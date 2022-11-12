MIDDLETOWN — The Chazy boys' soccer team, after falling in penalty kicks last year in the NYSPHSSA Class D final four semifinals, turned the tables this season.
This time, the Section VII champions recorded a 3-2 victory in penalty kicks to outlast Section IV winner Southern Cayuga on Saturday morning at Faller Field and advance to the finals Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
The two teams played scoreless soccer through regulation and the two overtime stanzas, setting the stage for the exciting finish.
In the shootout, Isaac Merrill, Dylan McAfee and keeper Zamir Foster scored for Chazy (17-0-2), while only Ben Kermatis and Parker Cullen tallied for the Chiefs (18-1-3).
It was tied, at 2-all, in the penalty kicks when Foster made a save on Southern Cayuga's fifth shooter. Chiefs' goalie Brandon Vanacore then got his hands on Foster's shot, but it trickled into the net and sent the Chazy side into celebration.
Chazy finished with a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal and Foster ended up with five saves, including a huge save in the second overtime.
Following a scoreless first half when both teams managed just one shot on goal each with Chazy holding a slight edge in overall play, Vanacore made a couple of big stops in the second half for the Chiefs.
The first was a lunging save on Reagan Dudyak's shot that was headed for the far corner and the second was a save on a direct kick by Merrill, which took a bounce before it got to Vanacore and with Peter LaBarge lurking nearby.
The Eagles outshot the Chiefs, 5-1, in the second half when Chazy had benefit of the wind.
LaBarge, the Eagles' leading scorer, was injured late in regulation and did not return. His status for Sunday's title contest is not known at this time.
It was a disappointing end to the season for Southern Cayuga, which was making its first-ever final four appearance.
The second Class D semifinal Saturday has Section V's Fillmore against Section XI's Greenport.
Fillmore was the team that outlasted Chazy, 6-5 in penalty kicks. in last year's final four semifinals before dropping a 3-1 decision to Mount Academy in the state title contest.
The full story of today's Chazy game will appear in Tuesday's Press-Republican and include quotes from Eagles' coach Rob McAuliffe and players.
It wasn't as special on the girl's side. Chazy was shut out by The Mount Academy, 5-0. Full breakdown and quotes from coach John Tregan will appear in Tuesday's edition.
—
Chazy 0, Southern Cayuga 0, OT
Chazy wins, 3-2, in penalty kicks)
Southern Cayuga 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chazy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots- Chazy, 10-5.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 5, Vanacore, SC, 10.
