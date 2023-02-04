PLATTSBURGH — It’s almost every athlete's dream growing up: to put on their nation's colors and represent their country in competition on an international stage. To do it on the same ice that nearly a half-century ago one of the most miraculous upsets in not only the United States’ history, but in all of sports took place takes the competition to brand new heights.
From Jan. 12 to Jan. 22, the 2023 FISU World University Games took place in Lake Placid and a trio of Cardinal hockey players made the trip not just to spectate, but to compete against some of the world’s best for the shot at bringing home the gold.
When Annie Katonka and Erin McArdle, two graduates of Plattsburgh State, as well as Jack Ring, who currently starts on the school’s men’s ice hockey team, got the calls to be asked to play for Team U.S.A, that dream of skating in the red, white and blue started to turn to reality.
Now, after the games have come to a conclusion and all the medals have been awarded, the three shared their thoughts on what the experience was like to not only compete against, but to come together in celebration with athletes like them from nearly every corner of the world.
Alumnae Reunion
For collegiate hockey players, life after school can be an adjustment. From playing, practicing and training almost year-round to being reduced to competing in adult leagues and helping with youth clinics could understandably take some getting used to.
So when McArdle got word that there would be an opportunity to get back to playing the game she fell in love with, back on a collegiate as well as international stage, she jumped at the chance and also brought her former teammate along for the ride.
McArdle, like many of the other players on the team, had a contact that was in close contact with Team U.S.A.’s women’s hockey coach, Bredon Knight. Knight, who knew Plattsburgh State’s women's coach Kevin Houle from Knight's time playing at Potsdam while Houle coached at Plattsburgh, was familiar with some of McArdle’s work, as well as Katonka’s, and when Knight discovered the two were currently roommates, he requested they both come join the team.
The pair made the trip to Potsdam together, where the women’s team would play, practice and live during the preliminary stages of the tournament. When the team arrived on Sunday, Jan. 8, the group had less than a week to get ready for game action, let alone make first introductions.
The team was made up of an assortment of D-III players and graduates that had never played together before, but while they had never skated together, they had skated against one another. When McArdle and Katonka joined the team, names and faces like Callie Hoff and Madeline Leidt instantly jumped out to them as they had been opponents of Plattsburgh State in years past.
“I definitely think it's better playing with them than against them. When you play with them you see just how good they really are,” said Katonka. “I wish we would have all committed to the same school and played together for five years because we would have been a pretty good team.”
While the players may not have ever formally been introduced, it didn’t take long for the group to mesh. After arriving on Sunday, the U.S.A. Women’s Ice Hockey team was immediately thrown into action on Thursday, Jan. 12, when they opened with their first game of the preliminary stage versus Japan.
The Plattsburgh alums made an instant impact not just in Game One, but in the opening period of the contest. While Team U.S.A was able to blank Japan in the first frame, their offense helped give them an early, 1-0 lead when McArdle found forward Jeannie Wallner (Long Island Univ.) for the tie-breaking goal.
One thing that might’ve helped calm some opening game nerves for the Cardinal alums was when they looked into the stands to see almost 10 of their former teammates at Plattsburgh State had made the trip to Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall to cheer them on.
Japan would rebound well in the matchup, scoring the game-tying goal in the second period before netting two more in the third to clinch the contest. Katonka would also see some offensive action in the match as well, recording one shot on goal.
“It was a really tough game just like getting out there with a whole different group where no one has played together before in a game-like setting. I think it took us a little bit to get some jitters out,” said McArdle. “But personally for me, I was just excited to be playing the game again. We had to figure some things out. And I think that game helped us figure a lot of things out.”
Things would certainly seem that way, as in their game the following day, against the Czech Republic, the team would cruise to victory, scoring two in the first, five in the second and another in the third to nab an 8-2 win.
Again McArdle and Katonka would leave their mark on the game, as each recorded an assist in the victory.
The team seemed to have found their groove, as in Game Three of the prelims, on Sunday, they again dismantled their opponent, this time trouncing Great Britain, 21-0. McArdle would go for two assists in the game and Katonka would record two goals, her first of the tournament. But while scoring on an international stage such as this is a truly unbelievable feat, the team doesn’t like relishing those individual accomplishments in games such as that, as their goal was to play the most competitive hockey possible.
“The Great Britain game was tough. Those are the funny ones that you don't really want to focus on and you don't really want to play in just because it's so lopsided, but as a team, we kind of pulled together and got the job done,” said Katonka.
The team would get their wish of playing in a close game in the final two games of the preliminary stage, as they would go down to the wire with both Slovakia and Canada. On Monday, Jan. 16, Team U.S.A. would fall to Slovakia, 6-5, and on Wednesday they would take on Canada with a chance to advance to the semifinals, however, would fall again, 2-1, thus ending their FISU run.
While the team surely would’ve preferred to advance to the semifinal round, to have a chance at medaling, McArdle and Katonka both felt that the games provided them with an invaluable experience to compete and intermingle with people from around the world.
“It's definitely a different style of hockey when you play against a bunch of different countries. The games are a lot more physical and some of the teams, Team Japan specifically, were extremely fast. You kind of needed to adapt or change your game to try and keep up with them in different ways,” said Katonka. “It was definitely cool to play those teams and different styles of hockey. It's amazing that even though every team in the U.S. plays so differently, it's just nothing compared to how the international teams play and the physicality that they bring to the game.”
Even though their hockey ride had ended for now, the duo still reflects on how their time on the Plattsburgh State Hockey team helped them get to even have the chance to play on such a stage.
“I wouldn't be where I am today without Plattsburgh State. I’m grateful for all the coaching and everything that I learned there. All the girls that we played with there were amazing and just having the mentality that we don't lose, made it possible to get where I was and where I got to so I definitely can't thank Plattsburgh State enough for everything and all the opportunities that it's provided me,” said McArdle.
Ring goes for silver
Jack Ring was in the midst of just his sophomore season for the Cardinals’ men’s team when he received the call that he was being offered a spot on the Team U.S.A Men’s Ice Hockey team. He was instantly left with a decision to make: whether or not to put his Plattsburgh season on pause to go represent Team U.S.A on the world stage.
However, for Ring, playing in such an atmosphere was something he had dreamed of his whole life and when that was combined with the instant outpour of support from his teammates and coaches to go compete, the decision became a no-brainer.
“I know that not a lot of people get to do this, so when I got that call it was probably the best I've ever gotten in my life — to throw on the USA colors and play for my country,” said Ring. “It definitely stinks to leave the boys especially this late in the season, but it was a good experience and they did well without me. They (were) all really excited for me. Once Moffat went into the locker room and told everyone that I made it, they were all really excited for me to go do it.”
He left the Plattsburgh State team on Jan. 8, following the team’s loss in the championship round of the Complex Inn Winter Classic to Oswego. From there he traveled to Clarkson, to start a whole new kind of season, this time with a brand new group of teammates.
Similar to McArdle and Katonka’s experience, Ring didn’t know many players on Team U.S.A, other than the ones he played with during his youth when he was just starting out. However, by the time Game One rolled around, the unfamiliarity wasn’t even noticeable.
The team opened with a game on Jan. 11, against Great Britain and once the puck was dropped, they were off and running. The group netted a whopping 18 goals while shutting out Great Britain on the defensive end, to notch a lopsided first victory. Ring, who started as a member of the team’s third pairing, contributed to one of the scores as well, providing one assist in the contest.
The offensive firepower for Team U.S.A. didn’t go anywhere either, as in Game Two they downed the Republic of Korea, 8-0, for their second win of the games. While Ring wouldn’t record any stats in the contest, it wasn’t the individual accomplishments he was concerned with as he felt the team was truly starting to come together.
“In that first game, we didn't play a very strong team but it was fun to play them with all the guys. Once you play a game, after you’ve kind of met everybody, you really get to know how they play. So I'd say after that first game was when we really started to get pretty close,” said Ring. “After that first game we didn't really know what to expect from the other countries since we didn't know anybody that played on those teams. But once we won a couple of those games, we realized how good we were and how we could really make a run.
While the team got off to a blazing start through the first two games, they’d hit a slight hiccup in Game Three of the preliminary stage when they fell at the hands of Slovakia, 5-2. In the loss however, Ring would record his first and only goal of the games, making for somewhat of a bittersweet accomplishment.
“It was awesome. We had a bunch of people there wearing U.S.A. jerseys, cheering us on; it was something I've never really experienced before. To score a goal in front of that big of a crowd with U.S.A. colors on was a great experience for me.”
The team would get back to its winning ways in the final two games of the preliminary round as, with a spot in the semifinals in Lake Placid on the line, Team U.S.A. first defeated Kazakhstan, 4-1, and then defeated Hungary, 9-1.
After the wins, their time in Clarkson at Cheel Arena had come to an end and it was time for Team U.S.A. to head to Lake Placid to compete for a gold medal in the Herb Brooks Arena. While the teams had been living in dormitories on the campus, there was a part of Ring that had really enjoyed being in such close quarters with all the different athletes from around the globe.
“I actually played Jenga with the Japanese team which was awesome and then we got to play them in the semis so they had some familiar faces on their team in that game,” said Ring. “They brought us down [to Lake Placid] every now and again to go see the other events which was awesome and just meeting all those people and interacting with them was just a great experience.”
In Team U.S.A’s first semifinal game against Japan on Saturday, Jan. 21, the players that used to sit across from Ring at the Jenga table became his opponents on the ice and by the way the semifinal game went, that Jenga was surely just as competitive.
In what was a back and forth first period, Team U.S.A. was able to take a 3-2 lead at intermission. After a scoreless second period, Ring and the rest of the team were 20 minutes from advancing to the championship game. However, with 10 minutes to play in the final stanza, Team Japan would find a way to net the game-tying goal and send the game to overtime.
Team U.S.A. would not be denied in extra time, as, just several minutes in, Samuel Ruffin (Adrian College), scored the golden goal to send the team to the championship game.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience playing in front of that crowd at that rink where obviously, the miracle happened and to win in OT, a game that not many people saw us playing in or thought we were gonna win, was an awesome experience for sure,” said Ring.
Later that day, Team Canada took down Kazakhstan, 4-1, and the championship game was set for Sunday night. The game itself came as a letdown for Team U.S.A as Team Canada jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame then outscored Team U.S.A., 3-1, in the second period. Ring would assist on the opening goal of the third, but Canada proved to be relentless, adding two more goals to their total to secure the gold medal.
While it can be assumed that Ring and the rest of Team U.S.A. would have much rather secured the gold, the group still had accomplished a feat that in the history of Team U.S.A. in FISU, had never been done.
“They threw us all in there and no one really expected us to do what we did, win a silver medal, because the USA team has never meddled in those games,” said Ring. “It was just an awesome thing to be able to go there and represent Team U.S.A. and do something that has never been done before.”
After the medals had been awarded, and the closing ceremony had come to completion, Ring had to snap back into Cardinal mode, as he returned to rejoin his college team. Plattsburgh State is now 15-4-2 and sits at no. 6 on the Division III Top-15 poll. The group is primed for a stretch run in the playoffs and it bodes well for them that Ring knows a thing or too about playing on the big stage.
