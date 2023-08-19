PLATTSBURGH — Repeating as champions is one thing, but to finish the season undefeated is a cherry on top.
That’s exactly what Castine Properties did in defeating Chase Buckets, 68-46, in the YMCA Men’s Basketball League championship.
You know we treat every game like it’s a championship so you know we put the pressure on from start to finish and you know we don’t like to lose,” leading scorer and offensive player of the year, Jamie Davison said.
Davison said that while Chase Buckets were missing some of their important players in the game, they continued to play the way that got them to the finals.
“We’ve been battling with them for years,” he said. “We know we have to rebound against them because they all crashed the boards. They’re very physical on defense and we just kind of try to exploit that.”
Castine Properties roared out to a 24-11 lead, playing unselfishly as they looked for the open man. Even when Chase Buckets closed the gap to single digits, Properties found themselves with a 34-20 lead going into the break.
When the second half started, it was all Castine Properties. They busted the game open with a 27-point lead and never looked back.
“It seems like in all these games, we’re a second half team,” head coach Gary Castine said. “We got on a roll and we basically had it from there. With the lead up to 27 it was so good when the guys worked together and passed the ball. We don’t care who scores the points or anything like that. It’s just about the W.”
While Davison led all scorers with 19 points, teammates and co-playoff MVP Chris Castine and Matt Farbotko chipped in with 16.
Chase Buckets was led by Corey Peryea who had 16 points. No other player entered double digits for the Buckets, but Shawn Gutman, Parker Kelly, and Jaylin Allen had seven each.
“We’re just happy to do it together with my dad,” Chris Castine said. “He’s our coach and my brothers play together. and just a really good group of guys that kind of grew up together. So this is just just fun for us. and we’re very unselfish.”
Gary Gastine said that the core has played together for a long time; Davison and Chris and Mike Castine have played together for over a decade. Adding players such as Matt Farbotko, who was a MVP of the CVAC, and Connor Christopherson, a coach from Beekmantown, the team is an unstoppable force.
“But these guys are battle tested players and they know how to win playing together for a long time,” Gary Castine said. “I got like five coaches on the floor. So this makes my job really easy.
“So yeah, we’ll be back. We got Matt, Chris and Jamie. I mean, that’s a heck of a start. Connor and Mike are great defenders. I mean, we’ll be ready for the challenge.”
With the league improving, thanks to the hard work of Chris Burdash, there are always chances for more teams to join the league. Gary Castine said Burdash has helped get the league from having only five teams up to the current 10.
With the teams getting better every year, both Chris Castine and Davison weren’t ready to predict a three-peat.
Though Davison said he enjoys the extra pressure.
“(The target) is always big, but we like it,” he said. “We like the target and we’re looking forward to defending our title next year.”
—
Castine Properties 68, Chase Buckets 46
Chase Buckets (46)
Chase 1-0-2, Gorham 1-1-3, Gutman 3-0-7, Kelly 3-0-7, Allen 3-1-7, Woods 1-0-2, Peryea 7-0-16, Barcomb 1-0-2.
Castine Properties (68)
C. Castine 6-0-16, M. Castine 0-0-0, Davison 7-0-19, Shaver 2-0-6, Farbotko 6-4-16, Christopherson 2-0-4, Sorrell 1-0-2
Halftime- CP 34-20
3 point goals- CP (6) C. Castine 4, Davison 2, Shaver 2. CB 2 Gorham, Kelly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.