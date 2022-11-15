MIDDLETOWN — Sometimes it’s just not meant to be.
Section V champion Fillmore scored two second-half goals — one on a long ball from 75 yards out and another on a penalty kick — to defeat Section VII champion Chazy, 2-0, on Sunday in the NYSPHSAA Class D boys’ soccer championship game at Faller Field.
Chazy, seeking its 10th Class D state title, had advanced to the finals with a 3-2 penalty kick shootout win over Southern Cayuga the day before, while Fillmore (20-0) was a 3-2 overtime winner over Greenport.
“The bar is set real high at Chazy with the goal always to win a state championship,” Eagles’ coach Rob McAuliffe said. “We’re all disappointed not to reach that goal.
“But after we all take a step back, we’re going to be very proud of what this team was able to accomplish this season.”
It was the first setback of the season for the Eagles (17-1-2) who allowed just one goal all season until Sunday. That was a span of 17 shutouts in a row. In fact, Chazy had allowed just one goal since October of last season.
The Eagles had a slight wind advantage in the first half and Chazy’s best scoring opportunity came late in the half when Fillmore goalie Luke Columbo made a big save on a hard shot by Dylan McAfee.
But disaster then struck for the Eagles at 10:15 of the second half when Fillmore’s Brent Zubikowski took a throw-in from a teammate in his defensive zone.
With the aid of the slight wind, Zubikowski lofted a long ball towards the Chazy net from 75 yards out that took a big bounce on the turf and well over the head of Eagles’ goalie Zamir Foster and into the net.
“It was kind of an awkward play,” McAuliffe said. “He got a hold of it from long distance with the aid of the wind.”
“It was a blow falling behind, 1-0,” Chazy senior forward Luke Moser said. “But we just had to try and come back. I felt we were able to respond after that.”
The Eagles did apply some pressure of their own for a time, but Fillmore then made it 2-0 on standout forward Mitchell Ward’s penalty kick at the 24:54 mark. There was an inadvertent hand ball in the penalty area and Chazy was called for it.
Chazy had an opportunity to cut the deficit in half with 13 minutes left, but Isaac Merrill was unable to convert on a penalty kick.
Merrill and his teammates had a couple of scrambles late in front of the Fillmore net, but were unable to get on the board.
“Even after the penalty kick they scored on, our boys battled,” McAuliffe said. “Fillmore is a good team and they defended well. At the end of the day, we had our chances and their goalie made some big saves.”
“We worked as hard as we could,” Moser said. “They were good defensively with their sweeper and outside backs.”
Columbo finished the game with six saves to record the shutout, while Foster made six stops and Kobe Hernandez one after Foster was moved up front to try and generate some offense.
“I can’t be any more proud of my team,” McAuliffe said. “They gave everything they had. There were no selfish players on the team and they played for one another.
“I’m proud of our team,” Moser said. “We brought our best in every game and we went 17 games in a row without giving up a goal.”
CHAZY MOVES ON
In Saturday’s semifinal, Chazy and Section IV’s Southern Cayuga battled to a scoreless draw though regulation and the two overtimes.
The first half was played on fairly even terms with the Chiefs having the wind advantage.
In the second half, Southern Cayuga goalie Brandon Vanacore kept it scoreless when he made a lunging save on a Reagan Dudyak shot that was headed for the far corner and then a stop on a Merrill direct kick.
Foster then made a big save in the second overtime.
Chazy, which lost the services of leading scorer Peter LaBarge to injury late in regulation, held an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks at one time and a 9-4 overall edge for the contest.
The contest went to penalty kicks and Merrill, McAfee and Foster all scored for the Eagles.
Ben Kermidas and Parker Cullen countered for the Chiefs, but Foster made a save on Southern Cayuga’s fifth shooter to keep it 2-all at the time.
Foster was the Eagles’ fifth shooter and his shot went off Vanacore and snuck into the net to win it.
“That was us battling hard throughout the game,” McAuliffe said. “There wasn’t a lot of chances on either side.
“I felt pretty confident with our five shooters in penalty kicks. and I knew Zamir would get his hands on a couple of their kicks.”
“It was an emotional game and we fought hard,” Moser said. “We went to penalty kicks a year ago and knew we could win this game with the five shooters we had.
“But we were tired after the game.”
In the state championship games in other classes, it was Section I’s Scarsdale a 2-1 winner over Section V’s McQuaid-Jesuit in AA, Section XI’s Amityville Memorial a 4-0 win over Section IX’s Beacon in A, Section III’s Skaneateles a 1-0 win over Section IX’s Our Lady of Lourdes in B, and Section I’s Haldane a 1-0 victory over Section II’s Maple Hill in C.
Sunday
Fillmore 2, Chazy 0
FHS 0 2 — 2
CCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, Fill, Zubikowski, 10:15. 2, Fill, Ward pk, 24:54.
Shots- Fillmore, 8-6.
Saves- Columbo, Fill, 6. Foster (6), Hernandez (1), CCRS, 7.
Saturday
Chazy 0, Southern Cayuga 0, OT
(Chazy wins, 3-2, in penalty kicks)
SC 0 0 0 0 — 0
CCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots- Chazy, 10-5.
Saves- Vanacore, SC, 10. Foster, CCRS, 5.
