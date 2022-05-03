CHAZY — In this high-scoring affair, Chazy came out with the 24-18 win in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball, Tuesday, over Johnsburg/Minerva.
The Eagles also celebrated their Senior Night, honoring Kaelen Billow, Maggie Blair, Jenna Collins, Hadley Lucas and team manager Abby Huchro.
In the fourth inning, Chazy was able to rattle off seven runs, giving themselves a 15-7 lead. However, Johnsburg/Minerva answered in the top of the fifth, running in six to make it a three-run game. Chazy ran in five runs to make it 20-13.
Going into the sixth inning, Johnsburg/Minerva was held scoreless, but the Eagles added on four more insurance runs in the bottom of the inning, making it 24-13.
With a grand slam home run from Melissa Bibby, Johnsburg/Minerva nearly mounted a comeback, but the Eagles held on for the win.
Chazy’s Hadley Lucas had a double while Collins blasted a homerun to help out in the win. Collins, as well as Billow, Sam Gonyo and Katana Coon each recorded three hits, while Maggie Blair had five. Relief pitcher Kennedy Columbus took the win in the circle.
“This was a hard fought win for our team,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said.
The visitors blasted two home runs in the loss, the aforementioned grand slam from Bibby, as well as one from catcher Avery Bayse. Laney Freeburn, Hannah McNally, Eloise Noel and Bayse each recorded two hits, while Bibby and Kara Tucker each knocked three.
—
Chazy 24, Johnsburg/Minerva 18
J/M 020 560 5 — 18 16 0
CCRS 332 754 X — 24 23 5
McNally and Bayse. Gonyo, Columbus (4) and Turek. WP- Columbus. LP- McNally. 2B- Lucas (CCRS). HR- Collins (CCRS), Bayse (J/M), Bibby (J/M).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 24
WILLSBORO 1
BOLTON — Ila Hubert, Kayla Navitsky and Jadynn Egloff each had four RBIs in Bolton/Schroon Lake’s rout of Willsboro.
Hubert was on fire, with two doubles and a homer in the win, while Navitsky added a double as well. Maddy Monahan also had a double, as well as three RBIs. Ali Baker went 3-for-5 at bat.
Jane Trowbridge recorded the pitching win for Bolton/Schroon Lake, with Jadynn Egloff coming in from the third to fifth inning.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 24, Willsboro 1
WICS 000 100 0 — 1 6
B/SL 30(10) 262 X — 24 15 1
Ford and Harrison. Trowbridge, Egloff (3), Trowbridge (6) and Scott. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Ford. 2B- Monahan (B/SL), Navitsky (B/SL), Hubert 2 (B/SL), Nolette (WICS). HR- Hubert (B/SL).
BOQUET VALLEY 9
CROWN POINT 4
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins broke a 4-all tie by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Madison Kirkby doubled in two runs in the sixth and Alessia Caputo singled in two more.
Caputo, Abby Monty and Kirkby drove in two runs each in support of winning pitcher Abby Schwoebel, who allowed six hits, walked two, hit three and struck out seven in going the distance for the pitching win.
Lauren Kimball was the losing pitcher. Kaitlin Ross and Rafferty led the Panthers with two hits each.
“It was a back-and-forth game for five innings,” Boquet Valley coach Jim Monty said. “We turned a double play in the third inning to stop what could have been a big inning.”
—
Boquet Valley 9, Crown Point 4
CP 010 021 0 — 4 6 3
BV 011 025 X — 9 6 4
Kimball, Ross (6) and Munson. Schwoebel and Denton. WP- Schwoebel. LP- Kimball. 2B- Ross (CP), Kimball (CP), Kirkby (BV), Monty (BV). 3B- Caputo (BV).
LAKE PLACID 17
WELLS 5
LAKE PLACID — Megan Quinn went 5-for-5 and Chelsea Moore 4-for-5 to power the Blue Bombers.
Emma Adragna added two doubles and Dari Patterson two singles in support of winning pitcher Brooklyn Huffman, who struck out seven and walked three in six innings.
Lake Placid took control of the game early, scoring six runs in the first inning and three more in the second.
—
Lake Placid 17, Wells 3
WEL 004 100 0 — 5 3 3
LP 630 332 X — 17 17 3
Allen, Wright (5) and Rust. Huffman, Adragna (7) and Herzog. WP- Huffman. LP- Allen. 2B- Quinn (LP), Adragna (LP) 2, Moore (LP).
CVAC
NAC 11
BEEKMANTOWN 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Mckenna Bushey and Abby Peryea finished with three hits apiece to lead Northern Adirondack.
Ashlyn Seguin contributed two hits for the Bobcats in support of winning pitcher Rhylee Poupore, who struck out six.
Faith Whitney paced the Eagles with two hits and Kennedy Ritter hit a double.
“NAC is a solid team,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said. “Their pitcher threw great and their defense played well behind her. They also hit the ball well.
“We keep having one inning that takes us out of the game. They scored six runs in the second inning with our errors assisting them. We can’t win games when we have as many errors as we do hits. We have to clean it up.”
—
NAC 11, Beekmantown 2
NAC 060 202 2 — 11 11 2
BCS 020 000 0 — 2 7 6
Poupore and Gilmore. Mulvaney and Whitney. WP- Poupore. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- Bushey (NAC), Ritter (BCS).
NON-LEAGUE
TICONDEROGA 19
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
TICONDEROGA — With a critical double from Cassidy Mattison, the Sentinels opened up the game in the second inning, sending 11 batters to the plate, and running in seven.
Mattison had two RBIs in the win, going 2-for-3. Kennedy Davis and Jaelyn Whitford also each had two hits for Ti, with Davis going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Sophia Dorsett ran in two teammates while going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Arielle Coolidge, Jenna Stanley and Emily Fisher all also had singles in the loss for AuSable.
—
Ticonderoga 19, AuSable Valley 4
AVCS 001 102 — 4 3 4
TCS 470 305 — 19 13 3
Hickey, Bronson (3), Durgan (6) and Richards. Paige and Dorsett. WP- Paige. LP- Hickey. 2B- Mattison (TCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.