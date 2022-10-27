WOMEN
PLATTSBURGH — The fourth-seeded Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team is set to host fifth-seeded Oswego State in a SUNYAC Tournament semifinal match at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Field House Complex Turf.
Plattsburgh State is 18-9-2 against Oswego State all-time and has won seven straight matches against the Lakers. Oswego State last defeated the Cardinals in 2015 in a 2-1 Laker win. The Cardinals beat the Lakers this year 2-0, back on Oct. 8, as they controlled the game for all 90 minutes, outshooting Oswego 17-6.
The two teams last met in playoff action in 2016, where the Cards hosted a first-round game against Oswego, defeating the visiting team 2-0.
ABOUT THE CARDINALS
Plattsburgh State played to an 11-5-2 (5-3-1 SUNYAC) regular-season record in 2022. After beginning conference play 0-3-1, the Cards rattled off five straight wins in conference play, winning seven of their last nine overall, to finish the season on a strong note.
The team is led offensively by last year’s SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year Kirsten Villemaire, and fellow All-SUNYAC First teamer from 2021 in Allison Seidman. The two scored seven goals each this year, with Villemaire adding seven assists for 21 points overall, and Seidman finishing with four assists for 18 points on the season. Villemaire finished second overall in the conference with 21 points, while her seven assists were tied for third. Seidman’s 18 points put her in fourth place on the conference leaderboards.
The Cardinal defense, which has held opponents to 0.89 goals scored per game, features junior defenders Casey Granger, Katie Stevenson, Kayla Myers and Nora Fitzgerald. The back line of juniors gave consistently excellent play throughout the season as Granger, Stevenson, and Myers were tops on the team in minutes. Fitzgerald, who was excellent defensively all year, was a potent force offensively, as the junior also played forward throughout the season, showcased by an 11-point (four goals, three assists) tally.
In goal, sophomore Lauren Haley has emerged as one of the conference’s best, posting an 8-2-1 record with seven individual shutouts and one combined shutout. She allowed just 10 goals over 12 games played, for a goals against average (GAA) of .91. Julia Ennis also played well for Plattsburgh in goal, posting a 3-3-1 record and three shutouts, while making 30 saves for a GAA of .86.
First-year head coach Whitney Frary will make her SUNYAC tournament debut as a Cardinals coach but is no stranger to the conference tourney, coaching as an assistant at SUNY Cortland back in 2014 when they made the SUNYAC championship game. Frary was also an assistant coach on the Vassar College team that made the NCAA Tournament in 2018. Her experience will prove valuable for the Cardinals, as they look to make their eighth straight SUNYAC semifinal appearance.
ABOUT THE LAKERS
Oswego State (8-5-4, 3-3-3) who finished their season with a 2-2 tie versus the third-seeded New Paltz Hawks, will make their first SUNYAC playoff appearance since 2016. In 2016, they also played the Cardinals in the first round in Plattsburgh and lost 2-0.
The Lakers have a balanced offensive attack, as Brianna Winkler and Katie Delgrosso lead the team with five goals, while Graisa Madden and Luigina Serrao each have four goals for Oswego.
Defensively, the team has allowed 17 goals this year in 17 games played for a GAA of 1.00. Goalkeeper Perri Anderson has seen action in all 17 games for the Lakers, earning an 8-5-4 record, allowing 16 goals for a GAA of 1.03. The sophomore has made 47 saves and had seven shutouts over her 2022 season.
TICKET PRICING
General admission tickets are $5, while tickets for children ages 5-12 are $3. Children ages four and under and students from SUNYAC schools with valid identification will be admitted free of charge.
WHAT’S NEXT
The winner of the Plattsburgh State and Oswego State game will have a date with the top-seeded SUNY Cortland Red Dragons in Cortland at a time to be determined. The Cardinals tied the Red Dragons in the regular season, while the Lakers fell 4-0. Cortland has lost just one game this year, to the nationally ranked Misericordia, who currently is ranked second behind defending national champions, Christopher Newport.
MEN
NEW PALTZ — The sixth-seeded Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team is set to travel to third-seeded New Paltz in a SUNYAC Tournament first round match at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at SUNY New Paltz’s South Turf Field.
Plattsburgh State is 35-13-3 versus New Paltz all-time, but has lost three of the last four meetings with the Hawks. New Paltz won this year’s meeting 1-0 in Plattsburgh, outshooting the Cards 18-5 over 90 minutes.
ABOUT THE CARDINALS
Plattsburgh State played to a 7-7-3 (2-4-3 SUNYAC) regular-season record in 2022. The team went into the final day of SUNYAC play with an uncertain playoff destiny, in a three-way tie for the final spot. The team picked up a tie with Buffalo State to eliminate the Bengals, while New Paltz and Oneonta defeated Oswego and Fredonia to eliminate the latter two teams and push the Cardinals into the playoffs.
The Cardinal offense runs through sophomore midfielder Brian Coughlan, who produced a phenomenal season in his second year. His 23 points were not only the top mark on the team but also the third-best mark in the SUNYAC. He tied for the conference lead with nine assists and tied for seventh with his seven goals. Fellow sophomore midfielder John Hayes was a capable second-fiddle on offense, producing five goals and two assists over the course of the season. Juan Velez enjoyed a strong season on offense scoring four goals and picking up an assist.
Jack Healy leads a defense that allowed 1.29 goals per game in 2022, as the junior defender logged a team-high 1494 minutes. Andrew Braverman, Frankie Palumbo and Christian Garner have also been important cogs in the Plattsburgh defensive scheme, with the three’s minutes totals being the next highest for field players behind Healy.
In goal, sophomore Teddy Healy has made 15 starts for the Cards, logging 1350 minutes this year. He made 52 saves and recorded five shutouts, finishing with a record of 6-7-2.
In his fifth season at the helm, head coach Chris Taylor is making his third SUNYAC playoff appearance, looking to better his team’s last playoff run, when they were the runner-up in 2019. As a player, he was a SUNYAC champion for the Cardinals, when they won the tournament as the fourth seed, advancing in all three playoff games in PKs.
ABOUT THE HAWKS
New Paltz (9-4-3, 6-2-1) will host the Cardinals this weekend after earning the third seed and the right to host a playoff game for the second straight year. Last year, New Paltz earned the second seed but fell to sixth-seeded Oswego State 1-0.
The Hawks have been getting some national recognition throughout the season, most recently being ranked seventh in Region III in the United Soccer Coaches (USC) polling. In the first NCAA Regional Rankings, which are released in alphabetical order, New Paltz found themselves among the seven teams listed.
Tim Kane led the team in points in 2022, finishing with 14 points as he had six goals and two assists. The team has two capable offensive players in Joseph Dipreta (11 points) and Phillip Varner (five goals), with Varner’s goal being the difference in the first meeting between the Hawks and Cardinals.
In 16 games, New Paltz allowed exactly 16 goals for a goals-against average of exactly 1.00. Christian Micheli has played every minute this season for the Hawks in goals, posting six shutouts and making 55 saves over 1440 minutes.
TICKET PRICING
General admission tickets are $5, while tickets for children ages 5-12 are $3. Children ages four and under and students from SUNYAC schools with valid identification will be admitted free of charge.
WHAT’S NEXT
The winner of the Plattsburgh State and New Paltz game will head to the second-seeded Oneonta. The Red Dragons defeated both the Cardinals and Hawks in the regular season and are currently receiving votes in the latest USC poll after being ranked as high as 16th in the country.
