CHAZY — In a Monday night matchup in the North Country Soccer League, the Chazy Orchards took a 2-1 win over The Generals to begin their pursuit of a third straight title.
The match started, though, with the Generals taking the lead in the first half on a nice team goal.
Then with 20 minutes remaining in the game, and with the Orchards still down by one, Chris Taylor played a nice ball in to Justin Kellett who scored to tie the game at 1-1.
Just 5 minutes later Kellett scored again off a header from a LJ Nuzzo cross to put Orchards ahead for good, 2-1.
Keegan Briggs picked up the win in net for Orchards making 8 saves.
Reid Lavalley played a great game for The Generals, creating chances for them from the middle all game.
—
Chazy Orchards 2, The Generals 1
CHZ 0 2 — 2
GEN 1 0 — 1
