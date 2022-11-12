PLATTSBURGH — There might not be a lot of people left in Chazy this weekend.
Both the school’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will be competing in the NYSPHSAA Class D final four, with the boys in Middletown and the girls in the Cortland area for semifinal play today.
The Chazy boys (17-0-1) will oppose Section IV’s Southern Cayuga at Middletown’s Faller Field at 8:30 a.m., while the Chazy girls (15-2-3) will go up against Section IX champion and defending Class D champion Mount Academy at Homer High School at 10 a.m. in the semifinals.
BOYS SHOOT FOR 10
Rob McAuliffe’s Eagles, who last won the D state title in 2018, will be seeking their tenth state crown.
Chazy fell to Section V’s Fillmore last year in the semifinals, 6-5 in penalty kicks, after the two teams played scoreless soccer through regulation and overtime.
Fillmore would then drop a 3-1 setback to Section IX’s Mount Academy in the title contest. Mount Academy, a private school, was bumped up to Class C this season.
“Every one of our teams have a drive to win a state title,” McAuliffe said. “We’re excited to be part of the final four, but our goal is to win the championship.
“We have confidence in one another and with the way we play.”
The Section VII champions won the Northern Soccer League Division II championship, the D sectional title with a 3-0 victory over Schroon Lake/Newcomb and a regional crown with a 2-0 win over Section X’s Chateaugay this past weekend.
“The game against Chateaugay on Saturday was a wake-up call for us,” McAuliffe said. “We got outplayed in the first half before re-grouping and doing much better in the second half.
“We will need to play well the entire game against Southern Cayuga, and not just for one half.”
Southern Cayuga (18-1-2) will be making its first-ever trip to the final four.
The Section IV champions edged out a 1-0 regional final win over Section III’s Fabius-Pompey on freshman Bryce David’s penalty kick 13 minutes into the game.
The Chiefs went to eight rounds of penalty kicks before advancing to state play with a victory over South Kortright in the Section IV finals. South Kortright has been a frequent participant in the final four.
“I think any team that comes out of that region is a quality team,” McAuliffe said. “They (Southern Cayuga) don’t have experience in the final four, but a quality team is a quality team. They beat a good team in Fabius-Pompey and some very good teams to win their sectionals.
“They have good offensive players and defend well. We will have our hands full.”
The second semifinal has Section V’s Fillmore (18-0) going up against Section XI’s Greenport (7-11) at 11:15 a.m. at Faller Field.
Fillmore is a very strong and experienced team and Greenport’s record is what it is because of playing against larger schools much of the season.
Fillmore took care of Section VI’s Ellicottville in regional final play and Greenport was a 5-2 winner over Section IX’s Chapel Field.
The D championship game is set for Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at Faller Field.
Because of the two Chazy teams playing an hour and a half apart in time and two hours and 40 minutes in distance, McAuliffe will not get to see his daughter, Ava, the leading scorer on the girls’ team play.
GIRLS AIM FOR UPSET
Mount Academy (17-1) won the Class D girls’ title a year ago with a 3-2 win over Poland and has outscored opponents by an 80-8 margin this season, led by Brooke Huleatt (31-15-77) and Kayley Huleatt (18-14-50).
Five of the eight goals allowed on the season came in a 5-2 loss to Class B Our Lady of Lourdes.
Mount Academy rolled to a 5-0 win over Section II’s Northville in a regional final after a 7-0 victory over Eldred in the Section IX finals.
“They play flat in the back, possess the ball well, move the ball very well and are technically very strong,” Chazy coach John Tregan said.
“We need to get the ball out of our end when we have the opportunity to do so and play over the top (to Ava McAuliffe and Lily Pratt). We want to make the game chaotic and try to frustrate them. We will try to counter, but they counter as well as any team I have seen.”
It’s been an outstanding season for the young Chazy team.
The Eagles have already won the Northern Soccer League Division II title, the Section VII championship with a 2-1 victory over Boquet Valley in the finals and a regional crown this past weekend with a 2-0 penalty kick decision over Section X champion Chateaugay after the two teams tied 1-all through regulation and overtime
Chazy is returning to the Final Four for the first time since 2013. The Eagles dropped a 2-0 decision to Section V’s Jasper-Troupsburg in the semifinals, with Jasper-Troupsburg ending up as state champion that season.
Chazy won the Class D state championship in 2007, 2010 and 2011.
“Our girls get to play in the final four as a young team and this is a boost for our program,” Tregan said. “We are capable of doing some good things to keep us in the game.
“Mount Academy has had a lot of one-sided games and we need to find a way to keep it close. Then we’ll see what happens. That’s all we can ask for. We have had a lot of close games this season and have defended well in them.”
The 12:30 semifinal today has Section III’s Cincinnatus Central (20-0) vs. Section V’s Keshequa (13-6).
Cincinnatus edged Section IV’s Schenevus, 3-2, in a regional final, while Keshequa was a 3-0 winner over Section VI’s Ellicottville. The D finals are set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Cortland High School.
