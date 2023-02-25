PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State and Geneseo State hockey teams played low-scoring, close games during the regular season.
And, while sports are difficult to predict, one would expect the same type of game tonight (7 p.m.) when the two meet in the SUNYAC Tournament semifinals at the Stafford Ice Arena.
“They (Geneseo) are really good defensively,” Plattsburgh coach Steve Moffat said. “Neither team is likely to get 40 shots on goal. We will have to grind it out and manage the puck well.”
The first meeting between the two teams this season came on November 12 in Plattsburgh and Luk Jirousek’s goal with 24.8 seconds left in regulation gave the Cardinals a 2-all overtime tie.
In the rematch in Geneseo, on January 28, Carson Gallagher’s goal at 10:41 of the third period broke a 2-all tie and lifted the Cardinals to a 3-2 win.
“The first five or six minutes of the game will be important,” Moffat said. “Players need to get up to game pace. We’re not bad health-wise, with just a few bumps and bruises for this time of year.
“We have been doing a good job getting pucks to the net. We are a volume-shooting team and we want to get pucks and bodies to the net. We try to create chaos, while still trying to limit our opponents’ Grade-A scoring chances.”
The third-seeded Knights (18-6-2, 11-4-1) advanced to tonight’s game with a 3-0 blanking of sixth-seeded Fredonia State in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Geneseo is the defending SUNYAC Tournament champion and lost last season to Adrian College, 5-2, in the NCAA Division III championship game.
The second-seeded Cardinals (18-5-2, 12-3-1), meanwhile, had an opening-round bye.
Plattsburgh last played a game on February 15.
“It’s going to be 10 days without playing a game, but our practices have been going well,” Moffat said. “The guys are probably getting sick of playing against each other in practice.
“But it’s nice to be home and it’s easier to prepare when you’re playing at home. We don’t have to get on a bus and the crowds at our games have been awesome all season.”
The Cardinals closed out their regular season by winning nine of their final 10 games.
“Every team wants to peak at the right time,” Moffat said. “We’ve played pretty good hockey all year long.
“We’ve tried to take it one game at a time and not get caught up in looking in the past or future.”
Tonight’s other semifinal has fifth-seeded Buffalo State (14-12, 8-8) at top-seeded Oswego State (16-8-1, 12-4-0).
The Bengals punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 3-2 victory at fourth-seeded Cortland State on Wednesday. Buffalo State held a 3-0 lead at one time and were able to hold on to advance.
