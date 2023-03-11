PLATTSBURGH — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team is making its first appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament since 2017 tonight. and the Cardinals’ first-round opponent will be a familiar one.
The No. 5-ranked Cardinals (20-5-2) host Norwich University (19-6-2) at the Stafford Ice Arena at 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh and No. 9-ranked Norwich usually tangle twice a year in non-conference play and this will mark the third meeting this season between the two.
“Norwich is very well coached and has a lot of NCAA Tournament experience,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “They are well structured, play stingy defense and don’t give up a lot of scoring opportunities.
“They get great goaltending and they play a lot of low-scoring games where you need to take advantage of the chances you get.”
In the first meeting of the regular season between the two, Plattsburgh skated to a 3-1 victory at Norwich in the championship game of the Annual FirstLight Tournament. Just over a week later, the Cadets skated to a 2-1 win at home over the Cardinals.
“They are always at the top of the heap nationally,” Moffat said. “We play them all the time, but the stakes are higher now.
“We played them twice in the first semester and hope we have gotten better. The two teams know each other well and the style of play isn’t going the change much for either. Maybe just some minor adjustments.”
The Cardinals have been on a roll, winning 11 of their last 12 games.
The second-seeded Cardinals won the SUNYAC Tournament last Saturday on the road with a 2-1 win over top-seeded Oswego following a 5-1 semifinal home win over defending champion Geneseo the week before.
Winning the conference tournament gave Plattsburgh an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament and a home game in the opening round.
“It’s another opportunity to play a big game at home,” Moffat said. “When you’re at home, you don’t have to change your daily routine much.”
Bennett Stockdale (15-11-26), Carson Gallagher (11-12-23) and Jacob Modry (4-19-23) power the Cardinals in scoring, while Eli Shiller (12-4, 1.35 GAA) and Jacob Hearne (8-0-1, 2.20 GAA) have been solid in net. Shiller was chosen as the Most Valuable Player in the SUNYAC Tournament.
“The energy has been there in practice this week, but the players would probably want to play the game right now,” Moffat said.
Norwich skated to a 2-1 win over New England College in the NEHL Tournament quarterfinals before falling to Babson, 4-0, in the semifinals. The Cadets advanced to the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.
Clark Kerner (8-11-19), Joe Nagle (3-16-19) and Johnny Johnson (8-9-17) lead the Cadets in scoring and Drennen Atherton (15-5, 1.50 GAA) is a mainstay in net.
“Norwich has some offensive firepower,” Moffat said.
“We’re not making a lot of changes, we have to do what we do. Playoff games are tighter and there’s not as many mistakes made. You have to be a little more careful because a mistake can end your season.”
A Plattsburgh win tonight will send the Cardinals into the quarterfinals at No. 4-ranked Endicott College (23-2-2).
CARDINAL NOTES: Moffat, assistant coach Reid Lesswing and goalie coach Bill Corbo have been chosen by the SUNYAC as Coaching Staff of the Year for 2023.
