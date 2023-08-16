PLATTSBURGH — It had to come down to this. It wouldn’t have been right if it were two other teams.
The top teams in the YMCA Men’s Summer League, Castine Properties and Chase Buckets, advanced to the league final, which will be played today at 6 p.m. at the YMCA.
In their only meeting this season, the Properties gave the Buckets their only loss of the season.
Both teams advance to the finals coming off strong wins in the semi’s. Castine Properties and Chase Buckets combined to defeat their opponent by an average of over 20 points.
Castine Properties defeated Chateaugay, in a rematch of last year’s final, 73-46.
Chase Buckets topped Northern Electrical Outlets, 73-53.
The match looks to be an intense showdown between the best teams of the league, and likely a high scoring affair.
Castine Properties 73
Chateaugay 46
In a matchup between last year’s finalists, Castine Properties again defeated Chateaugay. The final score was 73 — 46.
The score was 31 — 27 at the half, but Castine Properties opened the second half on an 11 — 0 run to break up a close ball game.
Matt Farbotko lead the Property men with 23 points and 8 rebounds, with Chris Castine close behind with 21 points and 6 rebounds. Castine drained 4 shots from beyond the arc. Jamie Davison dished out 12 assists and added 8 points to run the show again for Castine’s. Andrew Sorrell tossed in 10 points, including 2 from deep to help the cause. Connor Christopherson and Mike Castine keyed the Property men’s defense once again.
For Chateaugay, Mike Boyea took top game honors as he had 26 points. Walker Martin added 9 points on the strength of 3 bombs.
Chase Buckets 73
Northern Electrical Outlets 53
The #2 seed Chase Buckets cruised over Northern NY Electrical Outlets, 73-53.
What was only a 13-point game at the half, ended up being pushed to the final number of 20. Chase Buckets was just too big on the inside and out rebounded NNYEO by an advantage of 41 to 28.
Tyrese Smith and Parker Kelly each had 16 points to lead the Buckets to the victory.
NNYEO was led by Greg Manneys 19 points. Alex Coupal added 17 in the losing effort.
FINAL STANDINGS
1. Castine Properties 9-0
2. Chase Buckets 8-1
3 Northern NY Electrical Outlets 7-2
4. Chateaugay 6-3
5. PERU 4-5
6. Bubba Buckets 3-6
7. Non-Hoopsters 3-6
8. Big Girls Don’t Kawhi 3-6
9. Taylor Rental 2-7
10. Rouses Point Basketball 0-10
