ve had to learn to deal and compete.
“And so I think that kind of helped us having those days before in the past. Everyone’s strong here, and we got a full team. We played down before and knew how to respond.”
With multiple opportunities in the first frame, Chazy could have blown the game open if not for NCSL’s Gold Glove winner Gabe Huchro, who thwarted many shots to keep his team in the lead.
While they did have an advantage in possession, it was Brennan who broke the scoring open.
In one of the few times Brennan got the ball in the box, Stephen Leibeck was fouled and awarded a penalty kick. While the initial kick was blocked, Leibeck collected the rebound and sent it into the left corner of the net.
“We went down after the penalty, a lot of teams could just bow their head and not play hard,” Laundree said. “But we kept at it and morale stayed high. and we got three. It feels so good to win the championship.”
Once the second half began, the fireworks started. Early in the frame, Roland Lamah was fouled as he moved the ball into the box. Rather than taking the kick, Lamah asked Botten to take it.
“[Lamah], who played for Swansea City in the EPL played for Dallas in the MLS, he gets taken down on the rocks,” Botten said. “He says, ‘Oh, no, I’m not taking it, you’re taking it.’ So it means a lot from somebody who’s played in Europe and the highest league in the world.
“For him to say, ‘Hey, it’s your ball,’ meant a lot, you know, so it tells me you know, what they think of me and I appreciate that, but more importantly, you know, it’s a team sport, and now I’m glad I could put it away.”
Midway through the second half, Brennan would take the lead back when Leibeck beat Orchards’ goalkeeper Josh Rabideau to retake the lead.
Brennan Buick GMC began to play a defensive game to slow down and Chazy attack and send them after the ball after sending it down the field.
It worked for a bit, but Isaac Merrill took the pass from Laundree and would tie the game up again with under 10 minutes to play.
With the game tied again, and the minutes ticking away, LaValley’s kick would seal the deal. It sent his team, and fans into a frenzy.
As the final whistle sounded, Chazy Orchards and Brennan Buick GMC came together to congratulate on a hard fought game. It was then time for celebration.
Chazy has now played in five straight championship games, now standing with a record of 3-2. Botten said it comes down to the stability the team has year after year.
“That’s credit to our guys,” he said. “You know, we’ve had some turnover here and there, but we’ve had a core of players that have been here for the long haul.
“And that just says a lot about them and who they are and how we like to compete. At the end of the day, we’re here to have fun. We’re here to promote the league. We’re just happy that we can make this a competitive league each year.”
