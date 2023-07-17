PLATTSBURGH — Matt Farbotko scored 24 points and added eight rebounds to help give Castine Properties a 73-38 victory over Bubba Buckets in the YMCA Basketball League play.
After trading baskets for the first five minutes of the game, Castine’s took control of the game and led, 36-16, at the half. The second half was more of the same as the Property men continue to excel on defense and rebounding.
Andrew Sorrell added 10 points, including a trio of three-pointers in the second half. Tom Shaver did a good job on the boards and added three assists. Chris Castine finished with seven rebounds and three assists, Jamie Davison five assists, three steals and six rebounds, and Connor Christopherson with seven boards and shutdown defense.
Bubba Buckets was led by Caleb Akey with 13 points, including three three-pointers, and three steals. Matt Dotterweich added 11 points and Marcus Navarro five rebounds.
