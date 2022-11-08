BEEKMANTOWN — So much for the young Chazy girls’ soccer team maybe being a year away from accomplishing great things.
The Section VII champions (15-2-3), however, had to work hard for this one.
Chazy needed a 2-0 victory in penalty kicks on Saturday to defeat Section X winner Chateaugay in regional final play and advance to the NYSPHSAA Final Four.
Regulation ended with the teams tied at 1-all and it remained that way though the two overtime stanzas.
“I thought we were great and defended well,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “We had to be physical and aggressive because all their forwards can generate chances.
“Offensively, we wanted to play the ball over the top to Ava (McAuliffe) and Lily Pratt.”
The Eagles had to overcome the Bulldog (19-0-1) forcing overtime with just 1:12 left in regulation.
It was an evenly-played first half and Chateaugay goalie Kaelyn Morgan made a big save on McAuliffe from close in early on in the second half.
But, at 21:06, McAuliffe sent the ball into the middle to Pratt, who sent a shot just inside the post and off Morgan’s hands to give the Eagles the lead.
Morgan kept the Bulldogs in it when she made a stop on a Pratt breakaway seven minutes later.
But with time running down, Emma Locklin got the ball to Olivia Cook, who volleyed a shot into the far upper corner with just 1:12 left to tie it.
“We had played so well up to that point and did everything we could to win the game,” Tregan said. “We were winning the 50-50 balls and doing everything we could to kill the clock.
“So it was frustrating when they scored, but it was a great goal.”
“It was really nerve-wracking,” Chazy senior defender Georgia Belrose said. “We were that close to winning the game with under two minutes to go.
“It broke our hearts at the time but collectively, in our minds, we knew we could push through, finish it off and go to Cortland.”
Chazy played well in the two overtimes, but wasn’t able to score as the game went to penalty kicks.
Tess Blair made nine saves in net for the Eagles in regulation and the overtimes and did a good job. In the penalty kicks, Tregan had standout defender Samantha Gonyo in net.
“Sam is tall and physical, and it gave their shooters one more thing to think about,” Tregan said. “That is something we have practiced during the season and it was planned. It had nothing to do with a goaltending competition.”
The Bulldogs had all kinds of problems in the penalty kicks. One shot went low and wide, one hit the crossbar, one was high and wide and the fourth went right to Gonyo.
McAuliffe scored on the Eagles’ first shot and Lexi Clark on the third. When Chateaugay’s fourth shooter was stopped, Chazy didn’t need its fourth or fifth shooters.
“We have been in a lot of one-goal games this year and some tough games,” Tregan said. “We felt we could find a way to win the game, even after they scored to tie it.”
“Knowing how strong we were and the week of practice we had, we knew we could still win the game,” Belrose said. “But props to Chateaugay because they worked very hard.”
Belrose is the lone senior among Chazy’s starting 11 that includes five juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.
“We were able to raise the standard this year and prove some people wrong,” Belrose said. “As a senior, it’s been a dream of mine to go to Cortland and the final four.”
The Eagles now play in the final four semifinals on Saturday at Homer High School against Section IX power Mount Academy at 10 a.m.
The other semifinal, at 12:30 p.m., has Section III champion Cincinnatus Central versus Section V winner Keshequa.
The finals are set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at either SUNY Cortland or Cortland High School.
—
Chazy 1, Chateaugay 1, OT
(Chazy wins, 2-0, in penalty kicks)
CHCS 0 1 0 0 - 1
CCS 0 1 0 0 - 1
Second half- 1, CCRS, Pratt (McAuliffe), 21:06. 2, CCS, Cook (Locklin), 38:48.
Shots- Chazy, 14-10.
Saves- Morgan, CCR, 13. Blair, CCRS, 9.
