PLATTSBURGH — After almost a month-long break for the holiday season, Plattsburgh State athletics will be back in action this week on both the hardwood and the ice. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the men’s hockey team, who haven’t played since early December, will all be competing this week at home, as the second half of the winter sports season starts to heat up.
For the crosstown Cougars of Clinton Community, their men’s basketball team will be receiving a little bit more rest and recovery time, as their next contest won’t come until next week, when they host Herkimer College.
The Lady Cardinals hockey team will have to wait until next week, as well, to return to game action, as their first contest of the new year will come on Tuesday, Dec.10, on the road in Middlebury, Vt. The Cardinals’ indoor track and field teams, who opened their seasons on Dec. 3 and haven’t played since, will also be traveling to Middlebury for their first contest back from break, however, that won’t be until Saturday, Jan. 21.
PSU MEN’S BASKETBALL
When the Cardinals’ men’s basketball team left for the holiday break, they were in the midst of a six-game losing streak after just losing to no.25-ranked Oswego Statem 86-74, on Sunday, Dec. 11. It’s been an up-and-down season overall for the group, as after starting with a 3-2 record, they have now slipped to 3-8.
While the group may have been slumping in December, they’re starting the new year back in Plattsburgh, and they might have the right opponent to help right the ship.
The team will started the second half of their season on Tuesday at home, in Memorial Hall, when they hosted the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Hornets, at 4 p.m. The results of the contest were not finalized by time of print.
Even though the Cardinals entered the game on a six-game losing streak this season, they also entered with a more positive streak going for them as well, as they’ve won 15 consecutive meetings against the Hornets.
However, that last win came in 2010, and it was during an era of the Cardinals being a nationally ranked unit. But while the times may have changed, the talent level hasn’t, as the Cardinals feature a trio of players averaging in double-figures scoring the basketball, including one that is also nearly averaging a double-double in points and rebounds.
Leading the way is sophomore guard Kevin Tabb, who’s averaging 17.8 points per game. Following Tabb are senior forwardS Sheriff Conteh and Erik Salo, who are each posting around 11 ppg, however Salo is also averaging close to 10 rebounds per game, with 8.5. Junior guard Willard Anderson Jr. comes in as the team’s top facilitator, averaging 3.3 assists per game.
Plattsburgh currently ranks eighth in the SUNYAC conference, with an 0-5 conference record, yet could pass Potsdam with a win, who is 1-4 in conference play as they each share the same overall record.
PSU Women’s Basketball
The Lady Cardinals find themselves in a similar situation as the men’s basketball team coming out of the holiday break, as the group also enters the new year on a six-game losing skid and holds a record of 3-8 overall (0-5 in conference).
They had a chance to flip that script in their most recent contest, on Dec.10, 2022, when they took Oswego State to overtime, however they would fall 73-61, thus extending the streak. Yet, they’ll get a chance to break that streak come this Saturday against a familiar conference opponent.
The team is set to host Potsdam over the weekend, a team that topped the Cardinals already once this season, 61-53, on the Bears home court and also sits one spot ahead of them in the conference standings.
The group is led in scoring by sophomore guard Payton Couture and first-year guard Kortney McCarthy, who are the only Cardinals averaging in double-figures, at 10 ppg. The group has also made a habit on defense of living in passing lanes, as the team features seven players who average over at least one steal-per-game.
PSU Men’s Hockey
After holding off Morrisville State for a win in their last contest, the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, on Dec. 10, the Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey team returns from the holiday break for some tournament action. Starting this Friday the men’s team will be competing in the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic with Oswego State, Potsdam and the Wentworth Institute of Technology,, hosted at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
The team enters the tournament with an 8-3-2 record overall (5-2-1 SUNYAC) and now occupies the no.15 spot in the USCHO.Com Division-III Top-15 poll. They’re opening round game of the Classic will be against Wentworth, Friday at 7 p.m., a team that’s 2-8-1 overall and in the midst of a four game losing streak.
If Plattsburgh were to win their opening round game, they would advance to face the winner of Friday’s early game, at 3:30 p.m., Oswego State versus Potsdam, both of which Plattsburgh State have already lost too this season.
The team’s top-scoring position coming back from the break belongs to sophomore defenseman Jack Ring, who has 7 goals on the year. Ring also comes in tied for second on the team in points, with 12, along with junior forward Paul Bryer. Leading the team in points is Bennett Stockdale, with 13.
The Cardinals have also gone to a combination of three different goalkeepers throughout the year, in Eli Shiller, Jacob Hearne and Kyle Alaverdy. Shiller has seen the most time of the bunch, toting a 5-2 record and leading the unit in saves with 152.
Clinton CC Men’s Basketball
The Cougars’ men’s team may be waiting till next week to return to game action but the anticipation is building nonetheless. They went into the break with a 4-8 record and had lost three of their last four, however, when they open the new year at home on Thursday, Jan. 12, against Herkimer College, they’ll have the chance to kickstart the second half of their season.
The group lost their previous contest against the Generals back on December 3, 70-62, but guard Jaylin Williams, who is one of both the team and the conference’s top-scorers, averaging 26.1 ppg.
Overall, as a team, the Cougars haven’t struggled offensively, averaging 70.4 ppg, however, it’s going to be the defensive unit that will need to be solidified for the Cougars to go on a run. It will take some valiant efforts on the road as well, as after the Cougars host the Generals next Thursday, they’ll have to go on a three-game road trip that makes stops at Jefferson CC, Onondaga CC and Hudson Valley CC.
