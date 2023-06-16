Plattsburgh — On June 8, Matt Farbotko led defending champion Castine Properties Thursday night to a 55-40 victory with 22 points against Chateaugay in a rematch of last year's finals.
Castine Properties held a slim 25-23 lead at the half before scoring the first 9 points of the second half to get the team a double-digit lead. Their second half defense held the high scoring Chateaugay team to only 17 second half points, The teams countered back and forth for the remainder of the game, with Chateaugay never getting closer than 8 points.
Mike Bouyea, who played for the Properties last year, led Chateaugay with 19 points.
Jamie Davison, with a strong second half, added 13 points, including 2 from long range, and Chris Castine scored 10.
Five games are played at the Oval every Thursday night, starting at 5:00.
