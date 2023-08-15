Massena — Friday began the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Northern Division event on the St. Lawrence River.
Over the three-day event, 190 fishers converged on the lake in their attempt to walk away with the grand prize.
The winner of the event was Brent Anderson, who calls the area his home during the summer, walked away with a $80,500 winners purse. It included a $35,000 Phoenix Bonus.
Anderson won with a three-day total of 66-11 pounds of fish, catching a total of five each day.
There was a local presence as Plattsburgh’s Brett Carnright and Peru’s Alec Morrison finished in the Top 10 of the event.
Carnright ended in fifth, with a total weight of 65 pounds. His prize purse was $9,750.
Morrison finished two spots behind Carnright, with a total weight of 62-05 pounds. He took home a total of $7,300 in prize money.
The fishing stays in the North Country, as people will converge on Plattsburgh for the Bassmaster Elite Series, which runs Aug 17-20. It will be the 15th major B.A.S.S. event held on the 271,000-acre fishery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.