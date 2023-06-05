PLATTSBURGH — The Ticonderoga baseball team will look back on the 2023 season with some fond memories.
Saturday’s regional title game against defending NYSPHSAA Class C champion Chatham, however, will not be one of them.
The Section VII-champion Sentinels (11-8) had a rough day of it in a 20-1, five-inning loss to the talented Section II team.
“Chatham is a fantastic team,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “I didn’t want us to get mercy ruled like we did against them last year.
“But I’m not upset with my team. We won a sectional championship this season and went one step farther than we did last year with a regional win. I’m proud of the team. I’m just disappointed we didn’t play as well as we can today.”
The Sentinels were up against it from the start. The eight-inning regional victory over Section X’s Canton two days earlier had left Ticonderoga’s pitching staff not at full strength because of pitch-count limits.
The Sentinels would have needed to play a near-perfect game to stay with the Panthers.
The game started off badly for the Sentinels and didn’t get any better as the Panthers, who held a 5-0 lead after two innings, pushed across 10 runs in the top of the third.
Chatham starting pitcher Tyler Kreller, who went the first three innings, Tate Van Alstyne and Matt Thorsen all throw hard and combined for eight strikeouts in the five innings.
“They have great pitching,” Dan Dorsett said.
Ticonderoga used four pitchers and they combined to allow nine hits.
What made matters much worse, however, was the Sentinels uncharacteristically breaking down defensively with 12 errors.
Cameron Horton and Logan Smalley paced the Panthers (22-2) with two hits each, with five other players getting one apiece.
The Sentinels scored their lone run of the game in the third when Tommy Montalbano reached on an error with one out and eventually crossed the plate on the Sentinels’ first hit of the game, a RBI single by Nathan LaCourse.
Jackson Dorsett’s single leading off the fifth inning was Ticonderoga’s second and final hit. The Sentinels loaded the bases in the inning, but were unable to score any more runs.
Chatham moves on to the NYSPHSAA Final Four where it will play Batavia’s Notre Dame, from Section V, on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Class C state semifinals at Maine-Endwell High School.
Meanwhile, the Sentinels’ season comes to an end after repeating as Section VII champion and then winning a 10-4, eight-inning decision over Canton in regional play at St. Lawrence University.
“We didn’t have any pitching coming back this season, but have everyone coming back next year,” Dan Dorsett said. “We’ll set bigger goals.”
—
Chatham 20, Ticonderoga 1 (5)
CCS 23(10) 50 — 20 9 2
TCS 001 00 — 1 2 12
Kreller, Van Alstyne (4), Thorsen (5) and Smalley, Steltz (4). LaCourse, Perron (3), Lauzon (3), Montalbano (5) and Crossman, Dorsett (4), Crossman (5). WP- Kreller. LP- LaCourse. 2B- Van Alstyne (Cha), Balich (Cha).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.