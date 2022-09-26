PLATTSBURGH — Peter LaBarge scored four goals and Isaac Merrill added three Monday afternoon to help power Chazy to a 9-0 victory over Seton Catholic in Northern Soccer League play.
Reagan Dudyak and Landon Salimando also tallied for the Eagles, who jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the half.
Salimando, Dudyak and Dylan McAfee each chipped in with two assists.
Merrill (2) and LaBarge (2) combined to tally the first four goals of the contest. Dudyak and Salimando added their markers in the final 13 minutes of the opening half.
Chazy 9, Seton Catholic 0
Chazy 6 3 — 9
Seton Catholic 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Merrill pk, 3:31. 2, CCRS, LaBarge (Dudyak), 4:42. 3, CCRS, Merrill (Poirier), 18:25. 4, CCRS, LaBarge (Salimando), 23:08. 5, CCRS, Dudyak (Salimando), 27:02. 6, CCRS, Salimando, 30:20.
Second half- 7, CCRS, Merrill (Dudyak), 3:28. 8, CCRS, LaBarge (McAfee), 7:10. 9, CCRS, LaBarge (McAfee), 14:28.
Shots- Chazy, 21-8.
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 10. Foster (3), Hernandez (4), Dwyer (1), CCRS, 8.
Northern Adirondack 2
Lake Placid 0
LAKE PLACID — The Cougars made the best of their chances to get out of Lake Placid with a 2-0 victory.
Both defenses stood tall in the first half as neither team could crack the code to get the ball in the back of the net. In the second half it all changed.
Following what Blue Bombers head coach Stuart Hemsley called defensive lapses by his team allowed NACS to score two goals in three minutes.
Bobcat Ayden Wrye was the first to react to a dead ball after a corner kick, knocking it past the goalkeeper Jordan Deforest.
Moments later Ze’Jon Taylor knocked in a pass from Tristin Lagree to give the insurance goal and reach the final score.
“We were disappointed by the ease of goals conceded,” Hemsley said. “LP tried to play their way through NAC but the longer ball came back time and time again. ‘Sometimes you have to change the way you play to compete with teams who don’t play like you. NAC are one of them’”
Northern Adirondack 2, Lake Placid 0
NACS 0 2 - 2
LP 0 0 - 0
Second Half- 1, NACS, Wrye, 17:19. 2, NACS, Taylor (Lagree), 19:39.
Shots- LP 13-9
Saves- Manor, NACS, 9. Deforest, LP, 5.
Peru 0
Northeastern Clinton 3
CHAMPLAIN — Marcus Bedard scored two goals as NCCS defeated Peru, 3-0.
Bedard’s two goals were the last two the Cougars scored on the night, with the last goal being assisted by Winnie Simpson.
Scoring started when Owen Roberts gave NCCS the lead on an unassisted goal just past the midway point in the first half.
Bedard would score his first goal unassisted with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
With 16 minutes remaining in the game, Bedard would give breathing room to the Cougars off the pass from Simpson.
The scoreboard doesn’t show how close the game was, as NCCS outshot Peru 17-12.
Nighthawk Connor Perrotte saved 14 shots that came his way, while his counterpart Evan Manor saved 12 on his way to a clean sheet.
Northeastern Clinton 3, Peru 0
PCS 0 0 - 0
NCCS 2 1 - 3
First Half- 1, NCCS, Roberts, 24:00. 2, NCCS, Bedard, 30:00
Second Half- 3, NCCS, Bedard (Simpson), 24:00
Shots- NCCS 17-12
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 14. Manor, NCCS, 12
Indian Lake/Long Lake 3
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 15
SCHROON LAKE — Schroon Lake/Newcomb showed off their offensive firepower Monday at home, defeating Indian Lake/Long Lake, 15-3. Logan Bush would have a career night for Schroon Lake/Newcomb, scoring seven goals in front of the home fans.
Isaiah Pelkey also shined in the lopsided victory, adding three goals and two assists. Nathan Melville, Ronan DesLauriers, Ethan Phillips and Micah Armstrong would all score goals as well for Schroon Lake/Newcomb. DesLauriers also had a team high five assists.
For the Orange, Jackson Strader had a hat trick, scoring the only three goals for the team, respectively.
Indian Lake/Long Lake has a quick turnaround, as they take on Keene today, at 4:30 p.m. Schroon Lake/Newcomb will look to stay scorching hot on Wednesday, when they host Crown Point, at 4 30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 15
IL/LL 2 1 — 3
SLN 9 6 — 15
First Half- 1, IL/LL, Strader, 2:38. 2, SLN, Bush (Pelkey), 8:42. 3, SLN, Pelkey (Brown), 19:23. 4, SLN, Bush (DesLauriers), 19:48. 5, SLN, Bush (Melville), 22:52. 6, ILL/LL, Strader, 23:10. 7, SLN, Bush (DesLauriers), 26:09. 8, SLN, Pelkey (Brown), 27:58. 9, SLN, Bush (DesLauriers), 26:09. 10, SLN, Bush (DesLauriers), 35:48. 11, SLN, Melville (Hartwell), 38:15.
Second Half- 12, SLN, Bush (Gillings), :28. 13, SLN, Pelkey (Gillings), 2:09. 14, SLN, DesLauriers (Bush), 5:20. 15, SLN, Phillips (Pelkey), 14:04. 16, SLN, Armstrong (DesLauriers), 24:08. 17, SLN, DesLauriers (Brown), 30:34. 18, IL/LL, Strader (PK), 31:30.
Shots- SLN, 25-7.
Saves- Mack, IL/LL, 10. Carniglia, SLN, 4.
Beekmantown 5
AuSable Valley 2
CLINTONVILLE — After starting up 3-0, the Eagles held on to beat the Patriots, 5-2, on the road. Matt Macner continued his terrific season for the Eagles, scoring another two goals, and assisting on another.
Macner opened the scoring in the first half, before then assisting on a goal to Markel Mosley, to give Beekmantown a 2-0 lead. He would then add his second goal of the game, to go up 3-0.
However, at the end of the first half Patriots’ Tristan Laundree would score unassisted to cut the lead to 3-1. To open the second half, the Patriots would score again on a Gideon Sayward goal, to go down 3-2. However, Mosley and Josh Burgin would seal the deal for the Eagles, each scoring to extend the lead to 5-2.
“Beekmantown is a very strong team with some explosive players up top that we had a difficult time defending,” said Patriots’ coach Tim Butler. “I was proud of our boys for clawing back from a 3-0 deficit to make it 3-2. Unfortunately we ran out of gas late in the second half.”
Beekmantown 5, AuSable Valley 2
BCS 3 2 — 5
AVCS 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, BCS, Macner (Bingel). 2, BCS, Mosley (Macner). 3, BCS, Macner. 4, AVCS, Laundree.
Second Half- 5, AVCS, Sayward. 6, BCS, Mosley. 7, BCS, Burgin.
Plattsburgh 2
Saranac 0
SARANAC — Even though they were able to outshoot the Hornets 7-6, the Chiefs just couldn’t convert on their chances, falling at home to the Hornets, 2-0.
“Tonight was a battle between two very good teams,” said Saranac coach Calvin Hamel. “I’m very happy with the effort we showed as a team tonight.”
It truly was a battle, as after 40 minutes the score was still tied,0-0. But after a scoreless first half, Owen Mulligan would break the tie, bending a direct kick over the wall of Saranac players, to give Plattsburgh a 1-0 lead. Jack Ferris would add another late for Plattsburgh, sealing the win.
Next up for the Hornets will be a matchup with Cougars on Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs will travel for a matchup with the Beekmantown Eagles on Wednesday, also at 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh 2, Saranac 0
PHS 0 2 — 2
SCS 0 0 — 0
Second Half- 1, PHS, Mulligan, 24:26. 2, PHS, Ferris, 34:53.
Shots- SCS, 7-6.
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 5. Hebert, SCS, 4.
Boquet Valley 2
Saranac Lake 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Griffins flew high on the road Monday, using a goal in each half to top the Red Storm, 2-0.
The Saranac Lake defense played as well as it could, holding the Boquet Valley offense to just seven shots.
However, Finnley Walker would draw a penalty kick opportunity in the first half, which he would convert, to give the Griffins a 1-0 lead. Ben Burdo would add another score for the Griffins, off an assist from Ezra Wekin, in the second half, to put the game away.
Boquet Valley will get just one night off before they host Keene on Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. Saranac Lake will travel to Chazy on Wednesday, for a 6:00 p.m. matchup under the lights.
Boquet Valley 2, Saranac Lake 0
BVCS 1 1 — 2
SLCS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, BVCS, Walker (PK), 29:45.
Second Half- 2, BVCS, Burdo (Wekin), 17:05.
Shots- SLCS, 10-7.
Saves- BVCS, 10. Carlisto, SLCS, 5.
Girl’s
Boquet Valley 2
Lake Placid 0
LAKE PLACID — The Griffins didn’t shy away from te Blue Bombers Monday, as they outsho their opponent, 26-2, on the road en route to a 2-0 victory.
While Boquet Valley piled on the shots, Lake Placid’s goalkeeper Adelisa Ahmemulic proved up for the task in goal, making 25 saves.
However, in the first half Claire Reynolds fired a shot that struck the goalpost, but wound up leaking back into the net off the foot of a Lake Placid player. A similar situation would arise in the second half, this time off a shot from Abbey Schwoebel, leading to a 2-0 Boquet Valleylead.
Boquet Valley will travel down to Ticonderoga today for another road matchup, at 6:00 p.m. Lake Placid will look to tighten things up tonight at 6:30, when they travel for a matchup with Moriah.
Boquet Valley 2, Lake Placid 0
BVCS1 1 — 2
LP 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, BVCS, own goal (Reynolds), 14:00.
Second Half- 2, BVCS, own goal (Schwoebel), 25:00.
Shots- BVCS, 26-2.
Saves- Lindell, BVCS, 2. Ahmemulic, LP, 25.
Northern Adirondack 1
Chazy 2
CHAZY — Even after going into the half down a goal, the Eagles clawed their way back at home to top the Bobcats, 2-1. In what was a defensive battle that only saw a combined 14 shots on the net, the Eagles defended their home nest for the win.
In the first half, Bobcats’ Mackenna LaBarge would open the scoring, off an assist from Brooke Stepehens, to lead 1-0 just six minutes into the game. The next 34 minutes would go scoreless, and the Eagles would trail going into the break.
However, Chazy’s Brooke Stepehens broke out in the second half, scoring the tying goal at the six minute mark, then assisting on what would be the game-winning goal from Lexi Clark, at the 11-minute mark.
“Another great win for our girls against a quality opponent,” said Chazy coach John Tregan, “I’m really proud of how we responded to the adversity after falling behind early in the game.”
Northern Adirondack 1, Chazy 2
NACS 1 0 — 1
CCRS 0 2 — 2
First Half- 1, NACS, LaBarge (Seguin), 6:18.
Second Half- 2, CCRS, Stephens, 6:04. 3, CCRS, Clark (Stepehens), 11:40.
Shots- CCRS, 8-6.
Saves- Gilmore, NACS, 5. Blair, CCRS, 3.
Saturday
Boys
Franklin Academy 0
Beekmantown 9
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles went wild Saturday at home, as they used a six-goal second half to cage the Huskies, 9-0.
Beekmantown was off and running early, as just 48 seconds into the game, Cameron Danville scored on assist from Brady Mannix, to open the match’s scoring. Less than two minutes later. Matt Macner would score unassisted to put the team up 2-0.
Macner would score another goal in the first half, as well as one in the second to complete the hat trick. He wasn’t the only Eagle to hit a milestone, as the final goal of the game was scored by Xzavier Sorrell, the first of his varsity career.
The Eagle defense was flying around the field, holding the Huskies to just one shot in the shutout.
Franklin Academy 0, Beekmantown 9
FA 0 0 — 0
BCS 3 6 — 9
First Half- 1, BCS, Danville (Mannix), :48. 2, BCS, Macner, 2:38. 3, BCS, Macner (Yelle), 17:33.
Second Half- 4, BCS, Beebe (Mosley), 3:14. 5, BCS, Mannix (Macner), 4:40. 6, BCS, Mosley (Bingel), 10:41. 7, BCS, Macner (Bingel), 22:10. 8, BCS, Mannix (Macner), 22:31. 9, BCS, Sorrel, 31:52.
Shots- BCS, 25-1.
Saves- Poupore, FA, 16. Burdo, BCS, 1.
Girls
Franklin Academy 1
Beekmantown 8
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles and Huskies matched up twice on Saturday, with the girls matchup coming first. In this contest, the Eagles would set the tone for the day, defeating the Huskies in style, 8-1.
Beekmantown’s scoring came early and often, as Lucia Brown would find the goal twice within the first five minutes, to give them a 2-0 lead at home. A Franklin Academy goal from Ava Lilliock got the score as close as it would ever get, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Payton Parliament would add two scores of her own and Elizabeth Chapman dazzled with a hat trick, as Beekmantown would go on to score eight goals, on a staggering 26 shots.
Franklin Academy 1, Beekmantown 8
FA 1 0 — 1
BCS 6 2 — 8
First Half- 1, BCS, Brown (Parliament), 1:42. 2, BCS, Brown (Chapman), 4:25. 3, FA, Lilliock, 8:37. 4, BCS, Parliament (PK), 10:30. 5, BCS, Chapman (McCasland), 14:45. 6, BCS, Chapman (Parliament), 16:26. 7, BCS, Parliament (Chapman), 18:31.
Second Half- 8, BCS, Chapman (Stone), 16:26. 9, BCS, McCasland (Kane), 19:46.
Shots- BCS, 26-8.
Saves- Barkman, FA, 12. Burdo, BCS, 4.
Saranac 1
Aquinas Institute 0 OT
SKANEATELES — The Chiefs took down the Aquinas Institute Lil Irish Saturday, 1-0, in a tournament at Skaneateles high school, near Syracuse. The match turned out to be an overtime thriller, in which the Chiefs would outlast their non-division opponent.
The teams had played 80 minutes, and the score was still deadlocked at 0-0. Even though Saranac outshot their opponent, 16-5, the Aquinas goalie made a crucial 15 saves.
However, in overtime Sydney Myers finished the Job for the Chiefs, scoring unassisted and sending the team home victorious.
The Chiefs’ defense was also terrific, holding the Lil Irish to just five shots, with goalie Grace Damiani saving four in the shutout.
Saranac 1, Aquinas Institute 0 OT
SCS 0 0 1 — 1
AQI 0 0 0 — 0
Overtime- 1, SCS, Myers.
Shots- SCS, 16-5.
Saves- AQI, 15. Damiani, SCS, 4.
Friday
Girls
Willsboro 2
Johnsburg/Minerva 0
NORTH CREEK — The Warriors were victorious on Friday, as they handled the Irish, 2-0. One goal in each half was all it would take to hold on and secure a win on the road.
In the first half, it was Lexi Nolette who scored the game’s first goal, unassisted, to take a 1-0 advantage. In the second half, Emma Becker would convert on a pass from Isabella Harrison to give the squad a more comfortable lead.
Johnsburg/Minerva goalkeeper Lucia Williams did everything she could to keep the game a scoreless affair, tallying double-digit saves in the loss.
Willsboro 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
WCS 1 1 — 2
JOH 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, WCS, Nolette.
Second Half- 2, WCS, Becker (Harrison).
Saves- Williams, JOH, 11.
