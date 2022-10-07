CHAZY — The Chazy boys wrapped up the Northern Soccer League Division II championship Thursday night.
The Eagles, however, had to work hard for it.
Isaac Merrill and Peter LaBarge scored as Chazy blanked Northern Adirondack, 2-0.
“We received great games offensively from Luke Moser, Isaac Merrill, Dylan McAfee and Peter LaBarge,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “In the back, Evan Dwyer and Landon Salimando gave us strong games defensively.”
NACS keeper Parker Manor made a big save from point-blank range early in the first half to keep Chazy off the board.
But, at 24:07, Merrill got the ball from McAfee and sent a hard shot from 30 yards out into the near corner to put the Eagles in front.
The Bobcats had a quality chance to tie it late in the half when a low, bouncing shot went just wide of the net.
Chazy then got an insurance goal from LaBarge just 3:12 into the second half. McAfee sent in a nice thru ball to LaBarge, who was able to get behind the Bobcat defense.
Zamir Foster turned aside six shots in recording the shutout and Manor made 10 saves for the Bobcats.
“I was very proud of my team’s effort tonight,” McAuliffe said. “NAC is a very good team. To get a win against them tonight shows that we are getting better as we move towards sectionals.”
—
Chazy 2, Northern Adirondack 0
NACS 0 0 — 0
CCS 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, CCRS, Merrill (McAfee), 24:07
Second half- 2, CCRS, LaBarge (McAfee), 3:12
Shots- Chazy, 12-6.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 6. Manor, NAC, 10.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 5
Seton Catholic 0
SCHROON LAKE — It was a night of celebration for Schroon Lake/Newcomb at home Thursday. Isaiah Pelkey scored his 100th career point as Schroon Lake/Newcomb defeated Seton Catholic, 5-0.
The offense as a whole had a strong showing, outshooting the Knights 28-12 in the match. They started their scoring with a goal from Logan Bush, off a Ronan Deslauriers assist, at the 26-minute mark.
Bush would then find Pelkey at the 34-minute mark for a goal that would go down as Pelkey’s 100th career point. Schroon Lake/Newcomb would round out the first half with goals from Austin Hartwell and Ethan Phillips, to lead 4-0.
In the second half, Pelkey would score again, quickly beginning his quest for that next big milestone number. Wyatt Carniglia made seven saves in goal, in the shutout victory.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 5, Seton Catholic 0
SC 0 0 — 0
SLN 4 1 — 5
First Half- 1, SLN, Bush (Deslauriers), 26:28. 2, SLN, Pelkey (Bush), 33:59. 3, SLN, Hartwell (Lopez), 34:46. 4, SLN, Phillips (Bush), 39:15.
Second Half- 5, SLN, Pelkey (Deslauriers), 2:53.
Shots- SLN, 28-12.
Saves- Mack (SC), 8. Carniglia (SLN), 7.
Crown Point 4
Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
CROWN POINT — The Panthers had to scratch and claw Thursday, but nonetheless came away with a victory at home over the Irish, 4-1, at home. Alex Frazier saw his first career minutes in goal, making eight saves, to allow Cole Potter and the offense to lead the way.
“He has never played in goal, but made some amazing saves to keep the score closer than it could have been,” said Crown Point coach Randy Pertak about Frazier’s performance.
However, on the offensive end the Panthers were equally as impressive. Evan Carey and Potter would each net first half goals, to give them a 2-0 lead. Potter would score two more in the second half, to complete an impressive hat trick.
“I’ve been waiting to see him get this aggressive on the offensive end,” Pertak said.
—
Crown Point 4, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
CP 2 2 — 4
First Half- 1, CP, Carey (Evens), 18:04. 2, CP, Potter (Stone), 11:10.
Second Half- 3, IL/LL, Strader (Stanton), 26:26. 4, CP, Potter, 24:54. 5, CP, Potter (Filho), 6:43.
Shots- CP, 15-8.
Saves- Mack, IL/LL, 4. Frazier, IL/LL, 8. Tompkins, CP, 6.
Northeastern Clinton 1
AuSable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — A hard fought contest saw the visiting Cougars head home with a 1-0 victory over the Patriots.
Marcus Bedard took the pass from teammate Gabriel Surprenant and sent it past AVCS’ goalkeeper Wren Klotzko to give NCCS the lead for good.
“NCCS has some really talented players and moved the ball well,” Patriot head coach Tim Butler said. “I was so proud of our boys’ effort tonight. We were down three starters due to injuries and our kids stepped up and played as a team all night long.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 1, AuSable Valley 0
NCCS 1 0 - 1
AVCS 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, NCCS, Bedard (Surprenant).
Peru 0
Saranac 0
SARANAC — Neither defense was willing to give in Thursday, as after two overtimes, Peru and Sarnac tied, 0-0.
“Both defenses played well and kept the scoring chances to a minimum,” said Peru coach Calvin Hamel. “Xander Buckley and Korbin Cranford played well for Saranac and Spencer Davies stood out for Peru.”
The goalies both stood tall as well, with Matt Hebert and Conner Perrotte each making 4 saves for their respective squads. This coming in a match that only saw a combined nine shots on net.
—
Peru 0, Saranac 0
PCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots- PCS, 5-4.
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 4. Hebert, SCS, 4.
Plattsburgh 3
Beekmantown 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Everything that came Nick Clookey’s way Thursday didn’t go much farther, as the Plattsburgh goalkeeper saved six shots, on six attempts, to shutout Beekmantown, 3-0.
While Clookey and the Hornets stifled the Eagles on the defensive end, the offense went to work. Owen Mulligan would score the lone goal of the first half, giving the team a 1-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, Mulligan would find Ferris early for a goal, then just moments later Ferris would find Momin Khan for a goal to ice the game, 3-0.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Beekmantown 0
PHS 1 2 — 3
BCS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, PHS, Mulligan, 32:50.
Second Half- 2, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 12:37. 3, PHS, Khan (Ferris), 16:19.
Shots- PHS, 13-6.
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 6. Burdo, BCS, 10.
Girl’s Soccer
Northern Adirondack 3
Lake Placid 1
LAKE PLACID — The Bobcats put on the pressure in the first half, en route to a 3-0 shutout victory over the host Blue Bombers.
Mackenna LaBarge had herself a night, scoring all three of NACS’ goals.
Labarge’s first goal came nine minutes into the contest when she beat the goalkeeper Adelisa Ahmemulic to give the Bobcats an early 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid’s Grace Carlson responded minutes later on a free kick leveling the score.
The score would remain locked until late in half when LaBarge took a pass from Abby Peryea to give NACS the lead for good. Just over a minute later, LaBarge added an insurance goal sending the Bobcats into half with the lead and momentum.
“Grace Carlson played a strong game and had a great goal for LP,” Blue Bombers Heather Brewer said. “NAC controlled the ball well and had several offensive threats that kept the pressure on.”
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Lake Placid 1
NACS 3 0 - 3
LP 1 0 - 0
First Half- 1, NACS, LaBarge, 8:42. 2, LP, Carlson, 12:00. 3, NACS, LaBarge (Peryea), 28:02. 4, NACS, LaBarge, 29:30.
Shots- NACS 18-4.
Saves- Gilmore, NACS, 3. Ahmemulic, LP, 13.
AuSable Valley 3
Peru 1
PERU — Two first half goals by Patriot Addie Stanley would be all AVCS would need as they defeated the Nighthawks, 3-1.
Stanley’s first goal would come at the 15 minute mark on a pass from teammate Brielle Laundree.
Stanley would get her second goal of the match 10 minutes later, this time with the help of Lilley Keyser feeding her the ball.
The score would remain the same until midway through the second half when Peru got on the board when Bella Berry scored her first varsity goal. Maggie Garrow was credited with the assist.
The Patriots would get some breathing room just two minutes later when Kaydence Hoehn took the pass from Kate Knapp and beat the Nighthawk goalkeeper Megan Corrow.
“Very physically hard fought game,” Peru head coach William Pafford said. “Unfortunately the outcome didn’t go our way. Have to give AuSable credit for finishing well, and with a quick response off a free kick after we got within one.”
—
AuSable Valley 3, Peru 1
AVCS 2 1 - 3
PCS 0 1 - 1
First Half- 1, AVCS, Stanley (Laundree), 14:50. 2, AVCS, Stanley (Keyser), 24:47.
Second Half- 3, PCS, Berry (Garrow), 21:00. 4, AVCS, Hoehn (Knapp), 23:15.
Shots- AVCS 12-5.
Saves- Rondeau, AVCS, 4. Corrow, PCS, 9.
