PLATTSBURGH — Matt Farbotko led the Property men with 28 points and 9 rebounds in their 77-46 victory over Big Girls Don’t Kawhi on Thursday evening. Chris Castine added 21 points, with 9 boards while leading the team with 5 assists. Connor Christopherson also had 9 rebounds to go with his 8 points. Andrew Sorrell played a strong game as he dropped in 14 points while hitting 2 from beyond the arc.
Cooper Allen led Big Girls Don’t Kawhi with 15 points, including 2 from deep. Brenon Farney and Havey Merril both had 9 chippies, with Farney’s points all coming from deep.
The halftime score was 41-24.
