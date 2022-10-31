BEEKMANTOWN — Impressive offense went up against impressive defense on Saturday.
Defense won out.
Peter LaBarge scored two goals and Luke Moser added one as the top-seeded Chazy boys recorded a 3-0 victory over second-seeded Schroon Lake/Newcomb in the Section VII Class D soccer championship game.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb (14-3) came into the game having scored 116 goals in 16 games, with Logan Bush (58) and Isaiah Pelkey (23) combining for 81 of them.
But the Chazy (16-0-1) defense, hardened by a solid strength of schedule that included non-division games against the likes of Plattsburgh High, Ogdensburg Free Academy and Canton, has been stingy all season and that was the case again on Saturday.
“We knew coming in that this would be a hard game,” Chazy midfielder Isaac Merrill said. “We didn’t know a lot about them, but knew they had two great athletes and players in Bush and Pelkey.
“We had to stay on them all game. We had to do a lot more defending against players like those two and our midfielders had to make sure we got up in the play but also back to defend.”
The Northern Soccer League Division II champions, who defended their sectional crown, opened the scoring just 3:19 into the game when Moser scored off a Merrill pass.
“It was very important for us to get that first goal,” Merrill said. “That encouraged us even more and we were hoping it would get into their heads.”
“That gave us a big advantage,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “Getting the first goal was huge. It settled us down and gave us the advantage going into the wind in the first half.”
The Eagles then made it 2-0 at the 24:33 mark when Reagan Dudyak sent a high cross in front of the Schroon Lake/Newcomb net and LaBarge headed the ball into the net.
The Eagles were able to keep the NSL Division III champions off the board the remainder of the opening half.
“They were doing some good things and we were fortunate to defend as well as we did,” McAuliffe said. “They could have scored a goal or two in the first half, but were a little unlucky.
“The wind was more of a factor than people noticed. Having the lead at the half, especially a 2-0 lead, was big going into the wind.”
The clincher came with 21:52 gone in the second half when Merrill sent LaBarge in with a thru ball and LaBarge made it 3-0 with his second goal of the game.
“We knew 2-0 may not be enough, but I felt getting that third goal in the second half would be enough,” McAuliffe said.
“We made sure we played more defense after that and we were able to do our jobs defensively as the game progressed.”
Chazy finished with a 16-9 edge in shots on goal and Zamir Foster made nine saves for the shutout in net for the Eagles and Wyatt Carniglia recorded 13 saves for Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
“They were dangerous every time they got forward and had some clear chances to score,” McAuliffe said. “But I was proud of our boys to defend the way they did.
“I was very happy with that because we had to play defense as a unit, not just the four or five back. I’m not saying we didn’t give up chances, but we still were able to defend well as a unit.”
The Eagles will host the Section X champion on Saturday in Beekmantown in state regional play. The top three seeds in Section X have been knocked off and the final has (4) Chateaugay against (6) Heuvelton.
—
Chazy 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
SL/N 0 0 — 0
CCS 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, CCS, Moser (Merrill), 3:19. 2, CCS, LaBarge (Dudyak), 24:33.
Second half- 3, CCS, LaBarge (Merrill), 21:52.
Shots- CCS, 16-9.
Saves- Foster, CCS, 9. Carniglia, SL/N, 13.
