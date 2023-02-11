PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men didn't put together their best 60 minutes of hockey this season on Friday night.
But what they put together was good enough for an important win.
The No. 7 Cardinals (17-5-2, 11-3-1) skated to a 5-3 victory over rival Potsdam State in SUNYAC play at the Stafford Ice Arena on Rock the Red/Senior Night.
Plattsburgh couldn't hold a 2-0 lead in the first period, but gained control in the second stanza, scoring three unanswered goals for a 5-2 advantage.
“I thought we played pretty well in the second period and took it to them,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “I was happy with the way we were able to respond.”
The Cardinals, who avenged an earlier loss to Potsdam, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game when Jake Lanyi scored at 2:09 and Adam Tretowicz at 2:38.
“We came out really well in the first period,” Moffat said.
The Bears (5-18-1, 3-12), however, cut their deficit in half at 6:25 on Robert Clerc's goal and tied it on Michael McArthur's goal near the end of a five-minute power play at 14:06.
“I wish I had an answer why we take our foot off the gas at times,” Moffat said. “I asked the guys after the first period and they didn't have an answer for it either.
“We did a fabulous job killing off the five-minute penalty until the final 20 seconds when they scored. That got them excited, they were only a shot away from taking the lead and it was now a struggle.
“We had them down, 2-0, and had an opportunity to make it 3-0 with one of our best goal scorers. But he went to his backhand and we didn't score. We have to pounce when it's hot. If we score there, it's 3-0 and that may have turned it into a different game.”
But the Cardinals were able to grab the upper hand in the second.
Mitchell Hale gave Plattsburgh the lead for good with a power-play goal at 4:49, Paul Bryer made it 4-2 at 11:52 and Lanyi put the Cardinals up by three at 18:43 off a nice passing play from Jacob Modry to Joshua Belgrave and then to Lanyi.
It was Lanyi's second goal of the game.
Justin Vernace pulled Potsdam to within 5-3 at 3:43 of the third and that would be the end of the scoring in the contest.
“The third period was kind of ugly all around,” Moffat said.
The Cardinals finished with over 50 shots once again and held a 54-28 advantage. Jacob Hearne made 25 saves in the Plattsburgh nets and Connor Green, after a shaky start, turned aside 49 shots for the Bears.
“Their goalie made a couple of great saves and made the saves when he had to,” Moffat said. “We hit a ton of posts and I felt the score could have been much higher in our favor.”
CARDINAL NOTES: It was Senior Night and Modry, Ryan Hogg, Brendan Young, Tretowicz and Hale were recognized. Young was also recipient of the Fan Favorite award.
Plattsburgh closes out its season on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. conference game at SUNY Morrisville.
This is a huge game for the Cardinals as a win would guarantee them no worse than second place in the final standings. Second place is a good deal better than finishing third when it comes to the SUNYAC Tournament.
Even if Plattsburgh wins the game, Oswego can jump ahead of the Cardinals with home wins over Buffalo State and Fredonia this coming weekend.
Plattsburgh has a tie and a win over Geneseo this season if those two should end up tied in the standings. A Plattsburgh loss on Wednesday would open the door for the Ice Knights to jump past the Cardinals if they win out.
