SARANAC LAKE — Tied at three heading into the third period, both SLP and Saranac were locked into a competitive battle on the ice Monday at the Saranac Lake Civic Center. However, in the final frame SLP would net three unanswered goals to take down Saranac, 6-3.
Both teams were humming right from the opening puck drop and players, coaches and fans from both sides must’ve known they were in for a high-scoring affair. Before the clock even reached the one minute mark Ashtyn Catlin scored the game’s opening goal for the Chiefs, coming off assists from Landon Giroux and Hayden Pelkey.
Less than a minute later, SLP would respond with a goal of their own, and just like that the game was tied at 1-1 before the two minute mark of the first period. SLP would add another early, first period goal at the three minute mark when Carson St. Louis got his first of three scores in the game to give his team a 2-1 lead.
The first period would see one more score before it came to a close, as at the 14 minute mark Saranac’s Zach O’Connell would score a shorthanded goal, unassisted, to tie the game at 2-2.
As the second period got underway, both offensive attacks continued to fire shots at the opponents net. Early in the second period the Chiefs thought they got the goal to give them the 3-2 advantage, however, the puck stayed alive and momentum started to shift.
"We thought we scored one early in the second period and after watching the film, we see the puck is across the goal line but it was difficult for the official to see it from his angle. If we get that one on the board, we take a 3-2 lead, get momentum and maybe the outcome is different," said Saranac coach Robby Knowles.
While that shot wouldn’t find the back of the net, St. Louis would find it at the six minute mark of the second, scoring off a pass from Kellen Duffy, to give SLP the 3-2 advantage. Saranac would regain their footing enough to retie the game just before the end of the period when Landen Duprey scored unassisted on a power play chance at the 14 minute mark.
In the third period, SLP sought to put the game away and they did seemingly in a blink of an eye. Just before the two minute mark of the final frame, St. Louis would complete his hat trick with a score and teammate Kaden Darrah would score three minutes later to give the team a 5-3 lead.
Saranac would fail to respond to the two unanswered scores and just before the 15 minute mark SLP would put the game away, scoring their sixth goal of the game, this time coming from Evan Willett.
“We didn't manage the puck well in our defensive zone and turned over a lot of pucks in dangerous areas. I thought we created some good chances but missed the net on many of them," Knowles said.
Overall, SLP would outshoot the Chiefs, 41-35, in the contest. One of the other difference makers down the stretch however, was SLP goalie Brayden Munn, who stopped 32 shots in the win. Saranac would see a pair of backstops see ice time in the loss, with Mason Patnode and Joey Mitchell turning away a combined 35 shots.
"The bottom line is we need to be better across the board from all positions. We need our players to give a full 51-minute effort and not take shifts off,” said Knowles. “I give a lot of credit to SLP. They have continued to improve throughout the season."
—
SLP 6, Saranac 3
SCS;2;1;0;—;3
SLP;2;1;3;—;6
First Period- 1, SCS, Catlin (L. Giroux, Pelkey), :49. 2, SLP, Harvey (Landriault, Duffy), 1:38. 3, SLP, St. Louis (Bartholomew, McCormick), 3:04. 4, SCS, O’Connell, 14:01, SH.
Second Period- 5, SLP, St. Louis (Duffy), 6:25. 6, SCS, Duprey, 14:00, PP.
Third Period- 7, SLP, St. Louis, 1:39. 8, SLP, Darrah (No. Munn), 4:39, PP. 9, SLP, Willett, 14:54.
Shots- SLP, 41-35.
Saves- B. Munn, SLP, 32. Patnode, SCS, 26. Mitchell, SCS, 9.
SATURDAY
Saranac 8
Northeastern Clinton 4
ROUSES POINT — The Chiefs made sure to finish what they started Saturday afternoon, as after opening the game with a four-goal first period, they would close it out by scoring a goal in the second period and three more in the third to beat the Cougars at home, 8-4.
“We had three penalties in the first period and dug ourselves a hole giving up two power play goals. When you put a team like Saranac on the power play for six minutes of the first period it's going to cost you,” Northeastern Clinton coach Scott LaFountain said.
Cost them it did, as after Winfred Simpson scored the game’s opening goal for the Cougars, Chiefs’ Landen Duprey scored three consecutive goals, two of which on the powerplay, to give his team a 3-1 advantage.
Connor Graves would cap off the first period scoring for the Chiefs when he netted the team’s fifth goal of the frame at the 16 minute mark off assists from Zach O’Connell and Nolan Miner.
Both teams would play things close in the second period, as each group would score a goal to leave the deficit still at three, heading into the final frame. Ashtyn Catlin would score the opening goal of the second frame for Saranac on a shorthanded opportunity at the five minute mark. However, Northeastern Clinton’s Marcus Bedard would score on a power play opportunity roughly four minutes later to keep his team within striking distance.
Leading 5-2, the Chiefs made sure to put the game away in the third period as they opened the stanza with two unanswered goals. Duprey would net the first, giving him his fourth score of the game, and Miner would follow him with the second, all before the three minute mark. The Cougars would respond with a pair of goals, one coming from Simpson and the other from Lucas Hemingway, however, O’Connell would score on an empty net chance at the 15 minute mark to secure the road victory for the Chiefs.
“We had very good second and third periods and carried the play at times but [Joey] Mitchell was excellent,” said LaFountain.
Mitchell impressed in the contest, as he turned away 28 shots in the Chiefs’ win. Peter Judkins, who saw just one less shot in the game than Mitchell, would make 23 saves, respectively, in the loss.
“We would like to give thanks to our seven seniors for what they have done for us over their four years,” said LaFountain, “two more big games this week and then we’ll see if we can make a little noise in the playoffs.”
—
Saranac 8, Northeastern Clinton 4
SCS;4;1;3;—;8
NCCS;1;1;2;—;4
First Period- 1, NCCS, Simpson (B. Fredette), 3:10. 2, SCS, Duprey (Patrie, Miner), 7:53, PP. 3, SCS, Duprey (Catlin, O’Connell), 9:10, PP. 4, SCS, Duprey (Miner, O’Connell), 12:28. 5, SCS, Graves (O’Connell, Miner), 15:41.
Second Period- 6, SCS, Catlin (Miner), 5:30, SH. 7, NCCS, Bedard, 9:05, PP.
Third Period- 8, SCS, Duprey, :49. 9, SCS, Miner (Catlin), 2:07. 10, NCCS, Hemingway (Simpson, Bedard), 7:37. 11, NCCS, Simpson (Ebersol, Roberts), 11:14. 12, SCS, O’Connell, 15:33, EN.
Shots- NCCS, 32-31.
Saves- Mitchell, SCS, 28. Judkins, NCCS, 23.
SUNDAY
Beekmantown 6
SLP 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles did what they’ve been doing alot as of late, as for the ninth consecutive period they silenced their opponent offensively in what was a 6-0 win over SLP at Ameri-Can North Sports Center, on Sunday.
“Another great defensive effort from our team tonight marking nine consecutive periods of hockey without a goal against,” said Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette. “Congratulations as well to our senior goaltender Austin Doser on his third straight shutout performance in net for us this afternoon.”
Doser was stellar in goal on Sunday, as even though Beekmantown surrendered just 13 shots to SLP, the senior backstop turned away all of them for the shoutout victory. Beekmantown overall, would also outshoot SLP by a hefty margin of 48-13.
“On the offensive end we had a balanced scoring attack again today seeing five different goal scorers in the game,” said Frechette.
Cooper Burdo would lead the Eagle goal scorers, netting two goals in the win, including both the opening goal in the first period and a shorthanded goal in the third period. Keegin Rodier would score the team’s only goal of the second period and Luke Moser, Sam Bingel and Lee Jarus would all score goals in the third to seal the win.
“We look forward to finishing up our regular season this week with two league games against solid opponents,” Frechette said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.