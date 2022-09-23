WESTPORT — Lexi Clark’s overtime goal Friday afternoon lifted the Chazy girls to a 2-1 victory over Boquet Valley in Northern Soccer League action.
Clark’s game-winning tally came off a corner kick, with Ava McAuliffe assisting, at 6:32 of the first extra stanza.
The contest was scoreless until Pender Bechard gave Chazy the lead with 29:35gone in the first half.
But shortly after, at 35:00, Claire Reynolds worked against multiple defenders and
scored on a long drive to tie it for Boquet Valley.
The Eagles finished with a 15-5 shot advantage.
—
Chazy 2, Boquet Valley 1, OT
CCS 1 0 1 0 — 2
BV 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, CCRS, Bechard (Belrose), 29:35. 2, BV, Reynolds, 35:00.
First overtime- 3, CCRS, Clark (McAuliffe), 6:32.
Shots- Chazy, 15-5.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 3. Lobdell, BV, 10.
TICONDEROGA 3
LAKE PLACID 2, OT
LAKE PLACID — Addy Moore scored off a Sophia Dorsett assist in overtime as
the Sentinels edged the Blue Bombers.
Other than the overtime goal, all the game’s scoring was done in the first half.
Laura Grinnell tallied two goals for Ticonderoga, while Kierra Levitt and Anis Cecunjanin scored for Lake Placid.
Dorsett had two assists in the contest.
“Both teams played with intensity and Ticonderoga did a good job answering each
of the Lake Placid goals,” Blue Bombers’ coach Heather Brewer said.
“Anisa Cecunjanin and Grace Carllson had strong games for us while Addy Moore stood out for Ticonderoga.”
—
Ticonderoga 3, Lake Placid 2, OT
TCS 2 0 1 — 3
LP 2 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, LP, Levitt (Garrison), 8:27. 2, TCS, Grinnell (Dorsett), 15:23. 3, LP,
Cecunjanin, 32:40. 4, TCS, Grinnell (Moore), 28:31.
Overtime- 5, TCS, Moore (Dorsett), 3:38.
Shots- Ticonderoga, 12-9.
Saves- Ahmemulic, LP, 9. Bechard, TCS, 7.
MORIAH 6
SETON CATHOLIC 1
PORT HENRY — It started out well for the Knights when Abby Pearl gave her team the lead with just 6:02 gone in the first half.
The rest of the game, however, belonged to the Vikings, who scored three goals in each half.
Allie Huchro tallied twice and Amelia Kazlo once in the opening half. Then Kazlo, Dava Marcil and Sophia McKiernan all scored after intermission.
Marcil chipped in two assists in the game and Moriah netminder Hannah Gaddor stopped 14 of 15 Seton Catholic shots.
—
Moriah 6, Seton Catholic 1
SC 1 0 — 1
MCS 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, SC, Pearl (Hughes), 6:02. 2, MCS, Huchro (Anderson), 22:49. 3,
MCS, Kazlo (Slattery), 28:29. 4, MCS, Huchro (Kazlo), 36:45.
Second half- 5, MCS, Kazlo (Marcil), 9:05. 6, MCS, Marcil (Huchro), 15:36. 7,
MCS, McKiernan (Marcil), 30:07.
Shots- 15 each.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 14. Johnston, SC, 7.
KEENE 3
CROWN POINT 1
CROWN POINT — Pia Morrelli scored two goals and assisted on a third to lead the visitors to a win.
Haylie Buysse also scored for Keene, which held a 1-0 lead at the half and a 3-0 advantage until late in the contest.
Julianne Swan accounted for the lone goal for the Panthers.
“Keene maintained possession of the ball for the majority of the first half, but was held to one goal due to strong defensive play by Crown Point,” Panthers’ coach Bradlee Peters said.
“The second half was a very even match-up with Crown Point putting some pressure on the Keene defense. But Keene was able to withstand Crown Point’s offensive push.”
—
Keene 3, Crown Point 1
KCS 1 2 — 3
CP 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, KCS, Morrelli (Buysse), 32:29.
Second half- 2, KCS, Morrelli, 13:11. 3, KCS, Buysse (Morrelli), 26:16.
4, CP, Swan (Munson), no time.
Shots- Keene, 6-2.
Saves- Duprey, CP, 3. Blacksmith, KCS, 1.
WELLS 3
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
LONG LAKE — Macy Orr broke a 1-all tie on a goal with just 23 seconds remaining in the first half to put the Indians ahead to stay.
Jocelyn Welch then tallied an insurance goal for Wells midway through the second half. Lillianna Wright, who assisted on Ott’s game-winning goal, gave Wells the lead with 14:00 gone in the first half.
Indian Lake/Long Lake, however, drew even at the 28:00 mark on Anna Strader’s goal.
—
Wells 3, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
WCS 2 1 — 3
IL/LL 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, WCS, Wright (Bly), 14:00. 2, IL/LL, Strader, 28:00. 3, WCS, Orr
(Wright), 39:37.
Second half- 3, WCS, Welch, 17:17.
Shots- Indian Lake/Long Lake, 15-6.
Saves- Puterko, IL/LL, 12. Allen, WCS, 9.
WEST GENESEE 3
SARANAC 2, OT
WEST GENESEE — NSL Division I power Saranac gave West Genesee everything it wanted before Eva Poissant’s goal gave the hosts an overtime win in non-league play.
“I am so proud of these girls,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “West Genesee is a very talented Double AA school. We just didn’t play with them, we played to win.
“It was a game that could have easily gone either way. We possessed the ball, won 50/50 balls and played our game. We are a stronger team already after this game.”
Giovanna Vigliotti tallied two goals for West Genesee.
Olivia Davis tallied both of the Chiefs’ goals, with Sydney Myers assisting on the first and Leah Hamel on the second.
—
West Genesee 3, Saranac 2, OT
SCS 0 2 0 — 2
WG 1 1 1 — 3
First half- 1, WG, Vigliotti.
Second half- 2, SCS, Davis (Myers). 3, WG, Vigliotti. 4, SCS, Davis (Hamel).
Overtime- 5, WG, Poissant.
Shots- West Genesee, 8-7.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 5. Not available, WG, 5.
BOYS
KEENE 1
LAKE PLACID 1, OT
KEENE — Cooper Gagnon played a strong game in net to preserve the Beavers’ overtime tie with the Blue Bombers. Gagnon finished with 28 saves in all.
“Cooper Gagnon, Keene’s freshman goalie, kept his team in the game over the entire course of the contest,” Keene coach Brad Hurlburt said. “He was outstanding.”
Lake Placid opened the scoring with just 2:39 gone in the second half when
Michael Mezzetti tallied an unassisted goal.
At the 8:56 mark, however, Keenan Warner knotted the score with the assist going to Pablo Marin.
—
Keene 1, Lake Placid 1, OT
LP 0 1 0 0 — 1
KCS 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second half- 1, LP, Mezzetti, 2:39. 2, KCS, Warner (Marin), 8:56.
Shots- Lake Placid, 29-8.
Saves- not available, LP, 7. Gagnon, KCS, 28.
Correction: In yesterday’s paper, Addy Stanley was credited with an assist, but it wasn’t shown in the box score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.