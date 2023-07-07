Undefeated Castine Properties came out of the gate slowly Thursday, but gained speed as the game progressed.
A strong second half for CP shut down NH and won, 100-60.
The Non-Hoopsters shot out to an early eight point lead with Spencer Daby scoring eight early markers. Josh Sand entered the game and played inspired defense by shutting Daby down, with the help of team defense. The Property men also responded and took a 44-32 lead at the half.
The Property men continued the 4th of July fireworks, but hitting 9 from behind the arc, led by Andrew Sorrell with 6 from long range.
Matt Farbotko led the scoring parade with 26 points, 7 boards and 4 assists. Jamie Davison had a triple double, as he continues his excellent all-around play, scoring 12 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and handing out 11 assists. Chris Castine added 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Andrew Sorrell ended up with 19 points and Josh Sand had his best night of the season and was productive also on the offensive end finishing with 15 points and 6 boards.
For the Non-Hoopsters, Cayden Williams popped in 19 points, Nate Teller added 16 points and 5 rebounds, while Spencer Daby tossed in 12 points and gathered 8 rebounds. Trenton Taylor also pulled down 8 boards.
JUNE 29
Properties outpaces Taylor Rentals
Chris Castine led the Property men in scoring with 19 points. Castine also had nine rebounds and four steals. His 13 first half points were 3 more than Taylor Rental’s team score in over the period as Castine Properties broke out to a 37-10 lead at the break.
Jamie Davison also had another solid game with 14 points and 7 boards. Andrew Sorrell had the hot hand in the second half as he scored 11 of his 13 points, with the help of three buckets from downtown. Tom Shaver had his best game of the season as he corralled seven boards, handed out five assists and picked up three steals. Josh Sand added nine points and four boards.
For Taylor Rental, Ab Maknani had the hot hand as he scored 15 points, as he was the only Rental player in double figures. Larrs Galldin picked up four rebounds to lead his squad.
