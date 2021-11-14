Chazy falls to Fillmore in penalty kicks

Editor's note: More will be added to this report on Monday.
MIDDLETOWN — Fillmore bested Chazy in penalty kicks, 6-5, after two scoreless halves and two overtime periods for a NYSPHSAA Class D boys soccer semifinal win Saturday on the Faller Field Turf at Middletown High School.
Fillmore, out of Section V, advances to play Section IX’s Mount Academy in the championship 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the same field.
Luke Colombo, Fillmore’s junior goalkeeper, swatted away a shot in the seventh round of penalty kicks and moments later buried home his own shot for the victory.
Chazy and Fillmore — sharing the same mascot, Eagles — battled to a hard-fought, physical stand-still after 100 minutes of play.
Peter Labarge, Jeremy Juneau, Alain Juneau, Luke Moser and Chase Clukey scored penalty kicks for Chazy, which was without senior Dallas Santor after he picked up his second yellow card early in the second overtime period. Goalkeeper Zane Stevens kept Fillmore scoreless through regulation and overtime and turned away one penalty kick.
Matt Majoros, Layton Sanasith, Zach Sisson, Mitchell Ward and Brent Zubikowski also converted penalty kicks for Fillmore, which held an 18-14 lead in shots. Colombo turned away two penalty kicks.
