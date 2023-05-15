LAKE PLACID — The Fourth Ward Cardinals opened their Champlain Valley Baseball League season on Sunday with a 12-0 and 5-1 doubleheader sweep over the Adirondack Lightning.

Tom Neale, at 54 years of age, continues to turn back the clock in the 12-0 win as he tossed the five-inning, two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one.

Nolan Knight, Jared Duquette and Bostyn Duquette led the Cardinals with a pair of hits each.

Winning pitcher Jared Duquette (nine strikeouts in five innings) and Bostyn Duquette (four strikeouts in two innings) combined on a two-hitter in the 5-1 win.

Jared Duquette and Andrew VanNatten paced the Fourth Ward with two hits each.

Losing pitcher Hunter LaValley struck out seven in taking the loss and carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

Jeff Burns made his managerial debut for the Cardinals, earning two wins.

Cardinals 12, Lightning 0 (5)
Cardinals 145 11 — 12 10 1
Lightning 000 00 — 0 2 2
Cordova, Kenniston (3) and Sinnger. Neale and Rainville. WP- Neale. LP- Cordova. 2B- Rainville (FW), Knight (FW).
Cardinals 5, Lightning 1
Cardinals;000;014;0;—;5;7;0
Lightning;000;001;0;—;1;2;2
Duquette, B. Duquette (6) and Rainville. H. LaValley, Godwin (6) and Sinnger. WP- J. Duquette. LP- H. LaValley.

