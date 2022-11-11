SARANAC LAKE — Unfinished business is a mantra used often for teams that fell just short of their goals. Paul Smith’s College is a prime example, as they lost 4-1 in last year’s USCAA championship game.
“We absolutely have unfinished business,” Bobcats coach Bailey Walton said. “The team talked about bringing our second place trophy back with us this year to trade it in and that’s definitely the hope. We’re very motivated. We’ve got a really young group. I start a lot of freshmen and sophomores but they’re really motivated and hardworking and we’re excited to hopefully prove ourselves again this season.”
As repeat champions of the Yankee Small College Conference (YSCC), the Bobcats finished the regular season with a 9-0-5 record. They now make a return trip to Virginia Beach to compete in the 2022 USCAA Women’s Division II Championships.
The three-day event begins with pool play between two groups of three. The winners of the pools will play in a championship game Monday.
While undefeated, Walton said the ties felt like losses to the team.
“I remember after our first tie, I had half the team and tears but I think it was good for us and we needed it especially coming off last season,” she said. “Everyone brought out their best game for us this year. and we’re looking forward to you know, not having to end any this weekend in ties.”
Walton said there was a change to the regular season this year that any game would end in a tie after 90 minutes. However, once the playoffs started, two overtime periods and penalty kicks were brought back into play.
This is Walton’s fifth year as head of the program, and she mentioned the growth has been rewarding to witness.
While the team suffered a losing record in her first season, the team still had the kind of players she wanted to build around.
These players were defined as hard working and down-to-earth players. The mission became to make the college more well known. As this progressed, so did the team winning more games than previous years.
“COVID had a lot of downfalls, obviously,” Walton said. “But, in the soccer world, people started posting their film online and all the high school games started to be streamed online. and I had the thought that if you’re thriving in Alaska or Montana or some of these states that the students are from, you probably do pretty well in a remote cold location here.”
Walton said there’s roughly 12 different states represented on the team. Other states represented are Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Alaska and even Australia.
“It’s funny,” she said. “I really just tried to reach out to anyone who I thought academically would be a good fit. I look for the full picture. Are they going to enjoy this location? Are they going to academically thrive and leave here with a good degree and be successful? and can they play soccer? If you check all those boxes, I was trying to knock on your doorstep or give you a call.”
With this strongly built team, ranked first in the USCAA poll, Walton and the Bobcats set high goals for themselves early in the season. Every player wanted to win the conference for a second consecutive season, but it didn’t stop there.
“We wanted to go and win the national tournament and finish our unfinished business,” Walton said. “We want to eat cereal out of the first place trophy on our way home and celebrate our accomplishment. So we set pretty high goals for ourselves as a squad and we did the vision board as a group. We’ve got a lot of determination and character on this particular squad and we’d just like to make that dream a reality this year.”
Completing that dream starts today as pool play opens against Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at 2:30 p.m. The Bobcats conclude pool play tomorrow against Penn State Mont Alto at 2:30 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for Monday at 12:30 p.m.
