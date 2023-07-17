SARANAC LAKE — It was a good weekend for the Champlain Cougars’ 17U and 14U summer baseball teams at the weather-shortened Adirondack Lightning Showcase Wood Bat Tournament.
The Cougars’ 17U compiled a 2-0 record with Saturday wins over Upper Deck (Amsterdam), 6-2, and the Lake Champlain Brewers (Knowles), 15-2.
The Cougars’ 14U dropped Friday games to Tug Hill (Lowville), 5-1, and to the Montreal Titans, 8-1, before edging out a 6-5 decision over Lou Gehrig Iron Horse (Amherst) on Saturday.
COUGARS 17U 6
UPPER DECK 2
The Cougars received a strong pitching performance from Braeden Calkins against a solid Upper Deck team as he allowed four hits and struck out four.
The Cougars played strong defense, led by Jake Calkins behind the plate, with just one error.
Jake Frechette led the way offensively with two hits and three RBI, while Dom DeAngelo added a hit, scored two runs and was on base all four times at the plate.
COUGARS 17U 15
BREWERS 2
Frechette fanned eight in going 4.2 innings to get the pitching win, while DeAngelo accounted for three hits and two RBI, and Braeden Calkins a single, double and four RBI.
Jimmy Wells, Frechette and Isaiah Abad each added a single, with Wells driving in two runs.
Zack Lucia rapped a double for the Brewers, while Brody Macomber and Landon Giroux each singled.
TUG HILL 5
COUGARS 14U 1
The Cougars played a good game only to come up short of a win. Jacob Perkins and Logan Hart led Champlain offensively with two hits each. Baylon Cronkrite and Carter Garceau each added one.
MONTREAL TITANS 8
COUGARS 14U 1
Montreal took control of the game with three runs in each of the second and third innings. Hayden Schad accounted for the lone hit for the Cougars.
COUGARS 14U 6
LOU GEHRIG IRON HORSE 5
Brayden Bushey was the hitting star for the Cougars with two doubles, a triple and five RBI.
Winning pitcher Cronkrite added two hits and a RBI, while Robert McIntyre and Garceau each doubled. Cobe Lafountain, Brennan Peters and Schad each chipped in with a single.
Champlain played good defense towards the end, with Lou Gehrig Iron Horse stranding the bases loaded in the last three innings. Cobe Lafountain and Greyson Lafountain made key defensive plays to help hold on to the lead.
