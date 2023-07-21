Cameron Giroux led the way for Orchards scoring the first two goals of the game, Wednesday, off of crosses from Tristan Laundree.
Riley Hansen, Jack Ferris and Laundree would each add goals of their own. Roland Lamah also opened his goal scoring account in the NCSL, adding it to his list of leagues scored in such as the English Premier League, La Liga, League 1, MLS and USL.
Omari Marshall picked up the shutout for his third win in goal on the year.
MONDAY
Giroux’s 3
Nuts 2
Sunny Adam opened the scoring for Giroux’s before the Nuts tied it up at 1-1.
Ryan McKinstry would finish off the possible goal of the season with a bicycle kick that would find the upper 90 of the goal giving Giroux’s the lead again.
Troy Bingham would finish off the scoring for Giroux’s as they held on for a close 3-2 win. Bruce Juneau picked up the win in net.
Chazy Orchards 2
Lake Placid 1
Lake Placid would go up in the game early, but then Craig Botten and Reid LaValley would score to give Orchards the lead going into halftime.
Josh Rabideau would stand tall in the second half making over 10 saves to help secure the win for Orchards.
Brennan Buick GMC 3
The Generals 2 — OT
In yet another overtime game for the league, Brennan’s managed to come out on top.
Brian Balch and Justin Laporte would score in regulation for Brennan’s, with Laporte’s goal coming in the final seconds to tie the game.
It would then be Peter Labarge as the hero scoring the game winner in overtime for Brennan’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.