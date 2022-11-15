CORTLAND — Chazy girls’ soccer coach John Tregan had hoped his team could keep it close Saturday against powerhouse Mount Academy and have a chance at the end.
Unfortunately for the Section VII champions, that didn’t happen.
Frida Mommsen scored two goals and the Section IX champions (19-1) grabbed a 4-0 lead at the half on the way to a 5-0 victory over Chazy in the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals.
“They scored right away and it stayed that way for a while,” Tregan said. “But, when they scored their second goal, you could tell it took some of the wind out of our sails
“We actually had a couple of chances in the first half and were hoping to keep it close at the half. But then it got to 3-0 and then to 4-0. and that’s when reality set in for us.”
Brooke Huleatt, Kayley Huleatt and Madison Keiser also scored goals for Mount Academy, a private school.
The Section IX power would then go on to record a 3-1 victory over Section III’s Cincinnatus in the Class D championship game on Sunday.
Cincinnatus, despite getting outshot heavily, took a 1-0 lead at the half before Mount Academy tallied three times in the second on two goals by Kayley Huleatt and one by Brooke Huleatt. Brooke Huleatt assisted on both Kayley Huleatt goals.
Tregan and the Eagles (15-3-3) were well aware of how good the Huleatt sisters were and he was even more impressed on Saturday.
“We knew what their two leading scorers could do in space,” he said. “But even when we were defending them closely, they would speed their way by us. We have not seen that kind of speed all year.”
Corah Boller made four saves in the Mount Academy nets to record the shutout and Tess Blair stopped eight shots for Chazy. The Section IX champion were able to keep Chazy leading scorers Ava McAuliffe and Lily Pratt off the board.
“It’s disappointing,” Tregan said. “It wasn’t a fair fight, but it is what it is.
“The result is disappointing, but not the effort of our girls. I’m not disappointed at all with our girls.”
Chazy, which started only one senior this year, had its season come to an end after winning the Northern Soccer League Division II title, the Section VII Class D crown with a 2-1 victory over Boquet Valley and a 2-0 penalty kick regional final victory over Section X’s Chateaugay.
“Our team, which is young, should be proud of what it accomplished this season with division, sectional and regional championships,” Tregan said. “This has been a great experience for our players coming to Cortland and the girls were able to do some great things this season.”
In other championship finals for the girls, Section XI’s Ward Melville recorded a 1-0 win over Section VI’s Clarence in AA, Section I’s Albertus Magnus a 3-1 win over Section III’s New Hartford in A, Section I’s Irvington a 2-1 win over Section V’s Haverling in B, and Section II’s Waterford Halfmoon a 6-3 win over Section III’s Sauquoit Valley in C.
