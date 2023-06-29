Plattsburgh — Peru battled for the first 8 minutes as the game was tied at 8 apiece. Finally, Castine Properties exploded on a 33-8 run to finish the half up 41-16.
Peru came out in a zone to start the second half and the Property men hit 4 consecutive 3’s, moved the ball well, and scored on 7 straight possessions before Peru came out of their zone.
Matt Farbotko led Castines with 21 points, 12 rebounds and three three-pointers. Chris Castine added 18 points, 7 boards and also had three from beyond the arc. Andrew Sorrell returned from a sprained ankle to also nail three from downtown and score 13 points, while Connor Christopherson corralled 7 boards. Tom Shaver was dealing, as he handed out five assists for the team.
Peru had one player in double figures as Colton Heustis led the attack with 10 points against the stingy Property defense. Sam Godfrey gathered 5 caroms and added 2 steals.
