PLATTSBURGH — A big weekend on the road has propelled the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team into first place in the SUNYAC.
The task now is to stay there.
“We’re here right now,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “But there’s a lot that can still happen.
“What happened over the weekend is in the past and we have to go back to work on Monday (yesterday).”
The 11th-ranked Cardinals (15-4-2, 9-2-1) skated to a 4-1 victory at Brockport State on Friday night and followed that up with a huge 3-2 win over conference rival and seventh-ranked Geneseo on Saturday night.
PLATTSBURGH 4
BROCKPORT 1
Kevin Weaver-Vitale’s goal just 2:22 into the game gave the Cardinals an early lead.
But Connor Galloway tied it for the Golden Eagles 4:48 into the second before Bennett Stockdale’s power-play goal put the Cardinals back on top, this time to stay, shortly after at 6:09.
“The first 10 minutes of the game, we were all over them,” Moffat said. “We were creating chances and it was 11-0 in shots on goal at one time.
“But then we took a penalty and, even though we killed it off, that gave them momentum. We were then fortunate to get out of the first period with the lead.”
After Stockdale’s goal put the Cardinals in front to stay, it was all Plattsburgh in the third. Stockdale scored his second goal of the game just 1:22 into the period and Colin Callanan made it 4-1 at 7:38.
“Our third period was excellent,” Moffat said. “We continued to attack, but played smart. We didn’t give them many Grade A chances and Eli (Shiller) made the saves when he had to.”
The Cardinals finished with a 45-26 advantage in shots on goal, with Shiller stopping 25 of 26 shots and Nolan Egbert making 41 stops in the Brockport nets.
“Definitely, Brockport is a tough place to play,” Moffat said. “They are playing for their playoff lives.”
PLATTSBURGH 3
GENESEO 2
Carson Gallagher’s goal at 10:40 of the third period, with the assist going to Jacob Modry, broke a 2-all tie and sent the Cardinals to a huge victory.
Modry sent a hard shot from beyond that slot that Gallagher got a piece of before it went into the net.
“Both teams were blocking a lot of shots,” Moffat said. “Modry did everything to perfection on the play and did what he’s supposed to do. It’s one of those times when it looked like the puck was headed into the net the second he took the shot.”
The game was scoreless until Adam Tretowicz gave Plattsburgh the lead at the 15:15 mark of the first period, Jake Lanyi then made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the period.
“It was a back-and-forth game and we had a good first period,” Moffat said.
It, however, didn’t take the Ice Knights (13-5-2, 7-3-1) long to tie it in the second. Bryan Zurowski cut Geneseo’s deficit in half at 1:14 and Cannon Green knotted it at the 3:37 mark.
“They came on in the second,” Moffat said. “There were ebbs and flows all game and that’s what happens when you get two good teams playing, They scored their first goal and it got their juices flowing.
“We then had to calm down and it was 2-2 after two — and I’ll take that, We just had to win the third period and (Jacob) Hearne made some big saves.”
Hearne finished with 22 saves for the Cardinals and Matt Petizian 23 stops for the Ice Knights.
“The difference for us was that we played with grit, heart and determination,” Moffat said. “We were blocking shots, getting the puck out and winning one-on-one battles. Everything that doesn’t show up on the score sheet.”
The Cardinals, winners of six games in a row, return to the road this weekend at Fredonia State on Friday and Buffalo State on Saturday. The Cardinals have four conference regular season games remaining, three on the road.
Friday
Plattsburgh State 4, Brockport State 1
Plattsburgh State 1 1 2 — 4
Brockport State 0 1 0 — 1
First period- 1, PSU, Weaver-Vitale (Sutherland, Lanyi), 2:22.
Second period- 2, BS, Galloway (Sanchez), 4:58. 3, PSU, Stockdale ppg (Ring, Modry), 6:09.
Third period- 4, PSU, Stockdale (Callahan, Ring), 1:22. 5, PSU, Callanan (Gallagher, Hogg), 7:38.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 45-26.
Saves- Shiller, PSU, 25. Egbert, BS, 41.
Saturday
Plattsburgh State 3, Geneseo State 2
Plattsburgh State 2 0 1 — 3
Geneseo State 0 2 0 — 2
First period- 1, PSU, Tretowicz (Bryer, Weaver-Vitale), 15:15. 2, PSU, Lanyi, 19:25.
Second period- 3, Gen, Zurowski (Morgan, Zarudly), 1:14. 4, Gen, Green (Cmunt, Wilkins), 3:27.
Third period- 5, PSU, Gallagher (Modry), 10:40.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 26-24.
Saves- Hearne, PSU, 22. Petizian, Gen, 23.
