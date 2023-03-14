PLATTSBURGH — A two-goal second period would be just what the doctor ordered, today, as the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team defeated rival Middlebury College, 4-2.
With the win, the Cardinals advance to the NCAA III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship semifinals where they are set to play Gustavus Adolphus College, Friday, at 3 p.m. The final four will be played at Amherst College in Amherst, Mass.
“This is what our goal was all year long to get back to the final four,” Cardinals head coach Kevin Houle said. “That’s really our goal every year. It’s obviously a long road. We accomplished that with a great effort by everyone tonight. Just excited to be going back and to have accomplished that goal for the season.”
PSU pulled away in the second period with two goals less than seven minutes apart. Leading goal scorer, and points leader, Sara Krauserneck, had her hands on both.
The first came on a breakaway when Krauserneck held the puck waiting for Middlebury goalie Sophia Menegas to commit. When she did, Krauserneck sent the puck past her on the left side. The unassisted goal broke a 1-1 tie.
The second game in the 19th minute when Ivy Boric beat Menegas with the help of Krauserneck and Julia Masotta. The insurance goal gave the breathing room the Cardinals needed.
Krauserneck said she lives up to these moments.
“It’s everything for me,” she said. “That’s what I wanted to do. To step up and help the girls there. To be a big player in big games, that’s what we need to get the job done. That’s what’s pushing us forward.”
Middlebury would make things interesting in the third when Britt Nawrocki would beat Plattsburgh’s Ashley Davis to make the score 3-2. Houle said his confidence never wavered in Davis who is undefeated in eight straight contests since taking over as starter.
“She’s a proven goaltender,” Houle said. “She has a lot of experience. I gave her the opportunity as she definitely earned it. She’s done a great job since taking over and tonight was just a great performance. Made some great saves when needed and stood tall in the third period for sure.”
The cherry on top came when Nicole Unsworth scored on an empty net goal to set the score to 4-2.
“It was a good hockey game,” Middlebury coach Bill Mandigo said. “I thought both teams played hard. Credit goes to Plattsburgh State. I was proud of our kids, they fought until the end. We lost to a real good team, but I thought two good teams were out there.”
Even before Emma McLean broke open scoring early in the first period, the Cardinals put the pressure on and skated well with the puck. It felt inevitable that PSU would pull away when the time came.
“We definitely knew it was going to be a tight game with a lot of grinding,” Krauserneck said. “There wasn’t going to be anything easy. It was going to be 60 minutes of hard hockey.”
The Panthers would even the score at 1-1 on a power play when Claudia Vira sent a one-timer past Davis midway through the opening frame. One of Middlebury’s strengths is the power play, which didn’t damage the Cardinals too much.
“Tonight we lost the special teams battle, 1-0,” Houle said. “Tonight I thought we controlled the game for two periods, but Middlebury came out flying in the third and we found a way to win the game. We have a lot of character. It doesn’t really matter if we’re on the power play or on the kill.”
After advancing past the Panthers, the Cards are in familiar territory. For the 10th consecutive season, Plattsburgh State finds itself in the final four. It’s even more familiar as they will face Gustavus Adolphus college, who eliminated PSU last season in the same game.
It’s a major reason graduate players like Davis and Krauserneck came back.
“It means so much,” Davis said. “We definitely came back because of unfinished business. We’re excited to have the opportunity again.”
—
Plattsburgh State 4, Middlebury 2
Plattsburgh State 1 2 1 - 4
Middlebury 1 0 1 - 2
1st period- 1, PSU, McLean (Schmelzer, Calhoun), 1:51. 2, MC, Vira PP (Hendrikson, Schluter), 9:47.
Second Period- 3, Krauserneck, 11:09. 4, PSU, Boric (Krauserneck, Masotta), 18:48.
Third Period- 5, MC, Nawrocki (Letterie, Kim), 6:01. 6, PSU, Unsworth EN (Schmelzer), 19:53.
Shots- PSU, 34-30
Saves- Menegas, MC, 33. Davis, PSU, 28
