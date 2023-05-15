LAKE PLACID — The Fourth Ward Cardinals opened their Champlain Valley Baseball League season on Sunday with a 12-0 and 5-1 doubleheader sweep over the Adirondack Lightning.
Tom Neale, at 54 years of age, continues to turn back the clock in the 12-0 win as he tossed the five-inning, two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one.
Nolan Knight, Jared Duquette and Bostyn Duquette led the Cardinals with a pair of hits each.
Winning pitcher Jared Duquette (nine strikeouts in five innings) and Bostyn Duquette (four strikeouts in two innings) combined on a two-hitter in the 5-1 win.
Jared Duquette and Andrew VanNatten paced the Fourth Ward with two hits each.
Losing pitcher Hunter LaValley struck out seven in taking the loss and carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
Jeff Burns made his managerial debut for the Cardinals, earning two wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.