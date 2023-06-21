Plattsburgh — Castine Properties continued their winning ways against a tough opponent, Chasebuckets. The Bucket brigade jumped out to an early lead before Castine Properties battled back to end the first half with a 35-27 advantage.
Matt Farbotko again led the Properties with 25 points and 5 boards. Jamie Davison followed with 14 points and 4 rebounds. Both men nailed 2 from behind the arc. Chris Castine was the Chairman of the Boards with 10 rebounds and he added 8 points.
The key to the game, however, was defense. Connor Christopherson, who added 7 points, was a total nightmare to Chasebuckets as he altered several shots and stopped many drives to the hoop. Mike Castine also added his top-level defense to thwart the Bucket men and spearhead the defense.
For Chasebuckets, Anthony Hodge lit it up for 21 points, with 4 from downtown, and his guard partner, Cory Lewis had 14 and drained two from deep. Parker Kelly added 9 to their cause. It was the first loss of the season for Chasebuckets.
